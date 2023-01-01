North 45 517 NW 21st Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
NW Portland's coziest neighborhood bar with the best patio in town!
Location
517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pharmacy - 2100 Northwest Glisan Street
No Reviews
2100 Northwest Glisan Street Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
No Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant