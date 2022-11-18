North Beach Bar & Pizza
353 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located inside the Hampton Inn Oceanfront North, we feature and BURN authentic Brooklyn-Style Pizza, Specialty pizza, Wings, Salads and a bit from the Sea. - Explore our drink & beer menu beverages while sitting on the boardwalk, overlooking the oceanfront beautiful waters.
Location
3107 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pelons Baja Grill - Virginia Beach Oceanfront
4.1 • 1,074
3619 Pacific Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Oceanfront Eats - 2901 Atlantic Avenue
No Reviews
2901 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach