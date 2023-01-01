North Hero House

- Home
Food Menu
Appetizers
Breakfast
Dessert
Entree
Pub Menu
soups and salads
Bar Menu
Liquor
Absolut
$10.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00Out of stock
Titos
$11.00
Stoli
$11.00
Grey Goose
$16.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Barr Hill
$14.00
360 Dbl Chocolate
$12.00Out of stock
Beefeater
$10.00
Bombay Saphire
$14.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Tanquery Rangpur
$14.00
Barr Hill
$16.00
Smuggs
$14.00
Wild Heart
$14.00Out of stock
Bacardi
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Gosling's
$12.00
Kraken
$12.00
Mad River Distillers
$12.00
Malibu
$11.00
Mt Gay
$11.00
Sailor Jerry
$12.00
Casamigos
$16.00
Cuervo 1800
$14.00
Don Julio Anejo
$22.00
El Jimador
$12.00
Herra Durra
$16.00
Milagro
$16.00
Honitos Black Barrel
$14.00
Patron
$16.00
Bushmills
$12.00
Jamesons
$12.00
Red Breast
$18.00
Crown Royal
$16.00
Bulleit
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Knob Creek
$16.00
Makers Mark
$16.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Smugglers Notch Maple
$16.00
VO
$10.00
Whistle Pig
$19.00
Wild Turkey
$12.00
Woodford
$16.00
Balvenie
$24.00
Cutty Sark
$12.00
Dewars
$10.00
Famous Grouse
$18.00
Glenfiddich
$16.00
Glenmorangie
$16.00
Monkey Shoulder
$16.00
Oban
$22.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$14.00
Aperol
Bailey's
$16.00
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
$16.00
Frangelico
$16.00
Kahlua
$16.00
Sapling Maple
$16.00
Remy Martin
$18.00
Hennesy
$16.00
Courvoisier
$16.00
B&B
$16.00
Sandemans
$14.00
Taylor 10 year
$16.00
Taylor 20 year
$18.00
Warre's 10 year
$16.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$12.00
Appletini
$12.00
Bay Breeze
$12.00
Bee's Knees
$16.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$12.00Out of stock
Cape Codder
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
Frozen Strawberry Bazil Daq.
$12.00Out of stock
Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Hemingway
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Hurricane
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$14.00
Lime Ricky
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$24.00
Madras
$12.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Maple Manhattan
$21.00
Margarita
$12.00
Martini Gin
$14.00
Martini Vodka
$14.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00Out of stock
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$16.00Out of stock
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Peppa Rita
$18.00
Pina Coloda
$12.00Out of stock
Rhubarb Smash
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Honey Bee
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
The Hero
$12.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$16.00
Beer
Switch Back
$8.00
Labatts Blue
$6.00
Krammer & Kin
$8.00
Two Heros
$8.00
14th Star
$8.00
Zero Gravity
$8.00
Steam Ship Ale
$8.00
Upper Pass
$8.00
Sam Summer
$8.00
Long Trail
$8.00
Steam Ship Ale
$8.00Out of stock
Upper Pass
$8.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Bud
$5.00Out of stock
Bud Light
$5.00
Sam Adams
$5.00
Heineken NA
$6.00
Corona
$5.00
Labatts Blue Light
$5.00
14thStar
$8.00
Zero Gravity
$8.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Bud Light Orange
$5.00
Long Trail
$7.00
Upper Pass
$8.00
Guinness
$8.00
Dog Fish Crush
$7.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Four Quarters Phaze IPA
$8.00
Four Quarters Dolla Dolla Pilz
$8.00
Sam Adams
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Switch Back
$8.00
Lawsons
$8.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Rolling Rock
$6.00
Von Trapp
$8.00
Wine
Proa, Cava Brut BTL
$30.00
Abbot's Table BTL
$66.00
Grayson Cabernet BTL
$32.00
BTL House Merlot
$32.00
Golden Pinot Noir BTL
$32.00
BTL Kim Crawford Pinot Noir
$38.00
Chateau Souverain, Pinot Noir
$36.00
Chateau Vieux Chevrol BTL
$74.00
Ciacci Piccolomini BTL
$62.00
Cloudline Cellars BTL
$48.00
Fitch Mountain Cellars Dry Creek Merlot
$48.00
Golden Winery BTL
$32.00
Hogue Merlot
$45.00
J Lohr Los Osos Merlot
$42.00
Martin Ray Pinot Noir
$54.00
Oberon BTL
$58.00
Roblar Merlot
$36.00
Rodney Strong Merlot
$42.00
Tikal BTL
$58.00
Grayson Cabernet GLS
$8.00
Golden Pinot Noir GLS
$8.00
Featured Red Glass
$8.00
GL House Malbec
$8.00
GL Kim Crawford Pinot Noir
$10.00
Laurent Miquel BTL
$32.00
Angels and Cowboys BTL
$44.00
Laurent MiquelRose GLS
$8.00
BTL House Rose
$32.00
Simple Life Rose
$27.00
Laulerie LOL Rose
$42.00
Prophecy Rose
$36.00
Les Allies Granache Rose
$31.00
Summer Water Rose, Grenache and Syrah
$40.00
Featured Rose Glass
$8.00
Laluca BTL
$36.00
Proa Cava BTL
$30.00
LA Luca
$8.00
BachusChardonnay BTL
$32.00Out of stock
Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio BTL
$32.00
Cakebread Cellars Chard
$78.00
Coastal Vines Chard
$32.00
Fox Run Chard
$38.00
Iron Wolf Chardonnay
$38.00
Devil's Corner BTL
$48.00
DAOU Chardonnay BTL
$58.00
Vegneti del Sole Pinot Grigio BTL
$32.00
Scenic Valley Farms BTL
$44.00
Dr. Loosen Riesling BTL
$48.00
Mahu Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$32.00
Leeuwin Estate BTL
$58.00
Grayson Chard BTL
$32.00
BachusChardonnay
$8.00
Vignetti Del Sole Pinot Grigio
$8.00
MahuSauvigon Blanc
$8.00
Featured White Glass
$8.00
Specialty Cocktails
Beverages
Wine
GLS House Rose
$8.00
BTL House Rose
$32.00
BTL Simple Life Rose
$27.00
BTL Laulerie LOL Rose
$42.00
BTL Prophecy Rose
$36.00
BTL Les Allies Granache Rose
$31.00
BTL Summer Water Rose, Grenache and Syrah
$40.00
BTL Proa, Cava Brut
$23.00
BTL Gruet Sparkeling Wine
$42.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot
$190.00
BTL La Marca Prosecco
$38.00
BTL La luca Prosecco
$28.00
La Luca glass
$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3643 U.S. Route 2, North Hero, VT 05474
Gallery
