North End Cafe 2000 Elmwood Ave

2000 Elmwood Ave

Lafayette, IN 47904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

STARTER

FRENCH TOAST STICKS & MAPLE SYRUP

$4.00

BEIGNETS WITH MAPLE ICING DIP

$5.00

EVERYTHING BAGEL BITES AND CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

LOADED TATOR TOTS

$8.00

BADA BING SHRIMP

$10.00

CLASSICS

EGGS BENEDICT

$10.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.00

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.00

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$7.50

CORN BEEF HASH

$8.00

OATMEAL

$3.00

TEX MEX-FAST

QUESADILLA

$9.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$13.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$7.00

STUFFED BURRITO

$9.50

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.50

STEAK BURRITO

$13.50

DOS TACOS

$8.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

STEAK TACOS

$12.00

PANCAKES

TRADITIONAL PANCAKES

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$6.00

CINNAMON & BROWN SUGAR PANCAKES

$6.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$6.25

PUMPKIN SPICE PANCAKES

$6.75

WAFFLE

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$6.00

BANANA FOSTER WAFFLE

$7.00

APPLE PIE & SUGARED PECANS WAFFLE

$8.75

PUMPKIN SPICE WAFFLE

$7.00

FRENCH TOAST

TRADITIONAL FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

FRUITY PEBBLE FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

OMELETTES

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.00

DENVER OMELETTE

$9.00

VEGETARIAN OMELETTE

$8.00

MEAT LOVER’S OMELETTE

$11.00

EGG WHITE OMELETTE

$9.00

MAKE YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$8.00

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY CUP

$3.00

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$5.00

SALADS

MICHIGAN SALAD

$10.00

COBB SALAD

$12.00

CAFÉ SALAD

$7.75

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SALMON SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$7.75

BADA BING SALAD

$12.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.50

FRIED CHICKEN

$8.25

BUFFALO FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.25

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$8.25

Chicken, celery, red grapes, candied pecans and mayo

REUBEN

$7.75

GRILLED CHICKEN & BACON

$8.25

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

FRIED TENDERLOIN

$8.50

BUFFALO FRIED TENDERLOIN

$9.50

STEAKBURGER

$12.00

ENTREES

FRESH FRUIT PLATE

$10.00

Fresh Fruit, chicken salad with red grapes, celery, candied pecans and may served with a blueberry muffin

SALMON

$14.00

FLAT IRON (STEAK & EGGS)

$14.50

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$13.50

BADA BING SHRIMP & GRITS

$13.75

MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

FETTUCINI ALFREDO

$13.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.75

ONION RINGS

$2.75

TATOR TOTS

$2.75

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.75

FRESH CUT FRUIT

$3.00

BROCOLLI

$2.75

ASPARAGUS

$3.00

YOGURT

$2.75

SWEET CORN

$2.75

APPLE SAUCE

$2.75

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$2.75

WILD RICE

$2.75

BACON

$3.50

SAUSAGE

$3.50

COUNTRY HAM

$3.50

TOAST

$2.00

CHICKEN SALAD SCOOP

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$3.00

EXTRA CREAM CHEESE CUP

$0.25

EXTRA MAPLE ICING DIP

$0.25

ONE EGG

$3.00

TWO EGGS

$3.75

THREE EGGS

$4.25

SINGLE PANCAKE

$2.00

SIDE GRAVY

$2.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.00

SIDE SALSA

$0.25

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.25

SIDE WHIPPED CREAM

$0.25

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.25

ADD CHEESE

$0.25

(1) MEATBALL AND SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CONDIMENT

SIDE GRITS

$3.00

QUICK SERVE

CINAMMON ROLL

$4.00

APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$3.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.00

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$3.00Out of stock

ORANGE POPPYSEED MUFFIN

$3.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$3.00

ZUCCHINI BREAD

$2.50Out of stock

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$3.00

LEMON CAKE BREAD

$2.50Out of stock

APPLE PIE A LA MODE

$5.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

THREE COOKIES

$1.50

SINGLE COOKIE

$0.65

ICE CREAM

1 SCOOP

$2.00

2 SCOOP

$2.75

3 SCOOP

$3.50

KIDS MENU

KID'S BURGER

$5.00

KID'S CHEESE BURGER

$6.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KID'S CHICKEN FINGER

$6.00

KID'S HOT DOG

$4.00

KID'S PASTA ALFREDO

$6.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER & CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$5.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

