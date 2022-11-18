Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Beach Bar & Pizza

353 Reviews

$$$

3107 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Appetizers

Grilled chx sandwich L

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fat and juicy fried chicken tenders. Served with French fries choice of dipping sauces. Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce, or Ranch

VB Wings

$13.00

Fried, then sauced, then grilled to perfection. Hot, Mile, Spicy Garlic, or BBQ

Cheesy Dipping Stix

$11.00

Hushpuppies Basket

$8.00

Pork sliders

$10.00

Chicken sliders

$13.00

Southwest egg rolls

$10.00

Hot dog

$8.00

Smash cheese burger

$13.00

From The Sea

NC Steamed Shrimp - 1 lb

$24.00

Wild caught from Wanchese, NC

NC Steamed Shrimp - 1/2 lb

$12.00

Wild caught from Wanchese, NC

Fish and chips

$12.00

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Veggie Lovers

$21.00+

Meat Lovers

$22.00+

The Eight Floor

$17.00+

Pepperoni pizza

$18.00+

Pulled pork

$18.00+

Hawaiian

$28.00+

Pulled pork (Copy)

$18.00

Chicken bacon ranch

$28.00+

Veggie Lovers

$21.00+

Boardwalk Hawaiian

$15.99+

Meat Lovers

$22.00+

The Eight Floor

$17.00+

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh cut Iceberg lettuce, salad tomatoes, red onions, black olives, topped with a NYC mozzarella cheese blend and seasoned croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts of Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, fresh parmesian cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Misc

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Specials

Spaghetti

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located inside the Hampton Inn Oceanfront North, we feature and BURN authentic Brooklyn-Style Pizza, Specialty pizza, Wings, Salads and a bit from the Sea. - Explore our drink & beer menu beverages while sitting on the boardwalk, overlooking the oceanfront beautiful waters.

Location

3107 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

