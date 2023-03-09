Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Bend Bar and Grill

145 E North Bend Way

North Bend, WA 98045

Dinner

All Day Favorites

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

shaved prime rib & aged white cheddar on toasted garlic buttered ciabatta, served with aus jus & horsey sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Snoqualmie Smoke Burger

$18.00

Chipotle seasoned 1/2 lb chuck*, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole & triple mustard aioli

Pretzel Burger

$19.00

Aged white cheddar, bacon, pickled red onion, tomato jam, mayonnaise & arugula on our house made pretzel bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

smoked pork smothered in BBQ sauce on a toasted bun with a side of slaw

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

blackened salmon fillet, tartar sauce, arugula, onion & tomato on a toasted bun

NBBG Veggie Burger

$16.00

Our signature veggie patty, aged white cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce, onion, tomato & pickles

Dirty Bird

$17.00

Aged white cheddar, turkey, bacon & tomatoes on grilled sourdough

ABC Wrap

$17.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens & ranch in a chipotle wrap

Fish & Chips

$22.00

8oz breaded cod fillet, fries, and tartar

Full Size Chicken Strips

$17.00

Dinner Entrees

Filet Mignon

$61.00

8oz Tenderloin*, steak butter, mashed potatoes, & grilled asparagus

New York Steak

$40.00Out of stock

10oz New York steak*, red wine jus & shallot butter, served with smoked cheddar, bacon & buttered leek mac & cheese

Steak Frites

$29.00

7oz Petite Tender steak, red wine demi-glace, compound butter, served with shoestring fries

Seafood Florentine

$24.00

smoked salmon, Alaskan cod, wild Patagonian shrimp, linguini, lacinato kale in a light cream sauce

Dulce & Picante Shrimp

$23.00

Wild Patagonian shrimp in a creamy amaretto sauce, jasmine rice & asparagus

Vegetable Thai Green Curry

$19.00

Small Plates & Shareables

Rosemary Potato Bread

$5.00

1/2 loaf rosemary & Yukon gold potato bread with salted, whipped butter

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Warm pretzel bread with Rainier beer cheese & triple mustard aioli

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

smoked gouda, cheddar, slab bacon & buttered leeks, topped with herbed breadcrumbs

Fried Pickles

$13.00

panko breaded & fried pickle spears served with ranch

Coconut Cod Bites

$20.00

Alaskan cod breaded in coconut & almonds, fried & served with coconut curry sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$17.00

one pound of spicy hot wings & blue cheese dressing

Nachos

$13.00

cheese, tomatoes, olives, green onions, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Brussels sprouts, honey sriracha sauce & Mama Lil's peppers

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Side Of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Of Potato Chips

$7.00

Chip & Dip Appetizer

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Pozole - Cup

$6.00

soup of smoked pork, onion, peppers, hominy, topped with shredded cabbage & cilantro

Pozole - Bowl

$12.00

soup of smoked pork, onion, peppers, hominy, topped with shredded cabbage & cilantro

House Salad - Small

$7.00

organic mixed greens, shredded heirloom carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes & seasoned croutons

House Salad - Large

$10.00

organic mixed greens, shredded heirloom carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes & seasoned croutons

Salmon Quinoa Salad

$20.00

Chicken Beet Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, baby kale, roasted beets, chevre goat cheese, pecans & white balsamic dressing

Woodsman Steak Salad

$20.00

7oz Petite Tender Steak, romaine hearts, tomatoes, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$9.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.00

blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Employee Soup Cup

Employee Soup Bowl

Employee Salad

Beet Salad (no protein)

$15.00

Quinoa Salad (no protein)

$17.00

Woodsman Salad (no protein)

$17.00

Caesar Salad - Large

$12.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

brown sugar bourbon cream & a Swedish ginger cookie

White Chocolate Creme Brulee

$10.00

classic burnt sugar crust & a chocolate dipped shortbread

Cannoli

$10.00Out of stock

creamy ricotta & chocolate chip filling, chocolate dipped ends & powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Scone

$3.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.75

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$2.00

Nanaimo Bar

$3.00

Muffin

$3.25

Raspberry Oat Bar

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Peanut Butter Dipped Cookie

$2.50

Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strip

$7.00

Kids Cod & Chips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Dinner Sides

side Asparagus

$6.00

side Avocado

$3.00

a la carte Salmon

$11.00

one piece Fish

$8.00

one piece Chicken Strip

$5.00

one Chicken Breast

$6.00

side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

side Salsa

side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

side Veggie Patty

$9.00

side 7 oz Steak

$10.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

side Fruit

$5.00

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Side Of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Beverages

