North Beach Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1548 Stockton, San Francisco, CA 94133
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach - 411 Columbus Ave
No Reviews
411 Columbus Ave San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurant