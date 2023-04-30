North Country Brewing Co imageView gallery

North Country Brewing Co Slippery Rock, PA

1,155 Reviews

$$

141 S Main St

Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Popular Items

PITTSBURGH STYLE

$12.00

The Leroy Brown Burger

Dough Knots

$9.00

FOOD

TRAILHEADS

Dough Knots

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Twigs

$9.00

Spread Hummus Not Hate

$16.00

Chipotle hummus served with naan, carrots and celery

NC Frickle Fries

$10.00

NC Bruschetta

$10.00

Backwoods Country Dip

$14.00

NC Quesadilla

$11.00

Cajun Mussels

$14.00

Hoppers

$22.00

Beer Bread

$7.00

Squidelcious

$18.00

Bob Wanted Shrimp

$20.00

WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$7.00+

GREENERY

PITTSBURGH STYLE

$12.00

PUBHOUSE SALAD

$15.00

GREEK SALAD

$18.00

BURGERS

Dressed Burger

The Black & Blue Burger

The Leroy Brown Burger

Sweet Honey Burger

Steak House Burger

The Drunken Bison

Roasted Garlic Burger

All American Burger

HANDHELDS

BEER BATTERED COD

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN ROLLI POLLI

$16.00

PORTABELLA 'SHROOBEN

$15.00

Porkie

$14.00

RACHEL

$16.00

REUBEN

$18.00

Beef on Weck

$22.00

Runnin' Bull

$18.00

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$16.00

Chicken 'n' Waffle Sandwich

$19.00

Ploughman Sandwich

$16.00

Hummus in My Tummus Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

SAUCES

1000 ISLAND

$0.50+

APPLE SAUCE

$0.50+

AU JUS

BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

BEER CHEESE

$0.75+

BLACK BEAR MUSTARD

$0.50+

BUTTER

$0.25+

CHOCOLATE SCE

$0.25+

COCKTAIL SIDE

$0.75

DIJON AIOLI

$0.50+Out of stock

DRY CAJUN

$0.25+

FAT FREE RANCH

$0.50+Out of stock

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50+Out of stock

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50+

HOT RANCH

$0.50+

ITALIAN

$0.50+

JERK

$0.50+

MAPLE WALNUT

$0.50+

NORTH COUNTRY LICKERS

$0.50+

NORTHRADISH

$0.50+

PUBHOUSE DRESSING

$0.50+

RANCH

$0.50+

RASPBERRY VIN

$0.50+Out of stock

SEASONED

$0.50+

SOUR CREAM

SYRUP

TAME

$0.50+

TARTAR SIDE

$0.75

WILD

$0.75

MIKEYS HOT GARLIC

$0.75

ENTREE

Sirloin

$28.00

Ye Olde Fish & Chips

$22.00

Salmon Piccata

$29.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$52.00+

North Country Ribs

$42.00+

Chicken Bruschetta

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Whole Farm Got Drunk

$32.00

Mushroom Bourbon Chicken

$20.00

PASTA

Beer Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Ragin' Cajun

$22.00

Fire Grilled Chicken & Garlic Farfalle

$24.00

Chicken Bruschetta PASTA

$26.00

KIDS

Little Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid Sirloin

$13.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Buffet (Kid)

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES

ADD ANGUS

$8.00

Add Cattle

$9.00

ADD RACK

$20.00Out of stock

ADD SHRIMP (6)

$12.00

Apple Slices

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Ex pretzel bites

$2.00Out of stock

Fries

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Pubhouse Side Salad

$7.00

Salad

$5.00

side Chicken Breast

$5.00

side Salmon Filet

$7.00

side Steak

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Add 1lb Crawfish

$18.00

Add 1/2 lb Crawfish

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$6.00

Side Pita

$4.00

APRIL SPECIALS

TRAILHEADS

Tempura

$14.00Out of stock

Arancini

$12.00Out of stock

Baked Brie

$14.00

HANDHELDS

Salmonmaster

$16.00

Crawfish & Chorizo Tacos

$16.00

Caeser Wrap

$16.00

ENTREES

Honey Tahini Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

Marinated Flat Iron

$26.00

Chicken Primavera

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic English-style family pub and restaurant, adorned with whimsical wood carvings and country charm. A long-time beer destination, North Country Brew Pub offers signature craft beers, alongside a full menu of farm-to-table inspired comfort fare.

Website

Location

141 S Main St, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Directions

