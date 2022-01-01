North Avenue Market
No reviews yet
5900 West North Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53208
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch Cocktails (Available 12PM - 3PM)
Market Bloody
modest vodka, garden variety bloody mary mix, snit of solid gold lager
Neon Panda
ten to one aged rum, creme de cacao, cinnamon, coconut water, cold brew, blackstrap bitters
Bee Sting
gin, lemon, honey syrup, disco inferno
Market Old Fashioned
house american whiskey blend, tapped maple syrup, trinity bitters, grapefruit oil
Dinner Cocktails (Available after 3PM)
Alaska
london dry gin, heirloom genepy, orange & bolivar bitters, lemon oil
Market Old Fashioned
house american whiskey blend, tapped maple syrup, trinity bitters, grapefruit oil
Inspector Norse
dill aquavit, lime, passion fruit liqueur, red wine syrup, bolivar bitters
West North
modest vodka, lemon, lychee syrup, mint, jamaican no 2 bitters
Strawberry Street
strawberry-infused apple brandy, cocchi rosa, meletti amaro, all day bitters
Maravilla
cimarron tequila, lime, creme de flora, rosemary, root beer bitters, black salt
Connected to the Land
ten to one white rum, lime, maple syrup, cardamom, jamaican no 1 bitters
Odyssea Rosé Sangria
canned sangria produced by the Lost Whale crew
Beer (Available starting at 11AM)
Waterslides IPA
3 Sheeps Brewing Company
Mudpuppy Porter
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Alphabetical Order Pink Guava Gose
Company Brewing
Cream City Brix
Enlightened Brewing Company
Sold Gold Lager
Founders Brewing Co.
Motto Pale Ale
Good City Brewing
Weekly beer in rotation
Vennture Brew Co
Lonely Blonde
Fulton Brewing
White/Rosé/Champagne Wines (Available starting at 11AM)
Aia Vecchia Vermentino - Glass pour
2020 - Tuscany, Italy
Broc Cellars Love - Can (two glasses)
White Blend, 2021 - CA
Catena Zapata Semillon - Glass pour
2021 - Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina
House of Brown Chardonnay - Glass pour
2021 - California
Moletto Prosecco - Glass pour
NV- Italy
Queen of the Sierra Orange - Glass pour
2021 - Sierra Foothills, CA
Ver Sacrum Rosé - Glass pour
2021 - Mendoza, Argentina
Aia Vecchia Vermentino - Bottle
2020 - Tuscany, Italy
Catena Zapata Semillon - Bottle
2021 - Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina
House of Brown Chardonnay - Bottle
2021 - California
Queen of the Sierra Orange - Bottle
2021 - Sierra Foothills, CA
Ver Sacrum Rosé - Bottle
2021 - Mendoza, Argentina
Moletto Prosecco - Bottle
NV- Italy
Collett Brut Champagne - Bottle
NV - France
Red Wines (Available starting at 11AM)
Andezon Cotes du Rhone - Glass Pour
2019 - France
Barone Montalto, Nero D’avolo - Glass Pour
2019 - Sicily, Italy
Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass Pour
2019 - Monterrey, CA
Andezon Cotes du Rhone - Bottle
2019 - France
Aranjuez Tannat - Bottle
2018 - Tarija, Bolivia
Barone Montalto Nero D’avolo - Bottle
2019 - Sicily, Italy
Elk Cove Pinot Noir - Bottle
2020 - Willamette Valley, OR
Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
2019 - Monterrey, CA
N/A Beverages (Available starting at 11AM)
Retail (Bitters, Liqueurs, Apparel) (Available starting at 11AM)
Heirloom Hat
Bittercube T-shirt
Bittercube Variety Pack
Bittercube Variety Pack No 2
Blackstrap Bitters - 1oz
Blackstrap Bitters - 5oz
Bolivar Bitters - 1oz
Bolivar Bitters - 5oz
Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters - 1oz
Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters - 5oz
Jamaican No. 1 Bitters - 1oz
Jamaican No. 1 Bitters - 5oz
Jamaican No. 2 Bitters - 1oz
Jamaican No. 2 Bitters - 5oz
Orange Bitters - 1oz
Orange Bitters - 5oz
Chipotle Cacao Bitters - 5oz
Trinity Bitters - 5oz
Root Beer Bitters - 5oz
Heirloom Creme de Flora
Heirloom Pineapple Amaro
Heirloom Genepy
Heirloom Alchermes
Cocktail Cedars
Disco Inferno Liquid Heat
All Day Bitters
Cardamom Seed Extract
Fruit Iced Teas
Milk Teas
Classic Pearl MT
House blend black and Oolong tea
Brown Sugar MT
House blend black and Oolong tea
Taro MT
House blend black and Oolong tea
Honeydew MT
Honeydew powder combined with green tea
Lychee MT
Lychee syrup combined with green tea
Strawberry MT
Strawberry syrup combined with green tea
Wintermelon MT
House blend black and Oolong tea
Oreo MT
Matcha MT
Mango MT
Coconut MT
Signatures (Jasmine Tea)
Thai Tea Outcasts
Cheese Foam Series
Sandwiches
Combo
BREAKFAST (6 AM -11 AM)
Breakfast Bowl #1
Homemade waffles with berries and homemade whipped cream
Breakfast Bowl #2
Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, and oven roasted garlic potatoes
Breakfast Bowl #3
Scrambled eggs topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, and roasted garlic potatoes
Breakfast Bowl #4
Quinoa, boiled egg, avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, sautéed spinach, cheese, and roasted garlic potatoes.