Beer & Wine

Dru Bru Hef

$5.00+

Boundary Bay 12 Degree Pilsner

$5.00+

Apricot Sour

$5.00+

HUB Tree Frog

$5.00+

Mack & Jacks

$5.00+

Icicle Dark Persuasion

$5.00+

Kulshan Red Cap

$5.00+

Pfreim Hazy IPA

$5.00+

Bodhizafa

$5.00+

Sig In Rainbows

$5.00+

Rainier

$4.00+

Diamond Knot Rootbeer

$5.00

Elemental Lemoncello

$5.00+

Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A

$7.00

Athletic Free Wave IPA N/A

$7.00

Athletic Upside Dawn N/A

$7.00

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Schilling London Dry Cider GF

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Ghostfish Quickstep IPA GF

$9.00

Ghostfish Meteor Shower GF

$9.00

Corona

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Schilling Pineapple Passionfruit Cider GF

$8.00Out of stock

Stimson Red Blend

$8.00+

Helix Red Blend

$12.00+

Fidelitas 4040

$16.00+

Pearl and Stone Wandering

$59.00

Sigillo Sunset

$60.00

Efeste Final Final

$65.00

Pearl and Stone Mailbox

$75.00

Balancing Act Cabernet

$11.00+

Gorman Old Scratch Cabernet

$15.00+

Januik Cabernet

$65.00

Abeja Cabernet

$75.00

Efeste Big Papa

$97.00

Stag's Leap Artemis

$110.00

Compton Family Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Prisoner Pinot Noir

$75.00

Trivento Malbec

$11.00+

Novlety Hill Merlot

$12.00+

Two Vitners Syrah

$12.00+

Owen Roe Ex Umbris Syrah

$14.00+

Gorman Evil Twin Syrah

$90.00

Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz

$80.00

Sigillo Petite Verdot

$70.00

Stimson Chardonnay

$8.00+

Powers Chardonnay

$11.00+Out of stock

Bravium Chardonnay

$15.00+

Rombauer Chardonnay

$75.00

Viamora Pinot Griggio

$10.00+

Lone Birch Pinot Gris

$11.00+

Eroica Riesling

$12.00+

Terra Blanca Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

13 ° Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Pearl and Stone Unemployment Beach

$11.00+

Source of Joy Rose

$13.00+

Opera Prima Cava

$9.00+

Treveri Blanc de Blanc

$10.00+

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00+

Treveri Rose

$10.00+

Graham's Porto Tawny 10

$9.00

Graham's Porto Tawny 20

$15.00

Chateau Lapinesse Sauternes

$10.00

Housemade Limoncello

$10.00

Spirits & Cocktails

Fremont Mischief Single

$8.00

Fremont Mischief Double

$16.00

Fremont Mischief Martini

$14.00

Fremont Mischief Cosmopoliton

$14.00

Fremont Mischief Kamikaze

$14.00

Fremont Mischief Lemondrop

$14.00

Titos Single

$9.00

Titos Double

$18.00

Titos Martini

$16.00

Titos Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Titos Kamikaze

$16.00

Titos Lemondrop

$16.00

44 North Clementine Single

$10.00

44 North Clementine Double

$20.00

44 North Clementine Martini

$19.00

44 North Clementine Cosmopolitan

$19.00

44 North Clementine Kamikaze

$19.00

44 North clementine Lemondrop

$19.00

44 North Huckleberry Single

$10.00

44 North Huckleberry Double

$20.00

44 North Huckleberry Martini

$19.00

44 North Huckleberry Cosmopolitan

$19.00

44 North Huckleberry Kamikaze

$19.00

44 North Huckleberry Lemondrop

$19.00

Absolute Single

$10.00

Absolute Double

$20.00

Absolute Martini

$19.00

Absolute Cosmopolitan

$19.00

Absolute Kamikaze

$19.00

Absolute Lemondrop

$19.00

Absolute Rasp Single

$10.00

Absolut Rasp Double

$20.00

Absolute Rasp Martini

$19.00

Absolute Rasp Cosmopolitan

$19.00

Absolute Rasp Kamikaze

$19.00

Absolute Rasp Lemondrop

$19.00

Absolute Vanilla Single

$10.00

Absolute Vanilla Double

$20.00

Absolute Vanilla Martini

$18.00

Absolute Vanilla Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Absolute Vanilla Kamikaze

