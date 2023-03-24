North Country Brewing Co imageView gallery

North Country Brewing Co Canning

1,155 Reviews

$$

111 Arrowhead Dr Unit B

Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Distro Discounts & Deposits

Keg Deposits

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Keg Deposit Return

-$30.00

Discounts

Case Credit

-$0.50

Return 1/2 BBL

-$118.00+

Return 1/6 BBL

-$55.00+

Return Case

-$22.00+

Crowler Transfer

-$1.79

Mixed Case Discounts

-$3.00+

15 Pack Case Credit

-$0.25

Bulk Beer

Pub Bulk Beer

McCafferty's Ale

$6.19

Mcleod's

$6.19

Stonehouse

$6.19

Dunkelweizen

$6.19

3 Pete Porter

$6.19

Vienna Lager

$6.19

MISC.

Cans

Can Lid Ends - By Sleeve

$25.07

Christmas Eve Buttons

Delivery Fee

$5.00

FREE NCBC T-Shirt

FREE Koozie

Barrels

53 Gallon

$100.00

25 Gallon

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

111 Arrowhead Dr Unit B, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Directions

