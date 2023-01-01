Main picView gallery

North Hero House

3643 U.S. Route 2

North Hero, VT 05474

Food Menu

Appetizers

Nacho Crisp

$14.00

Cheese Plate

$29.00

Mussles

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Orange Cauli

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Fries Basket

$7.00

Wings

Bourbon Pretzels

$5.00

Table Bread

Breakfast

Eggs any style

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Crabby Benedict

$17.00

Eggs Florintine

$14.00

Vege Bene

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

French Toast

$14.00

Waffles

$14.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

Huevos Ranchero

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Avacado Toast with Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Dessert

Rasp Tart

$8.00

Honey Habanero Ice Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Smore's Brownie

$9.00

Salted Carm

$9.00

Entree

Ny Sirloin

$37.00

Plain Burger

$17.00

Pork

$24.00

Chicken

$26.00

Sea Bass

$38.00

Scampi

$31.00

Salmon

$26.00

Grain Bowl

$22.00

Champlain Burger

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Pasta Special

$22.00

Prime Rib

$38.00

Cajun Rib Eye

$25.00

Pub Menu

Burger

$15.00

Prohabiton Burger

$18.00

Crabby Burger

$19.00

Porobello Burger

$16.00

Chicken Taco

$14.00

Beef Taco

$14.00

Tuna Taco

$17.00

Meat Loaf

$18.00

soups and salads

Soup of day

$7.00

Chowder

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Beet & Goat Salad

$14.00

Starter House Salad

$6.00

Starter Caesar

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pasta

$12.00

Salmon

$12.00

burger

$12.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00Out of stock

Titos

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

360 Dbl Chocolate

$12.00Out of stock

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanquery Rangpur

$14.00

Barr Hill

$16.00

Smuggs

$14.00

Wild Heart

$14.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Kraken

$12.00

Mad River Distillers

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Mt Gay

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Cuervo 1800

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

El Jimador

$12.00

Herra Durra

$16.00

Milagro

$16.00

Honitos Black Barrel

$14.00

Patron

$16.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Jamesons

$12.00

Red Breast

$18.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Smugglers Notch Maple

$16.00

VO

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$19.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford

$16.00

Balvenie

$24.00

Cutty Sark

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Oban

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

Bailey's

$16.00

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Kahlua

$16.00

Sapling Maple

$16.00

Remy Martin

$18.00

Hennesy

$16.00

Courvoisier

$16.00

B&B

$16.00

Sandemans

$14.00

Taylor 10 year

$16.00

Taylor 20 year

$18.00

Warre's 10 year

$16.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00Out of stock

Cape Codder

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Bazil Daq.

$12.00Out of stock

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hemingway

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Lime Ricky

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$24.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Maple Manhattan

$21.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini Gin

$14.00

Martini Vodka

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$16.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Peppa Rita

$18.00

Pina Coloda

$12.00Out of stock

Rhubarb Smash

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Honey Bee

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

The Hero

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$16.00

Beer

Switch Back

$8.00

Labatts Blue

$6.00

Krammer & Kin

$8.00

Two Heros

$8.00

14th Star

$8.00

Zero Gravity

$8.00

Steam Ship Ale

$8.00

Upper Pass

$8.00

Sam Summer

$8.00

Long Trail

$8.00

Steam Ship Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Upper Pass

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Bud

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Labatts Blue Light

$5.00

14thStar

$8.00

Zero Gravity

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Orange

$5.00

Long Trail

$7.00

Upper Pass

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Dog Fish Crush

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Four Quarters Phaze IPA

$8.00

Four Quarters Dolla Dolla Pilz

$8.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Switch Back

$8.00

Lawsons

$8.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$6.00

Von Trapp

$8.00

Wine

Proa, Cava Brut BTL

$30.00

Abbot's Table BTL

$66.00

Grayson Cabernet BTL

$32.00

BTL House Merlot

$32.00

Golden Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

BTL Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

$38.00

Chateau Souverain, Pinot Noir

$36.00

Chateau Vieux Chevrol BTL

$74.00

Ciacci Piccolomini BTL

$62.00

Cloudline Cellars BTL

$48.00

Fitch Mountain Cellars Dry Creek Merlot

$48.00

Golden Winery BTL

$32.00

Hogue Merlot

$45.00

J Lohr Los Osos Merlot

$42.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir

$54.00

Oberon BTL

$58.00

Roblar Merlot

$36.00

Rodney Strong Merlot

$42.00

Tikal BTL

$58.00

Grayson Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Golden Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Featured Red Glass

