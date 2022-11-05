Main picView gallery

North Beach Cantina

1548 Stockton

San Francisco, CA 94133

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA MISSION BURRITO
IMPOSSIBLE CALIFORNIA BURRITO
GRILLED SALMON TACOS

STARTERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.95

house-made tortilla chips served with pico de gallo on the side

CHIPS, SALSA, & GUACAMOLE

$8.95

house-made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.00

seasoned, crunchy house-made tortilla chips

QUESO FUNDIDO + BASKET OF CHIPS

$10.95

Our signature queso made with Oaxaca cheese & Wagyu beef chorizo. Topped with roasted pasilla peppers and serve with basket of chips.

ELOTE CON QUESO

$6.95

corn on the cob, chipotle mayo, grated cotija cheese & black pepper

QUESADILLA SUIZA

$8.95

crispy flour tortilla, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

CHICKEN CHILI NACHOS

$13.95

crispy flour tortilla, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

BEEF FLAUTAS

$13.95

Three seasoned ground beef flautas topped with lime crema, queso fresco & served with a side salad.

SOPES

$13.95

SOUPS & SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

romaine, Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, avocado | served with san benito house-made croutons

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$10.95

romaine, pico de gallo, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, cotija cheese | served with tortilla strips & chili lime vinaiegrette

(CUP) CHICKEN CHILI VERDE

$7.50

tomatillo base, chicken, white beans | served with tortilla strips, cotija cheese, & sour cream

(BOWL) CHICKEN CHILI VERDE

$12.00

tomatillo base, chicken, white beans | served with tortilla strips, cotija cheese, & sour cream

(BOWL) POZOLE +SMALL BOWL OF CHIPS

$13.00

TACOS

GRILLED SALMON TACOS

$16.95

Grilled fish with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, lime crema, house-made roasted tomato salsa & guacamole.

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$16.95

Grilled shrimp with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, lime crema, house-made roasted tomato salsa & guacamole.

BAJA FISH TACOS

$15.95

Fried corvina in our Negra Modelo beer batter with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, lime crema, house-made roasted tomato salsa & guacamole.

A LA CARTE FISH TACO

SINGLE STREET TACO

$4.00

BURRITOS

NO MEAT MISSION BURRITO

$10.95
CARNE ASADA MISSION BURRITO

$14.95

Carne Asada Mission burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla, with Spanish rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.

CARNITAS MISSION BURRITO

$13.95

CHICKEN MISSION BURRITO

$13.95

IMPOSSIBLE MISSION BURRITO

$14.95

NO MEAT CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.95

CARNE ASADA CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$14.95

CARNITAS CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.95

CHICKEN CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.95

IMPOSSIBLE CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$14.95

BURGERS

CANTINA HAMBURGHESA

$16.95

6oz grass-fed, organic beef burger | served with house-made garlic aioli, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and sweet shaved red onions

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.95

KIDS MENU

FRIES

$6.00

french fries... straight up

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

CHIX TENDERS

$12.50

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS

$3.50

TATER TOTS

$6.00

DESSERT

MEXICAN CHOCOLATE PUDDING

$6.95

CHURROS

$6.95

SIDES

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.50

SIDE PICO

$1.00

RICE & BEANS

$3.50

SPANISH RICE

$2.50

PINTO BEANS

$2.50

SIDE COTIJA CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE TORTILLIAS

$0.50

UTENSIL AND CONDIMENTS

UTENSILS

NAPKINS

SIDE OF HABANERO

PLEASE ADVISE WE ALLOW A MAXIMUM OF 3 SIDES PER ORDER!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1548 Stockton, San Francisco, CA 94133

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

