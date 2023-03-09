- Home
North Bend Bar and Grill
145 E North Bend Way
North Bend, WA 98045
Dinner
All Day Favorites
Prime Rib Dip
shaved prime rib & aged white cheddar on toasted garlic buttered ciabatta, served with aus jus & horsey sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
Snoqualmie Smoke Burger
Chipotle seasoned 1/2 lb chuck*, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole & triple mustard aioli
Pretzel Burger
Aged white cheddar, bacon, pickled red onion, tomato jam, mayonnaise & arugula on our house made pretzel bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked pork smothered in BBQ sauce on a toasted bun with a side of slaw
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
blackened salmon fillet, tartar sauce, arugula, onion & tomato on a toasted bun
NBBG Veggie Burger
Our signature veggie patty, aged white cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce, onion, tomato & pickles
Dirty Bird
Aged white cheddar, turkey, bacon & tomatoes on grilled sourdough
ABC Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens & ranch in a chipotle wrap
Fish & Chips
8oz breaded cod fillet, fries, and tartar
Full Size Chicken Strips
Dinner Entrees
Filet Mignon
8oz Tenderloin*, steak butter, mashed potatoes, & grilled asparagus
New York Steak
10oz New York steak*, red wine jus & shallot butter, served with smoked cheddar, bacon & buttered leek mac & cheese
Steak Frites
7oz Petite Tender steak, red wine demi-glace, compound butter, served with shoestring fries
Seafood Florentine
smoked salmon, Alaskan cod, wild Patagonian shrimp, linguini, lacinato kale in a light cream sauce
Dulce & Picante Shrimp
Wild Patagonian shrimp in a creamy amaretto sauce, jasmine rice & asparagus
Vegetable Thai Green Curry
Small Plates & Shareables
Rosemary Potato Bread
1/2 loaf rosemary & Yukon gold potato bread with salted, whipped butter
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Warm pretzel bread with Rainier beer cheese & triple mustard aioli
Smoked Mac & Cheese
smoked gouda, cheddar, slab bacon & buttered leeks, topped with herbed breadcrumbs
Fried Pickles
panko breaded & fried pickle spears served with ranch
Coconut Cod Bites
Alaskan cod breaded in coconut & almonds, fried & served with coconut curry sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wings
one pound of spicy hot wings & blue cheese dressing
Nachos
cheese, tomatoes, olives, green onions, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts, honey sriracha sauce & Mama Lil's peppers
Side Of Fries
Side Of Sweet Potato Fries
Side Of Potato Chips
Chip & Dip Appetizer
Soups and Salads
Pozole - Cup
soup of smoked pork, onion, peppers, hominy, topped with shredded cabbage & cilantro
Pozole - Bowl
soup of smoked pork, onion, peppers, hominy, topped with shredded cabbage & cilantro
House Salad - Small
organic mixed greens, shredded heirloom carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes & seasoned croutons
House Salad - Large
organic mixed greens, shredded heirloom carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes & seasoned croutons
Salmon Quinoa Salad
Chicken Beet Salad
Grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, baby kale, roasted beets, chevre goat cheese, pecans & white balsamic dressing
Woodsman Steak Salad
7oz Petite Tender Steak, romaine hearts, tomatoes, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad - Small
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
Employee Soup Cup
Employee Soup Bowl
Employee Salad
Beet Salad (no protein)
Quinoa Salad (no protein)
Woodsman Salad (no protein)
Caesar Salad - Large
Desserts
Pumpkin Cheesecake
brown sugar bourbon cream & a Swedish ginger cookie
White Chocolate Creme Brulee
classic burnt sugar crust & a chocolate dipped shortbread
Cannoli
