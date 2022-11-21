Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Barbeque

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse- Verona

75 Reviews

$$

958 Liberty Dr

Verona, WI 53593

Popular Items

Cornbread Muffins
Shrimp
North & South Burnt Ends

Appetizers

Smokehouse Nachos w/ brisket

Smokehouse Nachos w/ brisket

$13.00

Brisket, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Smokehouse Nachos w/ chicken

Smokehouse Nachos w/ chicken

$12.00

Chicken, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Smokehouse Nachos w/ pork

Smokehouse Nachos w/ pork

$12.00

Pulled pork, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$11.00

Jalapeño halves filled with cheddar, cream cheese, green onions, cajun ranch, wrapped in bacon & smoked

Burnt Ends Appetizer

Burnt Ends Appetizer

$18.00

AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions

Rib Tips App

$12.00

Smoky smoky barbecue sauce

Cornbread Muffins

Cornbread Muffins

$4.50

5 per order

North and South Sliders w/ Brisket

North and South Sliders w/ Brisket

$12.50

Three sliders, brisket, coleslaw, pickle slices

North and South Sliders w/ Pork

North and South Sliders w/ Pork

$11.50

Three sliders, pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle slices

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

Bread crumbs drizzled with sweet and spicy sauce

Malibu Shrimp

Malibu Shrimp

$11.00

Malibu rum, crunchy coconut

Cajun Catfish Bites

Cajun Catfish Bites

$11.00

Bite sized catfish, spicy cornmeal batter, dynamite sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Hand battered to order, cajun ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand battered pickle chips to order, cajun ranch

Crabcakes

Crabcakes

$17.00

Lump crab, bread crumbs, spices, tartar, cocktail

Smokehouse & Combos

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$24.00

Brushed with Kansas City sweet barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Full Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

Full Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$34.00

Brushed with Kansas City sweet barbecue sauce, 2 sides

1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$22.00

Savory dry rub, choice of barbecue sauce on side, 2 sides

Full Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

Full Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$32.00

Savory dry rub, choice of barbecue sauce on side, 2 sides

North & South Burnt Ends

North & South Burnt Ends

$23.00

AKA Meat Candy. Tender, brisket ends sauced with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce. With pickles and pickled red onions, 2 sides

Texas Brisket

Texas Brisket

$23.00

Over texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Carolina Chicken Breast

Carolina Chicken Breast

$16.00

Over texas toast, 2 sides

Memphis Pulled Pork

Memphis Pulled Pork

$15.00

Over texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Athens

Athens

$15.50

Pulled pork & chicken breast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Austin

Austin

$33.50

Brisket, pulled pork, Kansas City ribs, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Birmingham

Birmingham

$19.00

Pulled pork & cornmeal fried catfish, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Galveston

Galveston

$22.50

Brisket & Malibu coconut shrimp, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Huntsville

Huntsville

$19.00

brisket & pulled pork

Houston

Houston

$32.00

Brisket, chicken breast & Tennessee ribs, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Nashville

Nashville

$29.00

Brisket & Tennessee ribs, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Texarkana

Texarkana

$17.50

Texas hot link & pulled pork, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Yazoo

Yazoo

$29.00

Kansas City ribs & grilled shrimp, 2 sides

Mains

The Bangor

The Bangor

$17.50

Hand battered shrimp & haddock, tartar, cocktail, 2 sides

The Boise

The Boise

$23.00

Baked salmon crusted with shredded potatoes, lemon garlic cream sauce, 2 sides

3 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry

3 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry

$16.50

Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides

2 PC FRIED Cod Fish Fry

$13.50
The Denali

The Denali

$22.00

Cedar plank salmon, avocado-orange salsa, 2 sides

Country Roasted Chicken

Country Roasted Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Brown sugar-herb rub

Camden Firecracker Chicken

Camden Firecracker Chicken

$16.00

Bread crumbs, drizzled with a sweet & spicy sauce, 2 sides

3 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry

$17.00
2 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry

2 PC FRIED Haddock Fish Fry

$14.00

Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides

New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya

New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya

$18.00

Smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, white rice, cajun tomato broth, 2 corn muffins

1 PC Little Rock Catfish

$14.50

one filet, corn meal fried, tartar, fries, coleslaw

2 PC Little Rock Catfish

2 PC Little Rock Catfish

$20.00

Cornmeal fried catfish, tartar, 2 sides

Mad Town Perch Fish Fry

Mad Town Perch Fish Fry

$17.50

Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides

Mad Town Taste of Three

Mad Town Taste of Three

$17.00

Cod, haddock & perch, tartar, 2 sides

The Tampa

The Tampa

$20.00

Mild whitefish backed with crab and stiffing, parmesan crust, garlic cream sauce, 2 sides