$8.00

GL House Malbec

$8.00

GL Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

$10.00

Laurent Miquel BTL

$32.00

Angels and Cowboys BTL

$44.00

Laurent MiquelRose GLS

$8.00

BTL House Rose

$32.00

Simple Life Rose

$27.00

Laulerie LOL Rose

$42.00

Prophecy Rose

$36.00

Les Allies Granache Rose

$31.00

Summer Water Rose, Grenache and Syrah

$40.00

Featured Rose Glass

$8.00

Laluca BTL

$36.00

Proa Cava BTL

$30.00

LA Luca

$8.00

BachusChardonnay BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Cakebread Cellars Chard

$78.00

Coastal Vines Chard

$32.00

Fox Run Chard

$38.00

Iron Wolf Chardonnay

$38.00

Devil's Corner BTL

$48.00

DAOU Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

Vegneti del Sole Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Scenic Valley Farms BTL

$44.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling BTL

$48.00

Mahu Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Leeuwin Estate BTL

$58.00

Grayson Chard BTL

$32.00

BachusChardonnay

$8.00

Vignetti Del Sole Pinot Grigio

$8.00

MahuSauvigon Blanc

$8.00

Featured White Glass

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Peppa Rita

$18.00

Maple Manhattan

$18.00

Hemingway

$12.00

Rhubarb Smash

$12.00

The Hero

$12.00

Mocktails

Purple Mule

$5.00

Lime Rickey

$5.00

Sunrise

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Beverages

Liquor

Meyers

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

MRD

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Kraken

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Balvenie 14

$32.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$17.00

Glenmorangie

$18.00

McCallen 12yr

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

OBan

$15.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$16.00

Smugglers Maple

$16.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Famous Grouse

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Cointreau

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Molly's Irish Cream

Martini & Rossi Dry

$10.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

North Hero Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Spicey Margarita

$12.00

Lime Ricky

$12.00

Tequila Honey Bee

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Bazil Daq.

$12.00

Pina Coloda

$12.00

Cape Codder

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Beer

Switch Back

$8.00

Labatts Blue

$6.00

Krammer & Kin

$8.00

Two Heros

$8.00

14th Star

$8.00

Zero Gravity

$8.00

Steam Ship Ale

$8.00

Upper Pass

$8.00

Sam Summer

$8.00

Long Trail

$8.00

Steam Ship Ale

$8.00

BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Sam Adams

$5.00

BTL Heineken Light

$6.00

BTL Rolling Rock

$5.00

14thStar CAN

$8.00

Zero Gravity CAN

$8.00

Bud Light CAN

$5.00

Bud Light Orange CAN

$5.00

Long Trail CAN

$7.00

Upper Pass CAN

$8.00

Guinness CAN

$8.00

Dog Fish Crush CAN

$7.00

Coors Light CAN

$5.00

Four Quarters Phaze IPA CAN

$8.00

Four Quarters Dolla Dolla Pilz CAN

$8.00

Sam Adams CAN

$7.00

Michelob Ultra CAN

$6.00

Switch Back CAN

$8.00

Lawsons CAN

$8.00

Corona Light CAN

$6.00

Corona CAN

$6.00

Rolling Rock CAN

$6.00

Wine

GLS House Rose

$8.00

BTL House Rose

$32.00

BTL Simple Life Rose

$27.00

BTL Laulerie LOL Rose

$42.00

BTL Prophecy Rose

$36.00

BTL Les Allies Granache Rose

$31.00

BTL Summer Water Rose, Grenache and Syrah

$40.00

BTL Proa, Cava Brut

$23.00

BTL Gruet Sparkeling Wine

$42.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$190.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$38.00

BTL La luca Prosecco

$28.00

La Luca glass

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3643 U.S. Route 2, North Hero, VT 05474

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