creamy ricotta & chocolate chip filling, chocolate dipped ends & powdered sugar
Cinnamon Roll
Scone
Cream Cheese Danish
Chocolate Mousse Torte
Nanaimo Bar
Muffin
Raspberry Oat Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Dipped Cookie
Fudge Brownie
Kids Menu
Dinner Sides
side Asparagus
side Avocado
a la carte Salmon
one piece Fish
one piece Chicken Strip
one Chicken Breast
side Cole Slaw
Side Bacon
side Salsa
side Tortilla Chips
side Veggie Patty
side 7 oz Steak
Side Mashed Potato
side Fruit
Side Of Fries
Side Of Sweet Potato Fries
Beverages
Beer & Wine
Dru Bru Hef
Boundary Bay 12 Degree Pilsner
Apricot Sour
HUB Tree Frog
Mack & Jacks
Icicle Dark Persuasion
Kulshan Red Cap
Pfreim Hazy IPA
Bodhizafa
Sig In Rainbows
Rainier
Diamond Knot Rootbeer
Elemental Lemoncello
Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A
Athletic Free Wave IPA N/A
Athletic Upside Dawn N/A
Coors Light Bottle
Pacifico
Schilling London Dry Cider GF
Stella Artois
Ghostfish Quickstep IPA GF
Ghostfish Meteor Shower GF
Corona
White Claw
Schilling Pineapple Passionfruit Cider GF
Stimson Red Blend
Helix Red Blend
Fidelitas 4040
Pearl and Stone Wandering
Sigillo Sunset
Efeste Final Final
Pearl and Stone Mailbox
Balancing Act Cabernet
Gorman Old Scratch Cabernet
Januik Cabernet
Abeja Cabernet
Efeste Big Papa
Stag's Leap Artemis
Compton Family Pinot Noir
Prisoner Pinot Noir
Trivento Malbec
Novlety Hill Merlot
Two Vitners Syrah
Owen Roe Ex Umbris Syrah
Gorman Evil Twin Syrah
Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz
Sigillo Petite Verdot
Stimson Chardonnay
Powers Chardonnay
Bravium Chardonnay
Rombauer Chardonnay
Viamora Pinot Griggio
Lone Birch Pinot Gris
Eroica Riesling
Terra Blanca Sauvignon Blanc
13 ° Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
Pearl and Stone Unemployment Beach
Source of Joy Rose
Opera Prima Cava
Treveri Blanc de Blanc
Lunetta Prosecco
Treveri Rose
Graham's Porto Tawny 10
Graham's Porto Tawny 20
Chateau Lapinesse Sauternes
Housemade Limoncello
Spirits & Cocktails
Fremont Mischief Single
Fremont Mischief Double
Fremont Mischief Martini
Fremont Mischief Cosmopoliton
Fremont Mischief Kamikaze
Fremont Mischief Lemondrop
Titos Single
Titos Double
Titos Martini
Titos Cosmopolitan
Titos Kamikaze
Titos Lemondrop
44 North Clementine Single
44 North Clementine Double
44 North Clementine Martini
44 North Clementine Cosmopolitan
44 North Clementine Kamikaze
44 North clementine Lemondrop
44 North Huckleberry Single
44 North Huckleberry Double
44 North Huckleberry Martini
44 North Huckleberry Cosmopolitan
44 North Huckleberry Kamikaze
44 North Huckleberry Lemondrop
Absolute Single
Absolute Double
Absolute Martini
Absolute Cosmopolitan
Absolute Kamikaze
Absolute Lemondrop
Absolute Rasp Single
Absolut Rasp Double
Absolute Rasp Martini
Absolute Rasp Cosmopolitan
Absolute Rasp Kamikaze
Absolute Rasp Lemondrop
Absolute Vanilla Single
Absolute Vanilla Double
Absolute Vanilla Martini
Absolute Vanilla Cosmopolitan
Absolute Vanilla Kamikaze
Absolute Lemondrop
Belvedere Single
Belvedere Double
Belvedere Martini
Belvedere Cosmopolitan
Belvedere Kamikaze
Belvedere Lemondrop
Chopin Single
Chopin Double
Chopin Martini
Chopin Cosmopolitan
Chopin Kamikaze
Chopin Lemondrop
Deep Eddy Orange Single
Deep Eddy Orange Double
Deep Eddy Orange Martini
Deep Eddy Orange Cosmopolitan
Deep Eddy Kamikaze
Deep Eddy Lemondrop
Grey Goose Single
Grey Goose Double
Grey Goose Martini
Grey Goose Cosmopolitan
Grey Goose Kamikaze
Grey Goose Lemondrop
Ketel One
Ketel One Double
Ketel One Martini
Ketel One Cosmopolitan
Ketel One Kamikaze
Ketel One Lemondrop
Ketel One Citron
Ketel Citron Double
Ketel Citron Martini
Ketel Citron Cosmopolitan
Ketel Citron Kamikaze
Ketel Citron Lemondrop
Oola Vodka Single
Oola Vodka Double
Oola Vodka Martini
Oola Vodka Cosmopolitan
Oola Vodka Kamikaze
Oola Vodka Lemondrop
Suntory Haku Single
Suntory Haku Double
Suntory Haku Martini
Suntory Haku Cosmopolitan
Suntory Haku Kamikaze