Shrimp

2 styles, 2 sides
Shrimp

Shrimp

$16.00

2 styles, 2 sides

Add 5 Shrimp

$7.00

Sandwiches

, fries
Blackened Blues Sandwich

Blackened Blues Sandwich

$14.50

Smoked brisket, bacon, bleu cheese, spicy whiskey barbecue sauce, cajun bleu cheese dressing, toasted bun, fries

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Smoked brisket, melted cheese, Texas toast, fries

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries

Cubano

Cubano

$12.50

Smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, pickles, Carolina mustard sauce, texas toast, fries

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Hand battered cod, shredded lettuce, melted cheddar, tartar sauce, toasted bun, fries

Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich

Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked brisket, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries

Smokehouse Pork Sandwich

Smokehouse Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked pulled pork, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries

The 50/50

The 50/50

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, smoked brisket, bacon, cheddar, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, toasted bun, fries

Tacos

2 Ahi Tacos

$14.50
3 Ahi Tacos

3 Ahi Tacos

$17.50

Seared rare with ginger & spices, jalapeño vinegar slaw, avocado orange salsa, cucumber wasabi sauce, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

2 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$12.00
3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Firecracker shrimp, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce pico de gallo, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

2 Firecracker Chicken Tacos

$12.00
3 Firecracker Chicken Tacos

3 Firecracker Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Firecracker chicken, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos

$13.50
3 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos

3 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos

$16.50

Smoked brisket, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

2 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos

$11.50
3 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos

3 Smokehouse Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Smoked chicken breast, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

2 Smokehouse Pork Tacos

$11.00
3 Smokehouse Pork Tacos

3 Smokehouse Pork Tacos

$13.50

Smoked pulled pork, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

2 Fish Tacos

$13.00
3 Fish Tacos

3 Fish Tacos

$16.00

Hand battered haddock, jalapeño vinegar slaw, pico de gallo , pickled red onions, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas, chips & salsa

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

seared rare with ginger and spices, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, sesame seeds, cucumber-wasabi dressing

Firecracker Salad

Firecracker Salad

$14.00

Crispy firecracker shrimp or chicken, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar, mixed greens, cajun ranch

Honey Lemon Grilled Shrimp Salad

Honey Lemon Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

grilled shrimp, mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, honey lemon vinaigrette

Smokehouse Brisket Salad

Smokehouse Brisket Salad

$17.00

smoked brisket, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad

Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad

$13.00

smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, crispy tortilla chips

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, croutons

Soup

Bowl Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$9.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Smokehouse Chili

$9.00

Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.00

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.00

Cup Smokehouse Chili

$5.00

Kid's

Kid's Hand Battered Haddock

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Kid's Pasta N Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Kid's Sundae

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Desserts

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$7.00

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Housemade with authentic key lime juice.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.50

Housemade classic pecan pie with chocolate and a splash of bourbon.

Add Ons

Add 1/2 # Crab Legs

$18.00

Add 1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$19.00

Add 1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$17.00

Add 4 Oz Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add 4 oz. Brisket

$7.50

Add 4 oz. Pork

$5.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$7.00

Add Caesar Salad

$3.50

Add Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$3.50

Add Cup Clam Chowder

$3.50

Add Cup Smokehouse Chili

$3.50

Add Garden Salad

$3.50

Add Hot Link

$7.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Salmon

$14.00

A La Carte

1 pc Catfish

$9.50

1 pc Cod

$5.00

1 pc Haddock

$5.00

1 pc Perch

$6.00

1/2 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs A la Carte

$19.00

1/2 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs A la Carte

$17.00

2 PC Corn Muffins

$2.75

4 Oz Oranges

$2.00

4 oz. Brisket A la Carte

$8.00

4 oz. Pork A la Carte

$6.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$3.50

Chicken Breast A la Carte

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Hot Link A la Carte

$7.00

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Smokehouse Beans

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

White Rice

$3.50

Gluten Free Bun

Meat by the pound

1 # Pulled Pork

$14.00

1# Brisket

$23.00

1# Sliced Chicken Breast

$16.50

1 Rack Kansas City Back Ribs

$28.00

1 Slab Tennessee Spare Ribs

$26.00

1 Hot Link

$7.00

4 oz. Sauce

$2.00

THE MADISON

$55.00

THE DEFOREST

$70.00

THE VERONA

$80.00

Sides

Pint Beans

$7.00

Pint Broccoli

$7.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Mac N Cheese

$7.00

1 Pint Cheesy Hashbrowns

$7.00

Bread

Large Bun

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Corn Muffins

$4.50

Fish Packs

10 PC Cod

$42.50

15 PC Cod

$65.00
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentically smoked meats & freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal #eatnorthsouth !

958 Liberty Dr, Verona, WI 53593

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