$18.00

Absolute Lemondrop

$18.00

Belvedere Single

$13.00

Belvedere Double

$26.00

Belvedere Martini

$22.00

Belvedere Cosmopolitan

$22.00

Belvedere Kamikaze

$22.00

Belvedere Lemondrop

$22.00

Chopin Single

$13.00

Chopin Double

$26.00

Chopin Martini

$24.00

Chopin Cosmopolitan

$24.00

Chopin Kamikaze

$24.00

Chopin Lemondrop

$24.00

Deep Eddy Orange Single

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange Double

$18.00

Deep Eddy Orange Martini

$16.00

Deep Eddy Orange Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Deep Eddy Kamikaze

$16.00

Deep Eddy Lemondrop

$16.00

Grey Goose Single

$12.00

Grey Goose Double

$24.00

Grey Goose Martini

$22.00

Grey Goose Cosmopolitan

$22.00

Grey Goose Kamikaze

$22.00

Grey Goose Lemondrop

$22.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Double

$22.00

Ketel One Martini

$18.00

Ketel One Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Ketel One Kamikaze

$18.00

Ketel One Lemondrop

$18.00

Ketel One Citron

$11.00

Ketel Citron Double

$22.00

Ketel Citron Martini

$18.00

Ketel Citron Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Ketel Citron Kamikaze

