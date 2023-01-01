Restaurant header imageView gallery

North 45 517 NW 21st Ave

517 NW 21st Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Bar Menu

House Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Louisville Mule

$10.00

Dublin Mule

$10.00

Oaxacan Firing Squad

$16.00

Green and Gold Sangria

$12.00

Sassy Lassy

$18.00

Rosemary Collins

$13.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Savanna Breeze

$15.00

Mata Hari

$15.00

Tammarind Sour

$16.00

Myanmar Habanero Marg

$14.00

Maguey Sipper

$13.00

Vodka

Pinnacle

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Manderin

$9.00

Belevedere

$11.00

Crater lake Vodka

$10.00

Dreggs

$9.00

Effen Blood Orange

$9.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Effen Vodka

$9.00

Gompers

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Jeremiah Sweet Tea

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Monopolowa

$9.00

North 44

$10.00

North 44 Huckleberry

$10.00

Portland Potato

$9.00

Reyka

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Verstovia

$9.00

Wheatley

$9.00

Gin

Aria Portland Dry Gin

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Boodles

$8.00

Cold Tree

$11.00

Freeland

$10.00

Gilbeys

$6.50

Gompers

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Nolets

$13.00

Portland #33

$8.00

River Rain

$11.00

Roku

$11.00

Tanq

$10.00

Rum

Barbarosa

$6.50

Appleton Estate

$9.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan Coconut

$9.00

Flor de Cana

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$7.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Pusser's

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Zaya

$12.00

Tequila

Sauza Blue

$6.50

Acre Largo

$12.00

Azunia Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$11.00

Chamucos Anejo

$15.00

Chamucos Blanco

$11.00

Corazon

$11.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Corraljeo Reposado

$10.00

Corraljeo Silver

$10.00

Cristiano Repo

$16.00

Cristiano Silver

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$17.00

EL Tesoro Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Single Barrel

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Fidencio

$11.00

Hornitos Plata

$11.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Repo

$11.00

Vida

$10.00

Whiskey

Old Crow

$6.50

1792 Ridgemont

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Bakers

$17.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Broken Top

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bull Run

$13.00

Burnside Goose Hollow

$12.00

Burnside Oregon Oak

$13.00

Burnside West End

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$10.00

Hirsch 16

$300.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$15.00

I W Harper 15yr

$27.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jeffersons Reserve Very Old

$15.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Distiller's Masterpiece

$75.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Larceny

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Maker's Mark Cask Mates

$16.00

Maker's Mark Private Select

$17.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Russels Reserve 10yr

$9.00

Trails End

$13.00

Van Winkle 12 yr Lot B

$20.00

Wellers 107

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Willet

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Willet Estate 23

$120.00

Rye/Blends

Bernheim Wheat

$10.00

Black Grouse

$8.00

Bulliet Rye (750 ml)

$11.00

Col. E. H. Taylor Rye

$19.00

Crater Lake Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Cutty Sark Prohibition

$10.00

Dewars White

$9.00

Few Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

High West Campfire Rye

$22.00

James Oliver

$10.00

James Pepper 1776

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Mitcher's Rye

$15.00

Rex Rye

$11.00

Old Overholdt

$6.50

Pendleton

$8.00

Pikesville Straight Rye

$15.00

Pinch

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Russels Reserve Rye 6yr

$12.00

Sazarac Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye 18yr

$75.00

Stranahans

$11.00

Snake River

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Thomas Handy Ry

$48.00

Whistle Pig

$22.00

Willet Rye

$17.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12yr SM

$13.00

Aberlour 16 yr

$19.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$13.00

Arran 10 yr

$16.00

Auchentoshan 3 Wood

$16.00

Auchentoshan Classic

$14.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$16.00

Balvenie 17yr Madeira Peated Cask

$25.00

Balvenie 21yr Portwood

$56.00

Benriach

$21.00

Benromach Traditional

$16.00

Bowmore (Darkest 15yr)

$25.00

Bowmore Single 12yr

$14.00

Caol Ila 12yr

$16.00

Caol Ila Stitchell Res.

$25.00

Dalmore 12yr

$16.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$19.00

Dalwhinnie Dist. Edition

$24.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr

$17.00

GlenKinchie

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$20.00

Glenmorangie 18 yr.