KID'S PANCAKE

$2.00

KID'S EGG BREAKFAST

$5.00

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

NY CHEESECAKE

$4.00

LEMON BAR

$5.00Out of stock

ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$5.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00Out of stock

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$12.00Out of stock

Chuck Bear Special - Smothered Chicken/No Bun - Veggies & Mozzarela

$10.00

Banning Fried Buffalo Tenderloin - Bacon, Blue Cheese, LTO

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00Out of stock

COKE PRODUCTS TO GO

COKE 16 OZ

$1.50

DIET COKE 16 OZ

$1.50

COKE ZERO 16 OZ

$1.50

SPRITE 16 OZ

$1.50

LEMONADE 16 OZ

$1.50

ARNOLD PALMER 16 OZ

$1.50

ICED TEA 16 OZ

$1.50

BARQS ROOT BEER 16 OZ

$1.50

POWERADE MOUNTAIN BERRY 16 OZ

$1.50

BARQS RED CREME SODA

$1.50

COKE 24 OZ

$2.50

DIET COKE 24 OZ

$2.50

COKE ZERO 24 OZ

$2.50

SPRITE 24 OZ

$2.50

LEMONADE 24 OZ

$2.50

ICED TEA 24 OZ

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER 24 OZ

$2.50

BARQS ROOT BEER 24 OZ

$2.50

POWERADE MOUNTAIN BERRY 24 OZ

$2.50

BARQS RED CREME SODA

$2.50

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

LARGE ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

TOMATO JUICE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE 12 OZ BOTTLE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE 12 OZ BOTTLE

$3.00

MILKS

2% MILK - LARGE

$3.75

WHOLE MILK - LARGE

$3.75

SOY MILK - LARGE

$4.50

ALMOND MILK - LARGE

$4.50

CHOCOLATE MILK - LARGE

$3.75

2% MILK - KID

$2.25

WHOLE MILK - KID

$2.25

SOY MILK - KID

$2.75

ALMOND MILK - KID

$2.75

CHOCOLATE MILK - KID

$2.25

2% MILK - MEDIUM

$3.25

CHOCOLATE MILK - MEDIUM

$3.25

COFFEE

COFFEE CAFÉ

$2.75

COFFEE TO GO 12 OZ

$2.75

COFFEE TO GO 16 OZ

$3.25

COFFEE TO GO 20 OZ

$3.75

SPECIALTY COFFEE

ESPRESSO - SINGLE SHOT

$2.50

CAFE LATTE - 12 OZ

$2.75

CAFE LATTE - 16 OZ

$3.50

CAFE LATTE - 20 OZ

$4.00

CAFE MOCHA - 12 OZ

$3.25

CAFE MOCHA - 16 OZ

$4.00

CAFE MOCHA - 20 OZ

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO - 12 OZ

$2.95

CAPPUCCINO - 16 OZ

$3.50

CAPPUCCIN - 20 OZ

$4.25

SALTED CARAMEL MACCHIATO - 12 OZ

$3.75

SALTED CARAMEL MACCHIATO - 16 OZ

$4.45

SALTED CARAMEL MACCHIATO - 20 OZ

$4.75

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA - 12 OZ

$3.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA - 16 OZ

$4.25

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA - 20 OZ

$4.75

CAFE AMERICANO - 12 OZ

$3.00

COLD PRESS - 16 OZ

$2.75

COLD PRESS - 24 OZ

$3.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

CHAI

$2.75

EARL GREY

$2.75

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$2.75

GREEN TEA

$2.75

LEMON & GINGER

$2.75

LIPTON

$2.75

SMOOTHIES

16 OZ SMOOTHIE

$2.95

24 OZ SMOOTHIE

$4.95

Cafe Shirt

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XLarge

$15.00

2XLarge

$15.00

Coffee Mug

Cafe Coffee Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Family owned and operated Cafe' serving breakfast and lunch!

Website

Location

2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette, IN 47904

Directions