Suntory Haku Lemondrop
Timberline
Timberline Double
Timberline Martini
Timberline Cosmopolitan
Timberline Kamikaze
Timberline Lemondrop
Angels Envy Single
Angels Envy Double
Angels Envy Manhattan
Angels Envy Old Fashioned
Angels Envy Rye
Angels Envy Rye Double
Angels Envy Rye Manhattan
Angels Envy Rye Old Fashioned
Basil Hayden Single
Basil Hayden Double
Basil Hayden Manhattan
Basil Hayden Old Fashioned
Basil Rye Single
Basil Rye Double
Basil Rye Manhattan
Basil Rye Old Fashioned
Blantons Single
Blantons Double
Blantons Manhattan
Blantons Old Fashioned
Buffalo Trace Single
Buffalo Trace Double
Buffalo Trace Manhattan
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned
Bulleit Single
Bulleit Double
Bulleit Rye Single
Bulleit Rye Double
Bulleit Manhattan
Bulleit Old Fashioned
Bulleit Rye Manhattan
Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned
Cadee Rye Single
Cadee Rye Double
Cadee Rye Manhattan
Cadee Rye Old Fashioned
Crown Royal Single
Crown Royal Double
Crown Apple Single
Crown Apple Double
Dalwhinnie Single
Dalwhinnie Double
Eagle Rare Single
Eagle Rare Double
Eagle Rare Manhattan
Eagle Rare Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig Bourbon Single
Elijah Craig Bourbon Double
Elijah Craig Rye Single
Elijah Craig Rye Double
Elijah Craig Bourbon Manhattan
Elijah Craig Bourbon Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig Rye Manhattan
Elijah Craig Rye Old Fashioned
Evan Williams Single
Evan Williams Double
Evan Williams Manhattan
Evan WIlliams Old Fashioned
Hennessy Single
Hennessy Double
High West American Prairie Single
High West American Prairie Double
High West American Prairie Manhattan
High West American Prairie Old Fashioned
High West Double Rye Single
High West Double Rye Double
High West Double Rye Manhattan
High West Double Rye Old Fashioned
High West High Country Single
High West High Country Double
High West High Country Manhattan
High West High Country Old Fashioned
High West Mid Night Dram Single
High West Mid Night Dram Double
High West Mid Night Dram Manhattan
High West Mid Night Dram Old Fashioned
High West Rendezvous Single
High West Rendezvous Double
High West Rendezvous Manhattan
High West Rendezvous Old Fashioned
Jack Daniels Single
Jack Daniels Double
Jack Daniels Manhattan
Jack Daniels Old Fashioned
Jameson Single
Jameson Double
Jameson Manhattan
Jameson Old Fashioned
Jim Beam Single
Jim Beam Double
Jim Beam Manhattan
Jim Beam Old Fashioned
Knob Creek Single
Knob Creek Double
Knob Creek Rye Single
Knob Creek Rye Double
Knob Creek Manhattan
Knob Creek Old Fashioned
Knob Creek Rye Manhattan
Knob Creek Rye Old Fashioned
Makers Single
Makers Double
Makers Manhattan
Makers Old Fashioned
Medusa Single
Medusa Double
Medusa Manhattan
Medusa Old Fashioned
Michters Rye Single
Michters Rye Double
Michters Rye Manhattan
Michters Rye Old Fashioned
Michters Barrel Strength Rye Single
Michters Barrel Strength Rye Double
Michters Barrel Strength Rye Manhattan
Michters Barrel Strength Old Fashioned
MIchters Single Barrel Single
Michters Single Barrel Double
Michters Single Barrel Manhattan
Michters Single Barrel Old Fashioned
Michters Toasted Barrel Single
Michters Toasted Barrel Double
Michters Toasted Barrel Manhattan
Michters Toasted Barrel Old Fashioned
Michters Unblended Single
Michters Unblended Double
Michters Unblended Old Fashioned
Michters Unblended Manhattan
Pendelton Single
Pendelton Double
Seagrams 7 Single
Seagrams 7 Double
Seagrams 7 Manhattan
Seagrams 7 Old Fashioned
Suntory Toki Single
Suntory Toki Double
Suntory Toki Manhattan
Suntory Toki Old Fashioned
Warrior PB Single
Warrior PB Double
Whistling Pig Farmstock Single
Whistling Pig Farmstock Double
Whistling Pig Farmstock Old Fashioned
Whistling Pig Farmstock Manhattan
Whistling Piggy Back Single
Whistling Piggy Back Double
Whistling Piggy Back Manhattan
Whistling Piggy Back Old Fashioned
Whistling Pig 10 Single
Whistling Pig 10 Double
