Seafood
Barbeque

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse-Madison

864 Reviews

$$

6604 Mineral Point Rd

Madison, WI 53705

Popular Items

Cornbread Muffins
Shrimp
1# Brisket

Appetizers

Smokehouse Nachos w/ brisket

Smokehouse Nachos w/ brisket

$13.00

Brisket, house made chips, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Smokehouse Nachos w/ chicken

Smokehouse Nachos w/ chicken

$12.00

Smoked chicken, house made chips, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Smokehouse Nachos w/ pork

Smokehouse Nachos w/ pork

$12.00

Pulled pork, house made chips, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Burnt Ends Appetizer

Burnt Ends Appetizer

$18.00

AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions

Rib Tips Appetizer

$12.00

smoky smoky barbecue sauce

Cornbread Muffins

Cornbread Muffins

$4.50

5 per order

North and South Sliders w/ Brisket

North and South Sliders w/ Brisket

$12.50

Three sliders, brisket, coleslaw, pickle slices

North and South Sliders w/ Pork

North and South Sliders w/ Pork

$11.50

Three sliders, pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle slices

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand battered pickle chips to order, cajun ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Hand battered to order, cajun ranch

Cajun Catfish Bites

Cajun Catfish Bites

$11.00

Bite sized catfish, spicy cornmeal batter, dynamite sauce

Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$11.00

Jalapeño halves filled with cheddar, cream cheese, green onions, cajun ranch, wrapped in bacon & smoked

Crabcakes

Crabcakes

$17.00

Lump crab, bread crumbs, spices, tartar, cocktail

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

Bread crumb coated and drizzled with a sweet & spicy sauce

Malibu Coconut Shrimp

Malibu Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Malibu rum, bread crumbs, crunchy coconut

Smokehouse & Combos

Full Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

Full Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$34.00

Brushed with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce, 2 sides

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$24.00

Brushed with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce

1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$22.00

Savory dry rub, choice of sauce on side, 2 sides

Full Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

Full Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$32.00

Savory dry rub, choice of sauce on side, 2 sides

Texas Brisket

Texas Brisket

$23.00

Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Memphis Pulled Pork

Memphis Pulled Pork

$15.00

Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Carolina Chicken Breast

Carolina Chicken Breast

$16.00

Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

North & South Burnt Ends

North & South Burnt Ends

$23.00

AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With picked red onion & pickles, 2 sides

Houston

Houston

$32.00

Brisket, chicken breast, & Tennessee ribs, choice of sauce on side, 2 sides

Nashville

Nashville

$29.00

Brisket & Tennessee ribs, choice of bbq sauce on side, 2 sides

Austin

Austin

$33.50

Brisket, pulled pork, Kansas City ribs, choice of bbq sauce on side, 2 sides

Galveston

Galveston

$22.50

Brisket & Malibu coconut shrimp, choice of bbq sauce on side, 2 sides

Texarkana

Texarkana

$17.50

Texas hot link & pulled pork, choice of bbq sauce on side, 2 sides

Yazoo

Yazoo

$29.00

Kansas City ribs & grilled shrimp, 2 sides

Birmingham

Birmingham

$19.00

Pulled pork & corn meal fried catfish, choice of bbq sauce on side, 2 sides

Athens

Athens

$15.50

Pulled pork & chicken breast, choice of bbq sauce on side, 2 sides

Huntsville

Huntsville

$19.00

Brisket & pork

Mains

Freshly prepared with choice of 2 sides (excluding Jambalaya)
2 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry

2 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry

$14.00

Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides

3 PC FRIED Haddock fish fry
$17.00

$17.00

2 PC FRIED Cod fish fry
$13.50

$13.50
3 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry

3 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry

$16.50

Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides

Mad Town Perch Fish Fry

Mad Town Perch Fish Fry

$17.50

Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides

Mad Town Taste of Three

Mad Town Taste of Three

$17.00

Hand battered haddock, cod & perch, tartar, 2 sides

The Denali

The Denali

$22.00

Cedar plank baked salmon, avocado-orange salsa, 2 sides

The Boise

The Boise

$23.00

Baked salmon crusted with shredded potatoes, lemon garlic cream sauce, 2 sides

The Tampa

The Tampa

$20.00

Mild whitefish baked with a crab stuffing, parmesan crust, garlic cream sauce, 2 sides