Breakfast Bowl #5
Huevos Rancheros - Fresh Tortillas, homemade refried beans, homemade salsa, Pico de Gallo, sliced avocados, sunny side up eggs
Breakfast Bowl #6
Toasted multigrain, or toasted tortilla, avocado, topped with tomatoes and a balsamic spread
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, sausage, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
LUNCH & DINNER (10 AM - 8 PM)
American Mac & Cheese
Loaded American Mac & Cheese
Our very own savory homemade chipotle pulled pork topped with grandma's homemade mac & cheese
Falafel Bowl
Falafels, fresh veggies, hummus, with pita bread
Guacamole & Chips
Avocado, jalapeno, lime, and pico de gallo
Thai Beef Curry
Marinated and savory beef strips in a creamy coconut milk, potatoes, onions, colored peppers, mild yellow curry sauce over homemade creamy Saffron mashed potatoes
Pulled Chipotle Pork Bowl
Savory, tender chipotle pork served over our creamy Saffron mashed potatoes and topped with a cumin lemon-lime Mexican cream sauce
SALADS (10 AM - 8 PM)
WRAPS (10 AM - 8 PM)
Handhelds
Chicken Sammy
Boar's Head Golden Chicken Classic chicken breast, fontina cheese, tart cherry, curried mayo, apple, tomato, red onion, spinach. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.
Turkey Sammy
Boar's Head Ovengold turkey breast, fontina cheese, mayo, tomato, basil, red onion, spinach. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.
Ham Sammy
Boar's Head Tavern Ham, creamy WI cheddar, honey mustard, kosher pickle, mayo, butter lettuce. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.
Italian Sammy
Boar's Head Italian prosciutto, uncured sweet sopressata, sandwich-style pepperoni, provolone, tomato, spinach, artichoke, olive tampenade, black truffle oil. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted as a panini, or as a salad.
Veggie Sammy
Boar's Head whole milk mozzarella, mayo, red onion, tomato, arugula, basil pesto, and artichokes. Enjoy as a cold sandwich, toasted on a panini press or as a salad.
Grilled Cheese Sammy
Choice of 2 cheese: fontina, whole milk mozzarella, creamy WI cheddar, provolone; sun-dried tomato (optional) on sliced Tuscan bread.
Bag o' Chips
Boards
Midwest Best Board
Chef's choice aged meats/pate, cheeses, pickle, fresh fruit, dried fruit, nut & savory spread *market pricing*
Charcuterie Board
Chef's choice of aged meats, cheeses, pickles, nuts & savory spread *market pricing*
Cheese Board
Chef's choice of hard, soft & seasonal cheeses, fresh fruit, dried fruit, nut & savory spread. *market pricing*
Hummus Board (GF/Vegan)
Hummus, savory spread, crackers, fresh fruit & veggies.
Sides
Ice Cream
Single Scoop - Dish
Vanilla, Chocolate, and six other rotating flavors.
Double Scoop - Dish
Vanilla, Chocolate, and six other rotating flavors.
Small Smoothie (12 oz)
Large Smoothie (16 oz)
Vanilla, Chocolate, and other rotating flavors.
Single Scoop - Cake Cone
Single Scoop - Waffle Cone
Double Scoop - Cake Cone
Double Scoop - Waffle Cone
Snacks
Mini Cupcakes
Cheese Cupcakes
Pre-Packaged (NEST CULINARY)
Orbs
Macarons
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
North Avenue Market is a community hub that houses a number of unique vendors. Use this website to order food and libations from across the market.
5900 West North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208