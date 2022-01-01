Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Avenue Market

5900 West North Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Honey Gochujang Chicken Sandwich
Thai Beef Curry
Turkey Sammy

Brunch Cocktails (Available 12PM - 3PM)

Market Bloody

$11.00

modest vodka, garden variety bloody mary mix, snit of solid gold lager

Neon Panda

$12.00

ten to one aged rum, creme de cacao, cinnamon, coconut water, cold brew, blackstrap bitters

Bee Sting

$12.00

gin, lemon, honey syrup, disco inferno

Market Old Fashioned

$12.00

house american whiskey blend, tapped maple syrup, trinity bitters, grapefruit oil

Dinner Cocktails (Available after 3PM)

Cocktails are made-to-order with fresh ingredients and are served in sealed containers. Pour over ice to enjoy!

Alaska

$12.00

london dry gin, heirloom genepy, orange & bolivar bitters, lemon oil

Market Old Fashioned

$12.00

house american whiskey blend, tapped maple syrup, trinity bitters, grapefruit oil

Inspector Norse

$12.00

dill aquavit, lime, passion fruit liqueur, red wine syrup, bolivar bitters

West North

$12.00

modest vodka, lemon, lychee syrup, mint, jamaican no 2 bitters

Strawberry Street

$12.00

strawberry-infused apple brandy, cocchi rosa, meletti amaro, all day bitters

Maravilla

$12.00

cimarron tequila, lime, creme de flora, rosemary, root beer bitters, black salt

Connected to the Land

$12.00

ten to one white rum, lime, maple syrup, cardamom, jamaican no 1 bitters

Odyssea Rosé Sangria

$11.00

canned sangria produced by the Lost Whale crew

Beer (Available starting at 11AM)

Waterslides IPA

$6.00

3 Sheeps Brewing Company

Mudpuppy Porter

$5.00

Central Waters Brewing Co.

Alphabetical Order Pink Guava Gose

$6.00

Company Brewing

Cream City Brix

$6.00

Enlightened Brewing Company

Sold Gold Lager

$4.00

Founders Brewing Co.

Motto Pale Ale

$6.00

Good City Brewing

Weekly beer in rotation

$7.00

Vennture Brew Co

Lonely Blonde

$6.00

Fulton Brewing

White/Rosé/Champagne Wines (Available starting at 11AM)

(Available starting at 11AM)

Aia Vecchia Vermentino - Glass pour

$10.00

2020 - Tuscany, Italy

Broc Cellars Love - Can (two glasses)

$15.00

White Blend, 2021 - CA

Catena Zapata Semillon - Glass pour

$14.00

2021 - Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina

House of Brown Chardonnay - Glass pour

$12.00

2021 - California

Moletto Prosecco - Glass pour

$10.00

NV- Italy

Queen of the Sierra Orange - Glass pour

$15.00

2021 - Sierra Foothills, CA

Ver Sacrum Rosé - Glass pour

$12.00

2021 - Mendoza, Argentina

Aia Vecchia Vermentino - Bottle

$40.00

2020 - Tuscany, Italy

Catena Zapata Semillon - Bottle

$56.00

2021 - Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina

House of Brown Chardonnay - Bottle

$48.00

2021 - California

Queen of the Sierra Orange - Bottle

$60.00

2021 - Sierra Foothills, CA

Ver Sacrum Rosé - Bottle

$48.00

2021 - Mendoza, Argentina

Moletto Prosecco - Bottle

$40.00

NV- Italy

Collett Brut Champagne - Bottle

$85.00

NV - France

Red Wines (Available starting at 11AM)

Andezon Cotes du Rhone - Glass Pour

$11.00

2019 - France

Barone Montalto, Nero D’avolo - Glass Pour

$10.00

2019 - Sicily, Italy

Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass Pour

$15.00

2019 - Monterrey, CA

Andezon Cotes du Rhone - Bottle

$44.00

2019 - France

Aranjuez Tannat - Bottle

$64.00

2018 - Tarija, Bolivia

Barone Montalto Nero D’avolo - Bottle

$40.00

2019 - Sicily, Italy

Elk Cove Pinot Noir - Bottle

$86.00

2020 - Willamette Valley, OR

Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$60.00

2019 - Monterrey, CA

N/A Beverages (Available starting at 11AM)

These selected cocktails are made-to-order and served in sealed containers. Pour over ice to enjoy!