The Bangor

The Bangor

$17.50

Hand battered shrimp & haddock, cocktail, tartar, 2 sides

New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya

New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya

$18.00

Smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, white rice, cajun tomato broth, 2 cornbread muffins

2 PC Little Rock Catfish

2 PC Little Rock Catfish

$20.00

Corn meal fried catfish, tartar, 2 sides

1 PC Little Rock Catfish

$14.50

one fillet, corn meal-fried, tarter, fries, coleslaw

Camden Firecracker Chicken

Camden Firecracker Chicken

$16.00

Bread crumbs, drizzled with a sweet and spicy sauce, 2 sides

Shrimp

prepared to order, choice of 2 sides
Shrimp

Shrimp

$16.00

prepared to order, choice of 2 sides

Sandwiches

with fries
Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich

Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked brisket, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, choice of bbq sauce, fries

Smokehouse Pork Sandwich

Smokehouse Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked pulled pork, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, choice of bbq sauce, fries

North & South Hot Chicken

North & South Hot Chicken

$14.00

Deep fried chicken breast, spicy Nashville style hot sauce, cayenne mayo, lettuce, pickle, toasted bun

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Hand battered cod, shredded lettuce, melted cheddar, tartar sauce, toasted bun, fries

The 50/50

The 50/50

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, smoked brisket, bacon, cheddar, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, toasted bun, fries

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Smoked brisket, melted cheese, Texas toast, fries

Cubano

Cubano

$12.50

Smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, pickles, Carolina mustard sauce, texas toast, fries

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries

Blackened Blues Sandwich

Blackened Blues Sandwich

$14.50

Smoked brisket, bacon, bleu cheese, spicy whiskey barbecue sauce, toasted bun, fries

Tacos

3, flour tortillas, with chips & salsa

2 Ahi Tacos

$14.50
3 Ahi Tacos

3 Ahi Tacos

$17.50

3 Flour tortillas. Seared rare with ginger & spices, jalapeño vinegar slaw, avocado-orange salsa, cucumber-wasabi sauce. With chips & housemade salsa.

2 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
$12.00

$12.00
3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 Flour tortillas. Firecracker shrimp, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce, pico de gallo. With chips & housemade salsa.

2 Firecracker Chicken Tacos
$12.00

$12.00
3 Firecracker Chicken Tacos

3 Firecracker Chicken Tacos

$15.00

3 Flour tortillas. Firecracker chicken, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce, pico de gallo. With chips & housemade salsa.

2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos
$13.50

$13.50
3 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos

3 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos

$16.50

3 Flour tortillas. Smoked brisket, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream. With chips & housemade salsa.

2 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos
$11.50

$11.50
3 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos

3 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos

$14.00

3 Flour tortillas. Chicken breast, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream. With chips & housemade salsa. With chips & housemade salsa.

2 Smokehouse Pork Tacos
$11.00

$11.00
3 Smokehouse Pork Tacos

3 Smokehouse Pork Tacos

$13.50

3 Flour tortillas. Smoked pulled pork, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream.. With chips & housemade salsa.

2 Fish Tacos

$13.00
3 Fish Tacos

3 Fish Tacos

$16.00

3 Flour tortillas. Hand battered haddock, jalapeño vinegar slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, chipotle sour cream. With chips & housemade salsa.

Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Seared rare with ginger & spices, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, sesame seeds, sesame ginger drizzle, cucumber wasabi dressing

Honey Lemon Grilled Shrimp Salad

Honey Lemon Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, honey lemon vinaigrette

Firecracker Salad

Firecracker Salad

$14.00

Crispy firecracker shrimp or chicken, pico de Gallo, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, cajun ranch

Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad

Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad

$13.00

Smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, Smoky Smoky BBQ sauce, crispy tortilla strips

Smokehouse Brisket Salad

Smokehouse Brisket Salad

$17.00

Smoked brisket, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons

Side Caesar Salad
$5.00

$5.00

Soup

Cup New England Clam Chowder
$5.00

$5.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder
$9.00

$9.00

Cup Smokehouse Chili
$5.00

$5.00

Bowl Smokehouse Chili
$9.00

$9.00

Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
$5.00

$5.00

Bowl Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
$9.00

$9.00

Kid's

Kid's Hand Battered Haddock

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Kid's Pasta N Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Extra Chicken Tender

$3.00

Kid's Sundae

$3.00

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Housemade with authentic Key Lime Juice

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.50

Housemade classic pecan pie with chocolate and a splash of bourbon

Add Ons

Add 4 oz. Brisket

$7.50

Add 4 oz. Pork

$5.00

Add 4 oz. Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add 1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$19.00

Add 1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$17.00

Add Hot Link

$7.00

Add Garden Salad

$3.50

Add Caesar Salad

$3.50

Add Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$3.50

Add Cup Clam Chowder

$3.50

Add Cup Smokehouse Chili

$3.50

Add 5 Shrimp

$7.00

Add 1/2 # Crab Legs

$18.00

A La Carte

French Fries

$3.50

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$3.50

Smokehouse Beans

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Hush Puppies

$3.50

2 PC Corn Muffins

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

4 oz. Brisket A la Carte

$8.00

4 oz. Pork A la Carte

$6.00

4 oz Turkey A la carte

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast A la Carte

$7.00

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs A la Carte

$20.00

1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs A la Carte

$18.00

Add Hot Link

$7.00

1 pc Cod

$6.00

1 pc Haddock

$6.00

1 pc Perch

$7.00

1 pc Catfish

$11.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

4 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Diced Onions

$1.00

Vegetables

White Rice

$3.00

Meat by the pound-Max 2 Pounds for online ordering

1 # Pulled Pork

$14.00

1# Brisket

$23.00

1# Sliced Chicken Breast

$16.50

1 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$26.00

4 oz. Sauce

$2.00

1 Hot Link

$7.00

Sides

Pint Beans

$7.00

Pint Cheesy Hashbrowns

$7.00

Pint Broccoli

$7.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Half Gallon Mac N Cheese

$27.00

Bread

Large Bun

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Corn Muffins

$4.50

Fish Packs

10 PC Cod

$42.50

15 PC Cod

$65.00

Seaside Pack

$40.00

35 PC Hand Battered Shrimp

$42.50

Mains

BBQ Big Bowl

$12.00

you choose meat, base, toppings for one big bowl!

Seaside Combo

$12.00

hand battered haddock, popcorn shrimp, fries, coleslaw

1/4# Battered Shrimp

$11.50

hand battered to order

1/4 # Grilled Shrimp

$11.50

brushed with garlic butter

1/4 # Firecracker Shrimp

$11.50

bread crumbs drizzled with sweet and spicy sauce

1/4 # Scampi Shrimp

$11.50

butter, garlic, chardonnay, lemon

1/4# Malibu Coconut Shrimp

$11.50

Malibu rum, crunchy coconut

1 PC Little Rock Catfish

$14.50

one fillet, corn meal-fried, tarter, fries, coleslaw

Taste of Two

$12.00

hand battered haddock & cod, fries, coleslaw

Rib Tips Platter

$14.00

smoky smoky barbecue sauce, fries, coleslaw

Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

pulled chicken tossed in Kansas City Sweet barbecue sauce, jalapeño vinegar slaw, American cheese, pickles, toasted bun, fries

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentically smoked barbecue and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. Welcome Y'all!

Website

Location

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705

Directions