$18.00

Ketel Citron Lemondrop

$18.00

Oola Vodka Single

$11.00

Oola Vodka Double

$22.00

Oola Vodka Martini

$20.00

Oola Vodka Cosmopolitan

$20.00

Oola Vodka Kamikaze

$20.00

Oola Vodka Lemondrop

$20.00

Suntory Haku Single

$13.00

Suntory Haku Double

$26.00

Suntory Haku Martini

$24.00

Suntory Haku Cosmopolitan

$24.00

Suntory Haku Kamikaze

$24.00

Suntory Haku Lemondrop

$24.00

Timberline

$13.00

Timberline Double

$26.00

Timberline Martini

$24.00

Timberline Cosmopolitan

$24.00

Timberline Kamikaze

$24.00

Timberline Lemondrop

$24.00

Angels Envy Single

$17.00

Angels Envy Double

$34.00

Angels Envy Manhattan

$30.00

Angels Envy Old Fashioned

$30.00

Angels Envy Rye

$23.00

Angels Envy Rye Double

$46.00

Angels Envy Rye Manhattan

$40.00

Angels Envy Rye Old Fashioned

$40.00

Basil Hayden Single

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden Double

$32.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden Manhattan

$28.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden Old Fashioned

$28.00

Basil Rye Single

$17.00

Basil Rye Double

$34.00

Basil Rye Manhattan

$28.00

Basil Rye Old Fashioned

$28.00

Blantons Single

$19.00

Blantons Double

$38.00

Blantons Manhattan

$34.00

Blantons Old Fashioned

$34.00

Buffalo Trace Single

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Double

$22.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Manhattan

$18.00

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$18.00

Bulleit Single

$11.00

Bulleit Double

$22.00

Bulleit Rye Single

$11.00

Bulleit Rye Double

$22.00

Bulleit Manhattan

$20.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$20.00

Bulleit Rye Manhattan

$20.00

Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned

$20.00

Cadee Rye Single

$12.00

Cadee Rye Double

$24.00

Cadee Rye Manhattan

$22.00

Cadee Rye Old Fashioned

$22.00

Crown Royal Single

$8.00

Crown Royal Double

$16.00

Crown Apple Single

$10.00

Crown Apple Double

$20.00

Dalwhinnie Single

$24.00

Dalwhinnie Double

$48.00

Eagle Rare Single

$12.00

Eagle Rare Double

$24.00

Eagle Rare Manhattan

$20.00

Eagle Rare Old Fashioned

$20.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon Single

$14.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon Double

$28.00

Elijah Craig Rye Single

$14.00

Elijah Craig Rye Double

$28.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon Manhattan

$24.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon Old Fashioned

$24.00

Elijah Craig Rye Manhattan

$24.00

Elijah Craig Rye Old Fashioned

Evan Williams Single

$8.00

Evan Williams Double

$16.00

Evan Williams Manhattan

$13.00

Evan WIlliams Old Fashioned

$13.00

Hennessy Single

$15.00

Hennessy Double

$30.00

High West American Prairie Single

$13.00

High West American Prairie Double

$26.00

High West American Prairie Manhattan

$22.00

High West American Prairie Old Fashioned

$22.00

High West Double Rye Single

$13.00

High West Double Rye Double

$26.00

High West Double Rye Manhattan

$22.00

High West Double Rye Old Fashioned

$22.00

High West High Country Single

$25.00

High West High Country Double

$50.00

High West High Country Manhattan

$21.00

High West High Country Old Fashioned

$21.00

High West Mid Night Dram Single

$30.00

High West Mid Night Dram Double

$60.00

High West Mid Night Dram Manhattan

$52.00

High West Mid Night Dram Old Fashioned

$52.00

High West Rendezvous Single

$24.00

High West Rendezvous Double

$48.00

High West Rendezvous Manhattan

$42.00

High West Rendezvous Old Fashioned

$42.00

Jack Daniels Single

$10.00

Jack Daniels Double

$20.00

Jack Daniels Manhattan

$16.00

Jack Daniels Old Fashioned

$16.00

Jameson Single

$10.00

Jameson Double

$20.00

Jameson Manhattan

$17.00

Jameson Old Fashioned

$17.00

Jim Beam Single

$10.00

Jim Beam Double

$20.00

Jim Beam Manhattan

$16.00

Jim Beam Old Fashioned

$16.00

Knob Creek Single

$16.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Double

$32.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye Single

$17.00

Knob Creek Rye Double

$34.00

Knob Creek Manhattan

$28.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Old Fashioned

$28.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye Manhattan

$28.00

Knob Creek Rye Old Fashioned

$28.00

Makers Single

$11.00

Makers Double

$22.00

Makers Manhattan

$19.00

Makers Old Fashioned

$19.00

Medusa Single

$24.00

Medusa Double

$48.00

Medusa Manhattan

$42.00

Medusa Old Fashioned

$42.00

Michters Rye Single

$16.00

Michters Rye Double

$32.00

Michters Rye Manhattan

$27.00

Michters Rye Old Fashioned

$27.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye Single

$25.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye Double

$50.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye Manhattan

$44.00

Michters Barrel Strength Old Fashioned

$44.00

MIchters Single Barrel Single

$16.00

Michters Single Barrel Double

$32.00

Michters Single Barrel Manhattan

$28.00

Michters Single Barrel Old Fashioned

$28.00

Michters Toasted Barrel Single

$19.00

Michters Toasted Barrel Double

$38.00

Michters Toasted Barrel Manhattan

$33.00

Michters Toasted Barrel Old Fashioned

$33.00

Michters Unblended Single

$16.00

Michters Unblended Double

$32.00

Michters Unblended Old Fashioned

$28.00

Michters Unblended Manhattan

$28.00

Pendelton Single

$11.00

Pendelton Double

$22.00

Seagrams 7 Single

$9.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$18.00

Seagrams 7 Manhattan

$14.00

Seagrams 7 Old Fashioned

$14.00

Suntory Toki Single

$14.00

Suntory Toki Double

$28.00

Suntory Toki Manhattan

$24.00

Suntory Toki Old Fashioned

$24.00

Warrior PB Single

$10.00

Warrior PB Double

$20.00

Whistling Pig Farmstock Single

$22.00

Whistling Pig Farmstock Double

$44.00

