Restaurant info

From the Heart of Tuscany to the Heart of San Francisco! Buon Appetito! Since 1970, the North Beach Restaurant has been renowned as San Francisco's #1 Italian Restaurant for its Tuscan culinary excellence, relaxed ambiance, warm hospitality, and great service by Bay Area families, tourists, romantics, conventioneers, business managers, politicians, sports celebrities, and movie stars! The North Beach Restaurant is a must-visit San Francisco dining experience that offers: ***Authentic Tuscan cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients including antipasti, polenta, home-cured prosciutto, focaccia, risotto, fresh pasta, seafood, veal, lamb, chicken, beef, and homemade desserts!

Website