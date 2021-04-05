  • Home
North Coast Originals

No reviews yet

228 Broadway St

Eagle, CO 81631

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicago Dog
All Beef Hot Dog
Hippy Dog

Hot Dogs

All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.50

1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog from Vail Meat Co. Best in the valley. Build to your liking!

Kid Dog

Kid Dog

$3.00

1/8lb Prarie Creek Hot Dogs. Includes choice of side.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$11.50

All your favorite Chicago Dog toppings on our 1/4 lb All Beef Vail Meat Co. hot dog. Poppy seed bun, tomato slices, relish, dill pickle, diced onions, sport peppers, yellow mustard, and celery salt. Comes with your choice of side.

Carrot Dog

$7.00

Vegan, GF. Carrot Co famous carrot dog in your choice of kale bun, vegan bun or regular bun. Top with your favorites!

Hippy Dog

$8.00

Carrot Co carrot dog in a vegan bun, in a bed of kale, covered in Cleveland Kraut, and drizzled with our homemade green cream (avocado, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice). Go GF with our kale bun.

Fully Loaded CLE Dog

Fully Loaded CLE Dog

$11.00

All the best Cleveland toppings piled onto our 1/4 lb All Beef Dog. Cleveland Kraut (mild sauerkraut), Cleveland Standium Mustard, relish, diced onions and ketchup.

Detroit Dog

$13.00

Housemade Beef Chili, diced onions, yellow mustard

Vegan Chili Dog

$13.00

Carrot dog, vegan chili (lentils, cauliflower, sweet potato and tomato base), diced onions, cle stadium mustard

Sandwiches

Mile High Chicken Sandwhich

Mile High Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Dessert Lab CO Sourdough, Homemade Hummus, Herbed Chicken, Arugula, and Tomato with your choice of a side.

Veggie Sando

$12.00

Dessert Lab CO Sourdough, hummus, red pepper, cucumber, arugula, radish, almond butter

Not Your Mama's Mayo & Tomato

$9.50

Two Slices Prosciutto Mayo Thick sliced Heirloom Tomatoes Dessert Lab Sourdough

Vegan Tomato & Mayo

$8.50

Vegan Garlic Mayo Arugula Thick sliced Heirloom Tomatoes Dessert Lab Sourdough

Soup

Chili

Chili

$6.00+

Grassfed beef and my housemade tomato base simmered together with herbs and spices. Perfectly topped with onions and cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of toasted sourdough bread.

Vegan Chili

$6.00+

Lentils, riced sweet potato, and riced cauliflower simmer with my housemade tomato base with herbs and spices. It is served with a side of toasted sourdough bread.

Winter Squash Soup

Winter Squash Soup

$6.00+

This warm, savory soup includes butternut squash, sweet potatoes, and parsnip sauteed in onions, garlic, herbs, and spices. Then it is blended into a smooth puree. Topped with herbs and sour cream. Served with a toasted slice of sourdough. It is vegan!

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$10.00

GF. Kale, Red Peppers, Quinoa, Sunflower seeds, Red Grapes, Preserved Lemon, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Roasted Carrot & Kale Salad

Roasted Carrot & Kale Salad

$10.00

Vegan, GF Kale, Roasted Carrot, quinoa, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese, pear and Lemon Herb Dressing. Request "no cheese" to make it vegan.

Warm Butternut Sqash & Cous Cous

Warm Butternut Sqash & Cous Cous

$12.00

Butternut squash that has been sauteed in vegan butter and sage. Tossed with cous cous and served with pickled beets. Can be made GF by subbing quinoa

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.00

Perfect salad for lunch. A bed of Spring Born lettuce is topped with freshly diced apples, caramelized pecans, honey butter croutons, rosemary goat cheese, a chicken breast, and a golden balsamic dressing.

Boards

Vegan Cheese Plate

Vegan Cheese Plate

$14.00+

Simple Mills vegan almond crackers, Miyoko's double-cream sun-dried-tomato cashew milk cheese, Miyoko's aged-smoked English farmhouse cashew milk cheese, Miyoko's French style winter truffle cashew milk cheese, Asian pear, grapes, fig

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$14.00+

Gluten-Free. Serves 4-5ppl Almond crackers, Calabrese Salami, Finocchiona Salami, Humbolt Fog Cheese, Cheddar Whiskey cheese, Asian pear, and grapes.

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Vegan & GF. Carrots, red peppers, cucumber, Vegan GF olive oil rosemary bread

Snacks

Sparkling Wine

Sparkling Wine

$5.00
Mediterranean Herb

Mediterranean Herb

$5.00
Truffle Chips

Truffle Chips

$5.00
Veggie Chips

Veggie Chips

$6.00
Foie Gras Chips

Foie Gras Chips

$5.00

Truffle Rosemary Popcorn

$4.00

GF, Vegan, Organic popcorn

Carmi Dip

$4.00

Caramelized onions, dill, tarragon, lemon juice, mayonnaise, and sour cream. Deliciously herby, perfect for chips or veg sticks.

Vegan Carmi Dip

$5.00

Caramelized onions, dill, tarragon, lemon juice, Toufutii DF sour cream. Deliciously herby, perfect for chips or veg sticks.

Chocolate Covered Pretzils

Chocolate Covered Pretzils

$3.00

4oz bag of milk chocolate covered pretzils.

GF Homemade Fudge Brownie

GF Homemade Fudge Brownie

$3.00+

Made with top-quality ingredients, in Christine's infamous recipe. Super rich, thick, and fudgy. Choose the option to smother your brownie with fresh-cut strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella, and toasted almonds. Although the brownie is not dairy free, you can opt for DF whipped cream.

Day Old Brownie

$1.50

Caramels

$1.00

Debs Dates

$3.00

Merch

Full Send

Full Send

$6.00
Weak Sauce

Weak Sauce

$6.00
Original

Original

$6.00
stickers

stickers

$2.00
NoCo Baseball T

NoCo Baseball T

$24.00+
NoCo Sweatshirt

NoCo Sweatshirt

$48.00+

SUPER soft and form-fitting.

Wine

House White

House White

$6.00+

Organic, vegan friendly, and GF Shaw Chardonnay. $2 Buck Chuck's fancy cousin.

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+
Paul Chevalier Blanc Sparkling

Paul Chevalier Blanc Sparkling

$21.00+
Fess Parker Chardonnay

Fess Parker Chardonnay

$10.00+
Left Coast Pinot Gris

Left Coast Pinot Gris

$12.00+
Graham & Fisk White Wine w/ Bubbles

Graham & Fisk White Wine w/ Bubbles

$6.00

A CARBONATED CALIFORNIA WHITE WINE BLEND OF UNOAKED CHARDONNAY AND VIOGNIER. A BRIGHT WINE WITH NOTES OF MELON MAKES FOR A WELL-BALANCED AND REFRESHING TASTE. NOTES: MELON, WELL BALANCED, BRIGHT

Graham & Fisk Sparkling Rose Can

Graham & Fisk Sparkling Rose Can

$6.00

AMAZING Sparkling Rose in a Can, Cleveland company! A CARBONATED CALIFORNIA ROSÉ BLEND OF ZINFANDEL AND UNOAKED CHARDONNAY. WITH NOTES OF STRAWBERRY, IT PROVIDES AN EASY DRINKING TASTE THAT IS SLIGHTLY SWEET AND CRISP.

Sunday Funday Sparkling Rose

Sunday Funday Sparkling Rose

$7.00+Out of stock

Sparkling Rose

Forte Do Cego Vinho Verde Rose

Forte Do Cego Vinho Verde Rose

$7.00+

The aroma has notes of strawberry and pomegranate. Light, refreshing, and low-alcohol with just the slightest hint of fizz!

House Red

House Red

$6.00+

Sideshow Ring Master Red Blend

Frida Kahlo Cabernet

Frida Kahlo Cabernet

$9.00+

2019 Cabernet from Chile

Sand Point Pinot Noir

Sand Point Pinot Noir

$6.00+
Cline Zinfandel

Cline Zinfandel

$8.00+

Strong oak notes of coconut, vanilla, and clove dominate this smooth and full-bodied wine, with fruit flavors riding in the background.