Whistling Pig Farmstock Old Fashioned

$38.00

Whistling Pig Farmstock Manhattan

$38.00

Whistling Piggy Back Single

$18.00

Whistling Piggy Back Double

$36.00

Whistling Piggy Back Manhattan

$32.00

Whistling Piggy Back Old Fashioned

$32.00

Whistling Pig 10 Single

$19.00

Whistling Pig 10 Double

$38.00

Whistling Pig 10 Manhattan

$34.00

Whistling Pig 10 Old Fashioned

$34.00

Woodford Single

$17.00

Woodford Double

$34.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$30.00

Woodford Rye Manhattan

$30.00

Woodford Rye Single

$17.00

Woodford Rye Double

$34.00

Woodford Manhattan

$30.00

Woodford Rye Old Fashioned

$30.00

Woodinville Bourbon Single

$15.00

Woodinville Bourbon Double

$30.00

Woodinville Bourbon Manhattan

$25.00

Woodinville Bourbon Old Fashioned

$25.00

Woodinville Rye Single

$17.00

Woodinville Rye Double

$34.00

Woodinville Rye Manhattan

$29.00

Woodinville Rye Old Fashioned

$29.00

Westland Kraken Single

$14.00

Westland Kraken Double

$28.00

Westland Kraken Manhattan

$25.00

Westland Kraken Old Fashioned

$25.00

Westland Garryana Single

$23.00

Westland Garryana Double

$46.00

Westland Garryana Manhattan

$40.00

Westland Garryana Old Fashioned

$40.00

Camus VS Cognac Single

$13.00

Camus VS Cognac Double

$26.00

EJ Brandy Single

$9.00

EJ Brandy Double

$18.00

Oban Single

$20.00

Oban Double

$40.00

Offerman Reserve Single

$24.00

Offerman Reserve Double

$48.00

Glenlivet Single

$13.00

Glenlivet Double

$26.00

Capitol Gin Single

$8.00

Capitol Gin Double

$16.00

Capital Gin Martini

$13.00

Empress Gin Single

$14.00

Empress Gin Double

$28.00

Empress Gin Martini

$26.00

Big GIn Single

$10.00

Big Gin Double

$22.00

Big Gin Martini

$19.00

Aviation Gin Single

$12.00

Aviation Gin Double

$24.00

Aviation Gin Martini

$20.00

Botanist Gin Single

$14.00

Botanist Gin Double

$28.00

Botanist Gin Martini

$24.00

Beefeater Gin Single

$11.00

Beefeater Gin Double

$22.00

Beefeater Gin Martini

$19.00

Bombay Sapphire Single

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Double

$22.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$19.00

Brockmans Gin Single

$11.00

Brockmans Gin Double

$22.00

Brockmans Gin Martini

$19.00

Hendricks Gin Single

$14.00

Hendricks Gin Double

$28.00

Hendricks Gin Martini

$25.00

Suntory Roku Gin Single

$13.00

Suntory Roku Gin Double

$26.00

Suntory Roku Gin Martini

$22.00

Salscombe Gin Single

$11.00

Salscombe Gin Double

$22.00

Salscombe Gin Martini

$19.00

Tanqueray Gin Single

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin Double

$20.00

Tanqueray Gin Martini

$18.00

Uncle Val Gin Single

$14.00

Uncle Vals Gin Double

$28.00

Uncle Vals Gin Martini

$25.00

El Jimador Single

$10.00

El Jimador Double

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco Single

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco Double

$28.00

Casamigos Reposado Single

$16.00

Casamigos Repodado Double

$32.00

Casamigos Anejo Single

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo Double

$28.00

Astral Tequila Single

$12.00

Astral Tequila Double

$24.00

Cazadores Blanco Single

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco Double

$24.00

Cazadores Reposado Single

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado Double

$26.00

Cazadores Anejo Single

$14.00

Cazadores Anejo Double

$28.00

Lunazul Blanco Single

$8.00

Lunazul Blanco Double

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado Single

$30.00

Clase Azule Reposado Double

$60.00

Don Julio Blanco Single

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Double

$28.00

Don Julio Reposado Single

$16.00

Don Julio Repodado Double

$32.00

Don Julio Anejo Single

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo Double

$28.00

Xicaru Single

$14.00

Xicaru Double

$28.00

Hornitos Plata Single

$10.00

Hornitos Plata Double

$20.00

Hornitos Reposado Single

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado Double

$20.00

Patron Silver Single

$16.00

Patron Silver Double

$32.00

Don Q Rum Single

$8.00

Don Q Rum Double

$16.00

Bacardi Rum Single

$9.00

Bacardi Rum Double

$18.00

Captain Morgan Single

$10.00

Captains Morgan Double

$20.00

Goslings Black Seal Single

$10.00

Goslings Rum Double

$20.00

Kraken Rum Single

$10.00

Kraken Rum Double

$20.00

Malibu Rum Single

$9.00

Malibu Rum Double

$18.00

Owneys Run Single

$14.00

Owneys Rum Double

$28.00

Ron Zacapa Single

$19.00

Ron Zapaca Double

$38.00

Rumhaven Single

$10.00

Rumhaven Double

$20.00

Classic Mimosa

$9.00+

Grapefruit Elderflower Mimosa

$12.00+

POG Mimosa

$12.00+

Cascade Coffee

$12.00

Hazelnut Coffee

$12.00

Warm to the Bones

$12.00

Irish Cold Brew

$12.00

Iced Chai Latte

$12.00

Raspberry Parade

$12.00

Frosted Fields

$12.00+

Cold Hearted Bitch

$12.00+

Smoke on the Water

$14.00+Out of stock

Blood Moon

$14.00

Mumbo Jumbo

$15.00

Cosmic Paloma

$14.00+

Ode to the Queen

$13.00

Cascade Old Fashioned

$14.00

Shiver me Timbers

$20.00

A Winter Haven

$15.00

Black Cat Magic

$15.00

Spanish Sangria

$10.00+

Borghetti Vanilla Espresso Martini

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Uncle Raucous

$17.00+

Botany

$17.00+

Purple Dream

$17.00+

Jimi's

$17.00+

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Lillet Rose

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Luxardo Amaro

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Pernod Absinthe

$18.00

Rumpleminz

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Five Farms Irish Cream

$10.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$5.00

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

$5.00

Diamond Knot Rootbeer

$5.00

Sparkling Water - Large

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

145 E North Bend Way, North Bend, WA 98045

Directions