Whistling Pig 10 Manhattan
Whistling Pig 10 Old Fashioned
Woodford Single
Woodford Double
Woodford Old Fashioned
Woodford Rye Manhattan
Woodford Rye Single
Woodford Rye Double
Woodford Manhattan
Woodford Rye Old Fashioned
Woodinville Bourbon Single
Woodinville Bourbon Double
Woodinville Bourbon Manhattan
Woodinville Bourbon Old Fashioned
Woodinville Rye Single
Woodinville Rye Double
Woodinville Rye Manhattan
Woodinville Rye Old Fashioned
Westland Kraken Single
Westland Kraken Double
Westland Kraken Manhattan
Westland Kraken Old Fashioned
Westland Garryana Single
Westland Garryana Double
Westland Garryana Manhattan
Westland Garryana Old Fashioned
Camus VS Cognac Single
Camus VS Cognac Double
EJ Brandy Single
EJ Brandy Double
Oban Single
Oban Double
Offerman Reserve Single
Offerman Reserve Double
Glenlivet Single
Glenlivet Double
Capitol Gin Single
Capitol Gin Double
Capital Gin Martini
Empress Gin Single
Empress Gin Double
Empress Gin Martini
Big GIn Single
Big Gin Double
Big Gin Martini
Aviation Gin Single
Aviation Gin Double
Aviation Gin Martini
Botanist Gin Single
Botanist Gin Double
Botanist Gin Martini
Beefeater Gin Single
Beefeater Gin Double
Beefeater Gin Martini
Bombay Sapphire Single
Bombay Sapphire Double
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Brockmans Gin Single
Brockmans Gin Double
Brockmans Gin Martini
Hendricks Gin Single
Hendricks Gin Double
Hendricks Gin Martini
Suntory Roku Gin Single
Suntory Roku Gin Double
Suntory Roku Gin Martini
Salscombe Gin Single
Salscombe Gin Double
Salscombe Gin Martini
Tanqueray Gin Single
Tanqueray Gin Double
Tanqueray Gin Martini
Uncle Val Gin Single
Uncle Vals Gin Double
Uncle Vals Gin Martini
El Jimador Single
El Jimador Double
Casamigos Blanco Single
Casamigos Blanco Double
Casamigos Reposado Single
Casamigos Repodado Double
Casamigos Anejo Single
Casamigos Anejo Double
Astral Tequila Single
Astral Tequila Double
Cazadores Blanco Single
Cazadores Blanco Double
Cazadores Reposado Single
Cazadores Reposado Double
Cazadores Anejo Single
Cazadores Anejo Double
Lunazul Blanco Single
Lunazul Blanco Double
Clase Azul Reposado Single
Clase Azule Reposado Double
Don Julio Blanco Single
Don Julio Blanco Double
Don Julio Reposado Single
Don Julio Repodado Double
Don Julio Anejo Single
Don Julio Anejo Double
Xicaru Single
Xicaru Double
Hornitos Plata Single
Hornitos Plata Double
Hornitos Reposado Single
Hornitos Reposado Double
Patron Silver Single
Patron Silver Double
Don Q Rum Single
Don Q Rum Double
Bacardi Rum Single
Bacardi Rum Double
Captain Morgan Single
Captains Morgan Double
Goslings Black Seal Single
Goslings Rum Double
Kraken Rum Single
Kraken Rum Double
Malibu Rum Single
Malibu Rum Double
Owneys Run Single
Owneys Rum Double
Ron Zacapa Single
Ron Zapaca Double
Rumhaven Single
Rumhaven Double
Classic Mimosa
Grapefruit Elderflower Mimosa
POG Mimosa
Cascade Coffee
Hazelnut Coffee
Warm to the Bones
Irish Cold Brew
Iced Chai Latte
Raspberry Parade
Frosted Fields
Cold Hearted Bitch
Smoke on the Water
Blood Moon
Mumbo Jumbo
Cosmic Paloma
Ode to the Queen
Cascade Old Fashioned
Shiver me Timbers
A Winter Haven
Black Cat Magic
Spanish Sangria
Borghetti Vanilla Espresso Martini
Long Island Ice Tea
Aperol Spritz
Uncle Raucous
Botany
Purple Dream
Jimi's
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose
Amaro Nonino
Amaretto
Fernet Branca
Luxardo Amaro
Luxardo Maraschino
Pernod Absinthe
Rumpleminz
Jagermeister
Aperol
Campari
Kahlua
Bailey's
Five Farms Irish Cream
Peppermint Schnapps
N/A Beverage
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever Tree Indian Tonic
Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic
Diamond Knot Rootbeer
Sparkling Water - Large
Ginger Ale
Coke
Dr Pepper
Diet Coke
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Roy Rogers
Sprite
Fanta
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Tomato Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
