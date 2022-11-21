North and South Seafood & Smokehouse- Verona
75 Reviews
$$
958 Liberty Dr
Verona, WI 53593
Popular Items
Appetizers
Smokehouse Nachos w/ brisket
Brisket, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
Smokehouse Nachos w/ chicken
Chicken, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
Smokehouse Nachos w/ pork
Pulled pork, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
Armadillo Eggs
Jalapeño halves filled with cheddar, cream cheese, green onions, cajun ranch, wrapped in bacon & smoked
Burnt Ends Appetizer
AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions
Rib Tips App
Smoky smoky barbecue sauce
Cornbread Muffins
5 per order
North and South Sliders w/ Brisket
Three sliders, brisket, coleslaw, pickle slices
North and South Sliders w/ Pork
Three sliders, pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle slices
Firecracker Shrimp
Bread crumbs drizzled with sweet and spicy sauce
Malibu Shrimp
Malibu rum, crunchy coconut
Cajun Catfish Bites
Bite sized catfish, spicy cornmeal batter, dynamite sauce
Cheese Curds
Hand battered to order, cajun ranch
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickle chips to order, cajun ranch
Crabcakes
Lump crab, bread crumbs, spices, tartar, cocktail
Smokehouse & Combos
1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs
Brushed with Kansas City sweet barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Full Rack Kansas City Back Ribs
Brushed with Kansas City sweet barbecue sauce, 2 sides
1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs
Savory dry rub, choice of barbecue sauce on side, 2 sides
Full Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs
Savory dry rub, choice of barbecue sauce on side, 2 sides
North & South Burnt Ends
AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions, 2 sides
Texas Brisket
Over texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Carolina Chicken Breast
Over texas toast, 2 sides
Memphis Pulled Pork
Over texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Athens
Pulled pork & chicken breast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Austin
Brisket, pulled pork, Kansas City ribs, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Birmingham
Pulled pork & cornmeal fried catfish, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Galveston
Brisket & Malibu coconut shrimp, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Huntsville
brisket & pulled pork
Houston
Brisket, chicken breast & Tennessee ribs, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Nashville
Brisket & Tennessee ribs, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Texarkana
Texas hot link & pulled pork, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Yazoo
Kansas City ribs & grilled shrimp, 2 sides
Mains
The Bangor
Hand battered shrimp & haddock, tartar, cocktail, 2 sides
The Boise
Baked salmon crusted with shredded potatoes, lemon garlic cream sauce, 2 sides
3 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
2 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry
The Denali
Cedar plank salmon, avocado-orange salsa, 2 sides
Country Roasted Chicken
Brown sugar-herb rub
Camden Firecracker Chicken
Bread crumbs, drizzled with a sweet & spicy sauce, 2 sides
3 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry
2 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya
Smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, white rice, cajun tomato broth, 2 corn muffins
1 PC Little Rock Catfish
one filet, corn meal fried, tartar, fries, coleslaw
2 PC Little Rock Catfish
Cornmeal fried catfish, tartar, 2 sides
Mad Town Perch Fish Fry
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Mad Town Taste of Three
Cod, haddock & perch, tartar, 2 sides
The Tampa
Mild whitefish backed with crab and stiffing, parmesan crust, garlic cream sauce, 2 sides
Shrimp
Sandwiches
Blackened Blues Sandwich
Smoked brisket, bacon, bleu cheese, spicy whiskey barbecue sauce, cajun bleu cheese dressing, toasted bun, fries
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked brisket, melted cheese, Texas toast, fries
Chicken Club Sandwich
Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
Cubano
Smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, pickles, Carolina mustard sauce, texas toast, fries
Fried Cod Sandwich
Hand battered cod, shredded lettuce, melted cheddar, tartar sauce, toasted bun, fries
Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries
Smokehouse Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries
The 50/50
Smoked pulled pork, smoked brisket, bacon, cheddar, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, toasted bun, fries
Tacos
2 Ahi Tacos
3 Ahi Tacos
Seared rare with ginger & spices, jalapeño vinegar slaw, avocado orange salsa, cucumber wasabi sauce, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
2 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Firecracker shrimp, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce pico de gallo, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
2 Firecracker Chicken Tacos
3 Firecracker Chicken Tacos
Firecracker chicken, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos
3 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos
Smoked brisket, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
2 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos
3 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos
Smoked chicken breast, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
2 Smokehouse Pork Tacos
3 Smokehouse Pork Tacos
Smoked pulled pork, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
2 Fish Tacos
3 Fish Tacos
Hand battered haddock, jalapeño vinegar slaw, pico de gallo , pickled red onions, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
seared rare with ginger and spices, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, sesame seeds, cucumber-wasabi dressing
Firecracker Salad
Crispy firecracker shrimp or chicken, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar, mixed greens, cajun ranch
Honey Lemon Grilled Shrimp Salad
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, honey lemon vinaigrette
Smokehouse Brisket Salad
smoked brisket, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad
smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, crispy tortilla chips
Side Caesar Salad
Side Garden Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, croutons
Soup
Kid's
Desserts
Sweets
Add Ons
Add 1/2 # Crab Legs
Add 1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs
Add 1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs
Add 4 Oz Chicken Breast
Add 4 oz. Brisket
Add 4 oz. Pork
Add 5 Shrimp
Add Caesar Salad
Add Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Add Cup Clam Chowder
Add Cup Smokehouse Chili
Add Garden Salad
Add Hot Link
Cheese Sauce
Salmon
A La Carte
1 pc Catfish
1 pc Cod
1 pc Haddock
1 pc Perch
1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs A la Carte
1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs A la Carte
2 PC Corn Muffins
4 Oz Oranges
4 oz. Brisket A la Carte
4 oz. Pork A la Carte
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cheesy Hashbrowns
Chicken Breast A la Carte
Coleslaw
French Fries
Garlic Toast
Hot Link A la Carte
Hush Puppies
Mac N Cheese
Side Dressing
Side Sour Cream
Smokehouse Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Texas Toast
White Rice
Gluten Free Bun
Meat by the pound
Sides
Fish Packs
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentically smoked meats & freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal #eatnorthsouth !
958 Liberty Dr, Verona, WI 53593