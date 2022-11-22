Main picView gallery

Norte ATX 2340 W Braker Ln Ste B

2340 W Braker Ln Ste B

Austin, TX 78758

Tacos

El Rey

$3.99

Carnita asada, cilantro & onion, on flour tortilla.

Pastor

$3.99

Pork al pastor, cilantro & onion, on corn tortilla

El Champi (V)

$3.99

Mushroom alambre, with peppers & onions, queso fresco, on flour tortilla

Queso Asado (V)

$3.99

Panela asado, rajas (roasted poblanos), bean untado, on flour tortilla

Volcan

$5.50

Carnita asada, queso Asadero, toreaditos, on flour tostada

El Dorado

$7.99

Carnita asada, queso Asadero, on flour tortilla to a golden crisp

Gringa

$7.99

Pork al pastor, queso Asadero, avo salsa, on flour tortilla

Champi Quesadilla

$6.99

Mushroom, onions, bellpepper, flour quesadilla

Sides

Cebollita Asada

$1.00

Grilled onions

Toreaditos

$0.50

Serrano peppers seasoned in lime, soy sauce

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

2340 W Braker Ln Ste B, Austin, TX 78758