Rishi Green Tea Plum Sparkling Botanical

$4.00

Ghia Spritz Apertif

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Monday N/A Whiskey

$10.00

Retail (Bitters, Liqueurs, Apparel) (Available starting at 11AM)

Heirloom Hat

$25.00

Bittercube T-shirt

$20.00

Bittercube Variety Pack

$57.00

Bittercube Variety Pack No 2

$33.75

Blackstrap Bitters - 1oz

$10.00
Blackstrap Bitters - 5oz

Blackstrap Bitters - 5oz

$22.50

Bolivar Bitters - 1oz

$10.00
Bolivar Bitters - 5oz

Bolivar Bitters - 5oz

$22.50

Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters - 1oz

$10.00
Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters - 5oz

Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters - 5oz

$22.50

Jamaican No. 1 Bitters - 1oz

$10.00
Jamaican No. 1 Bitters - 5oz

Jamaican No. 1 Bitters - 5oz

$22.50

Jamaican No. 2 Bitters - 1oz

$10.00
Jamaican No. 2 Bitters - 5oz

Jamaican No. 2 Bitters - 5oz

$22.50

Orange Bitters - 1oz

$10.00
Orange Bitters - 5oz

Orange Bitters - 5oz

$22.50
Chipotle Cacao Bitters - 5oz

Chipotle Cacao Bitters - 5oz

$22.50
Trinity Bitters - 5oz

Trinity Bitters - 5oz

$22.50
Root Beer Bitters - 5oz

Root Beer Bitters - 5oz

$22.50

Heirloom Creme de Flora

$36.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$38.00

Heirloom Genepy

$36.00

Heirloom Alchermes

$38.00

Cocktail Cedars

$10.00
Disco Inferno Liquid Heat

Disco Inferno Liquid Heat

$18.00

All Day Bitters

$28.00

Cardamom Seed Extract

$18.00

Fruit Iced Teas

Dragon Fruit FT

$5.50+

Grapefruit FT

$5.50+

Green Apple FT

$5.50+

Kiwi FT

$5.50+

Lychee FT

$5.50+

Mango FT

$5.50+

Mixed Berries FT

$5.50+

Passionfruit FT

$5.50+

Peach FT

$5.50+

Strawberry FT

$5.50+

Milk Teas

Classic Pearl MT

$5.75+

House blend black and Oolong tea

Brown Sugar MT

$5.75+

House blend black and Oolong tea

Taro MT

$5.75+

House blend black and Oolong tea

Honeydew MT

$5.75+

Honeydew powder combined with green tea

Lychee MT

$5.75+

Lychee syrup combined with green tea

Strawberry MT

$5.75+

Strawberry syrup combined with green tea

Wintermelon MT

$5.75+

House blend black and Oolong tea

Oreo MT

$5.75+Out of stock

Matcha MT

$5.75+

Mango MT

$5.75+

Coconut MT

$5.75+

Signatures (Jasmine Tea)

Kiwi Kickin' Seed

$6.00+

Kiwi syrup extract, chia seeds, passionfruit honey jelly

Dragon Fruit Lemon

$6.00+

Dragon fruit syrup extract, organic dragon fruit powder, hint of fresh-squeezed lemon

Lychee Mint

$6.00+

Lychee syrup extract, real mint leaves, a hint of fresh-squeezed lime

Thai Tea Outcasts

Thai Moustache Tea

$6.00+

Black Tea with Asian Spices topped with cheese foam

Original Thai Tea

$5.50+

Dirty Thai Tea

$5.75+

Cheese Foam Series

Oreo Potted Plant

$6.25+

Special in-house salted cheese foam

So Matcha Cheese

$6.25+

Special in-house salted cheese foam

Naked Jasmine

$5.25+

Special in-house salted cheese foam

Naked Oolong

$5.25+

Special in-house salted cheese foam

Lemonades

Plain

$5.00+

Lavender

$5.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Mixed Berry

$5.00+

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Honey Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sweet Asian Sesame Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Combo

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Honey Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sweet Asian Sesame Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Sides

Kimchi

$3.00

Chips

$2.50

Cabbage Salad

$3.00

BREAKFAST (6 AM -11 AM)

Breakfast Bowl #1

$8.00

Homemade waffles with berries and homemade whipped cream

Breakfast Bowl #2

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, and oven roasted garlic potatoes

Breakfast Bowl #3

$9.00

Scrambled eggs topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, and roasted garlic potatoes

Breakfast Bowl #4

$9.00

Quinoa, boiled egg, avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, sautéed spinach, cheese, and roasted garlic potatoes.

Breakfast Bowl #5

$9.00Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros - Fresh Tortillas, homemade refried beans, homemade salsa, Pico de Gallo, sliced avocados, sunny side up eggs

Breakfast Bowl #6

$6.00

Toasted multigrain, or toasted tortilla, avocado, topped with tomatoes and a balsamic spread

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, sausage, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.