Rosso di Montepulciano

Rosso di Montepulciano

$40.00
Yalumba Y Sauvgnon Blanc

Yalumba Y Sauvgnon Blanc

$9.00+

Aromas of passionfruit, white flowers, and freshly cut grass with an underlying creaminess. Lemon, and citrus freshness, coupled with generous tropical and passionfruit flavors follow through to a crisp, lingering finish.

Pizzolato Organic Prosecco Brut

Pizzolato Organic Prosecco Brut

$12.00

Oraganic Italian Prosecco. 187ml.

Tasting Glass

$10.00

Beer

14er Mtn. Chili Saison

14er Mtn. Chili Saison

$5.00Out of stock
Bells Two Hearted

Bells Two Hearted

$5.00
Holidaily Big Henry

Holidaily Big Henry

$6.00
Death by Coconut

Death by Coconut

$6.00
Double Dale IPA

Double Dale IPA

$5.00
Holidaily Patchy Waters

Holidaily Patchy Waters

$6.00Out of stock

Holidaily Patchy Waters GF Pumpkin Ale.

14er Key lime pie

14er Key lime pie

$5.00

Does contain lactose

Mountain Time Lager

Mountain Time Lager

$4.00

Mocktails

Peach Cardamom

$5.00

Wine Cocktails

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

warm, fall red wine-based sangria. red wine, pumpkin shrub, bubbles and oranges

Beer Cocktails

Seasonal Shandy

$8.00

refreshing creamy orange creamcicle shandy

Ciders

Big B's Hard Cider

Big B's Hard Cider

$5.00

Big B's Harvest Apple Semi Sweet Hard Cider

Woodchuck Pearsecco

Woodchuck Pearsecco

$5.00

GF Bubbly Dry Cider. Dry pear cider full of bubbles with a clean, crisp finish.

Woodchuck Amber

Woodchuck Amber

$5.00

Sweet Red Apple Amber Cider. GF. Crafted to deliver a medium body, sweet red apple taste and a clean finish.

Woodchuck Guava 'Nother

Woodchuck Guava 'Nother

$5.00

GF. Inviting taste of guava and notes of basil deliver this refreshing balanced cider.

Woodchuck Sangria

Woodchuck Sangria

$5.00

Notes of red wine, citrus and berry deliver a semi-sweet, full-bodied cider inspired by sangria.

Dram

Lavendar

Lavendar

$2.50
Cardamom & Black Tea

Cardamom & Black Tea

$2.50
Citrus & Blossoms

Citrus & Blossoms

$2.50
CBD Lemongrass

CBD Lemongrass

$5.00

contains CBD

Water

LD Still

LD Still

$3.00
LD Sparkling

LD Sparkling

$3.00
San Benedetto 1 ltr

San Benedetto 1 ltr

$7.00

1 ltr of sparkling water.

Spindrift pink lemonade

Spindrift pink lemonade

$2.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00

Kids

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Juice Box

Juice Box

$2.00

Sodas

Ext Spicy Ginger Beer

Ext Spicy Ginger Beer

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Big B's Spiced Cider

Big B's Spiced Cider

$5.00
Rocky Mountain Black Cherry

Rocky Mountain Black Cherry

$3.00
Strongwater Orange Blossom Tonic

Strongwater Orange Blossom Tonic

$3.00

Orange Blossom Tonic brings bright botanicals for bold flavor, including vibrant tangerine and fragrant orange blossom. Crisp, refreshing Rocky Mountain water carbonated at high altitude for lively champagne-sized bubbles.

Kombucha

Alpine lavendar

Alpine lavendar

$4.00
Peach

Peach

$4.00
Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.00
Pineapple

Pineapple

$4.00
Belly

Belly

$4.00

Tea

Teatulia Black Tea

Teatulia Black Tea

$2.50

The go-to afternoon pick me up. Delicious with a naturally sweet, smooth finish. Organic, unsweetened.

Teatulia Peach Tea

Teatulia Peach Tea

$2.50

Organic gentle white tea with notes of spring blossom and fresh peaches. Unsweetened.

Events

Wine Tasting

$25.00

Kid's Party

$10.00+
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Delicious snacks, salads, sandwiches, and hot dogs! Great selection of beer and wine. All made from scratch or sourced locally. Many GF and Vegan options.

Location

228 Broadway St, Eagle, CO 81631

Directions