$12.00

GlenMorangie La Santa

$14.00

Glenrothes Select Reserve

$15.00

Hibiki Harmony

$15.00

Highland Park 12yr

$13.00

Highland Park 18yr

$39.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$25.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Macallan 25yr

$300.00

Macallan Edition #2

$37.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$90.00

Mackinlay

$49.00

McCarthy's

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban 14

$19.00

Oban 18yr

$35.00

Singleton

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Talisker 10yr

$15.00

Talisker 25

$100.00

Yamazaki 18yr

$170.00

Irish

Bushmill

$9.00

Bushmills 21yr

$70.00

Connemara

$13.00

Greenspot

$21.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jamesone Rarest Vintage

$65.00

Kilbeggan

$10.00

Kilbeggan Rye

$10.00

Knappogue

$10.00

Paddy's

$9.00

Powers

$9.00

RedBreast 21yr

$16.00

Slane

$8.00

Tullamore 15yr

$40.00

Tullamore Dew 12

$14.00

Tullamore Dew 750

$10.00

Tyrconnell

$11.00

Brandy/Cognac

Clear Creek Apple Brandy

$15.00

New Deal Pear Brandy

$18.00

Clear Creek Plum Brandy

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennesy VSOP

$16.00

Louis XIII

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Korbel

$8.00

Liqueurs

Absinth St George

$14.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Benidictine

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Carpano Antiqua

$10.00

Cassis

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuese Green

$18.00

Cherry Heering

$10.00

Couintreau

$10.00

Crème de Violette

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

di Amore

$10.00

Doin Dry

$9.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Dolin Rouge

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Gala

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahula

$9.00

Laird's Applejack

$8.00

Lillet

$9.00

Logia (Pisco)

$9.00

Luxardo Marashino

$10.00

Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Pama

$9.00

Pernod

$9.00

Punt e Mes

$9.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$13.00

Beer

10 Barrel Hazy

$7.50

Fort George Vortex

$7.50

Guinness

$8.50

Modelo

$7.00

Pelican Pilser

$7.50

Pfriem Pale

$7.50

Sour

$7.50

DFT 1/2 Pour

$4.00

P.O.G. PCC

$7.00

GF Gimlet PCC

$7.00

Kinda Dry PCC

$7.00

Ayinger Jahrundert Bier

$12.00

Chimay Gold

$13.00Out of stock

Delirium Tremens

$13.00

Gulden Draak Tripel

$13.00

Hoegaarden

$11.00

Petrus Oak Aged Ale

$12.00

Piraat

$12.00

Saison Dupont

$14.00

St. Bernardus

$13.00Out of stock

Unibroue La Fin de Monde

$12.00

Westmalle Tripel

$14.00

Wine

Merlot

$10.00

Red Blend

$12.00

Primeus Pinot Noir

$14.00

Alamos

$14.00

Caberent

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Dark Horse Rose

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Brut, Wyclif

$10.00

Pride Wine

$7.00

BTL Canyon Road Merlot

$35.00

BTL Columbia Vineyards Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Primeus Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Alamos

$44.00

BTL Willaim Hill Caberent

$40.00

BTL Canyon Road Pinot Gris

$25.00

BTL Dark Horse Rose

$25.00

BTL Brancott Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Duck Pond Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Brut, Wyclif

$30.00

Easy Riders

Rainier

$5.00

Montucky

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Pub Beer

$5.00

Schofferhoffer

$6.00

Whiskey & Pickle Back

$8.00

Omission

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00

Wyld CBD

$6.00

International

$10.00

N/A Guinness

$6.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Food Menu

Starters

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$7.00

Dirty Fries

$13.00

Gochujang Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Crostini Passport

$12.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$12.00

Special $8

$8.00Out of stock

Special $12

$12.00

Special $15

$15.00

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Couscous Salad

$15.00

Seared Ahi With Thai Zucchini Salad

$21.00

Mussels

Coconut Curry Mussels

$23.00Out of stock

Lemon Beurre Blanc Mussels

$23.00Out of stock

Side Bread

$2.50

Plates

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Banh Mi

$17.00

Tofu Banh Mi

$16.00

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Poulet Sandwich

$17.00

The Classic

$17.00

Beyond Classic

$19.00Out of stock

Fuego Burger

$18.00

Beyond Fuego

$20.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cheesecake Dumplings

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate Delight

$9.00

NA Beverages

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

No Paloma

$6.00

Humm Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Wyld CBD

$6.00

Red Bull Regular

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemon Mint Levant

$6.00

Tamarind Limeade

$7.00

Mango Mock-Jito

$7.00

Event Menu

Starters

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Gochujang Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Dirty Fries

$14.00

Plates

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Pesto Pasta

$17.00

The Classic

$18.00

Beyond Classic

$20.00Out of stock

Fuego Burger

$19.00

Beyond Fuego

$21.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NW Portland's coziest neighborhood bar with the best patio in town!

Location

517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