LUNCH & DINNER (10 AM - 8 PM)

American Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Loaded American Mac & Cheese

$10.50Out of stock

Our very own savory homemade chipotle pulled pork topped with grandma's homemade mac & cheese

Falafel Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Falafels, fresh veggies, hummus, with pita bread

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

Avocado, jalapeno, lime, and pico de gallo

Thai Beef Curry

$10.00

Marinated and savory beef strips in a creamy coconut milk, potatoes, onions, colored peppers, mild yellow curry sauce over homemade creamy Saffron mashed potatoes

Pulled Chipotle Pork Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Savory, tender chipotle pork served over our creamy Saffron mashed potatoes and topped with a cumin lemon-lime Mexican cream sauce

SALADS (10 AM - 8 PM)

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, mixed greens with a light vinaigrette

Pistachio Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Strawberries, pistachios, leafy greens, cranberries, quinoa, with a light vinaigrette

WRAPS (10 AM - 8 PM)

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch

Chipotle Chicken with Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro

BEVERAGES

Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Handhelds

Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Boar's Head Golden Chicken Classic chicken breast, fontina cheese, tart cherry, curried mayo, apple, tomato, red onion, spinach. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.

Turkey Sammy

$15.00

Boar's Head Ovengold turkey breast, fontina cheese, mayo, tomato, basil, red onion, spinach. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.

Ham Sammy

$15.00

Boar's Head Tavern Ham, creamy WI cheddar, honey mustard, kosher pickle, mayo, butter lettuce. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.

Italian Sammy

$16.00

Boar's Head Italian prosciutto, uncured sweet sopressata, sandwich-style pepperoni, provolone, tomato, spinach, artichoke, olive tampenade, black truffle oil. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.

Veggie Sammy

$15.00

Boar's Head whole milk mozzarella, mayo, red onion, tomato, arugula, basil pesto, and artichokes. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted on a panini press or as a salad.

Grilled Cheese Sammy

$14.00

Choice of 2 cheese: fontina, whole milk mozzarella, creamy WI cheddar, provolone; sun-dried tomato (optional) on sliced Tuscan bread.

Bag o' Chips

$2.00

Boards

Midwest Best Board

$38.00+

Chef's choice aged meats/pate, cheeses, pickle, fresh fruit, dried fruit, nut & savory spread *market pricing*

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00+

Chef's choice of aged meats, cheeses, pickles, nuts & savory spread *market pricing*

Cheese Board

$16.00+

Chef's choice of hard, soft & seasonal cheeses, fresh fruit, dried fruit, nut & savory spread. *market pricing*

Hummus Board (GF/Vegan)

$15.00+

Hummus, savory spread, crackers, fresh fruit & veggies.

Soup

Soup 1

$3.50

Soup 2

$3.50

Sides

Original Chips

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Parmesan Ranch Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Side of Crackers

$1.50

Ice Cream

Single Scoop - Dish

$4.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, and six other rotating flavors.

Double Scoop - Dish

$6.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, and six other rotating flavors.

Small Smoothie (12 oz)

$5.00

Large Smoothie (16 oz)

$7.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, and other rotating flavors.

Single Scoop - Cake Cone

$4.00

Single Scoop - Waffle Cone

$4.00

Double Scoop - Cake Cone

$6.50

Double Scoop - Waffle Cone

$6.50

Snacks

Fresh, buttery popcorn made all day long!

Small Popcorn

$1.00

Small Cupcakes

Single Cupcake (Sm)

$3.50

Half Dozen Cupcakes (Sm)

$21.00

Full Dozen Cupcakes (Sm)

$42.00

Large Cupcakes

Single Cupcake (Lg)

$4.50

Half Dozen Cupcakes (Lg)

$27.00

Full Dozen Cupcakes (Lg)

$54.00

Mini Cupcakes

Single Cupcake (mini)

$1.75Out of stock

Half Dozen Cupcakes (mini)

$5.50Out of stock

Full Dozen Cupcakes (mini)

$10.00

Cheese Cupcakes

Single Cupcake (Chz)

$5.00

Half Dozen Cupcakes (Chz)

$30.00

Full Dozen Cupcakes (Chz)

$60.00

Pre-Packaged (NEST CULINARY)

Assorted mini cupcakes made by students at the NEST culinary school!

Rainbow Dozen

$20.00

Bundt Cakes

Single (bundt)

$1.00

Half Dozen (bundt)

$6.00

Full Dozen (bundt)

$12.00

Orbs

Marble orbs, baker's choice!

Single (orb)

$1.00

Half Dozen (orb)

$6.00

Full Dozen (orb)

$12.00

Seasonal

Seasonal

$5.00

Seasonal 2

Seasonal 3

Seasonal 4

Macarons

Assorted bag of 6

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

North Avenue Market is a community hub that houses a number of unique vendors. Use this website to order food and libations from across the market.

Website

Location

5900 West North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Directions

