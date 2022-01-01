Restaurant header imageView gallery

North High Brewing - Beachwood

26300 Cedar Rd #1103

Beachwood, OH 44122

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries
North High Fry
Ohio BBQ Burger

Munchies

Jar of Pickles

Jar of Pickles

$5.00

house brined / white vinegar / beet sugar / peppercorn / mustard seed / crushed red pepper / garlic / fresh dill

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

North High Fry

North High Fry

$8.00

house fries / north high five beer cheese / bacon / pico / jalapeno / lettuce / avocado ranch / sub sweet potato waffle fries +1

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00

hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy / north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

wisconsin white cheddar / lightly breaded / fried crispy / house beer mustard / hot honey

Shareables

High Times Nachos

High Times Nachos

$16.00

grilled chicken / five beer cheese / black bean & corn salsa / pico / cotija cheese / lettuce / pickled jalapeno / avocado ranch / cilantro / stacked coast to coast

4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

four fresh baked bavarian sourdough pretzel sticks / north high beer cheese / house beer mustard

Blistered Balsamic Brussels

Blistered Balsamic Brussels

$12.00

halved & blistered brussel sprouts / candied bacon / roasted grape tomato / balsamic gastrique

Wings

Wings

$9.00+

fresh & crispy fried wings / tossed in your choice of sauce / served with celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Tacos

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$13.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeno relish

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeno relish

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$15.00

grilled or blackened tuna / tomato jam / mango jalapeno salsa / mixed greens / pickled onion / sunflower seeds

Nashville Hot Tacos

Nashville Hot Tacos

$13.00

grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

hand breaded cauliflower / high five garlic / lettuce blue cheese crumbles / pickled red onion / avocado ranch

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Basil Flatbread

Pepperoni Basil Flatbread

$14.00

san marzano / mozzarella / pepperoni / basil / hot honey drizzle

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

san marzano / mozzarella / basil / grape tomato / balsamic drizzle

High N' Hot Flatbread

High N' Hot Flatbread

$15.00

ranch / mozzarella / buffalo grilled chicken / bacon / red onion / celery / high five garlic drizzle

Ohio BBQ Flatbread

Ohio BBQ Flatbread

$15.00

honey-wheat bbq / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken / bacon / black bean & corn salsa / red onion / ranch drizzle

Hot Nash Flatbread

Hot Nash Flatbread

$15.00

ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville hot chicken / jalapeno relish / red onion / house made pickles / hot honey drizzle

Garden

Midwest Greens Salad

Midwest Greens Salad

$9.00

spring mesclun mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / sunflower seeds / ranch

Southwest Quinoa Salad

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$13.00

spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette

North High House Salad

North High House Salad

$10.00

spring mesclun mix / cotija cheese / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

shredded lettuce / cheddar blend / pico / black bean & corn salsa / jalapeno relish / fried tortilla strips / zesty ranch / add taco chicken or beef +5

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg wedge / candied bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch

Between The Buns

North High Burger

North High Burger

$10.00+

house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Ohio BBQ Burger

Ohio BBQ Burger

$15.00

house burger / cheddar cheese / bacon / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / honey wheat bbq / potato bun

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Grilled Hot Nash

Grilled Hot Nash

$14.00Out of stock

grilled Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeno relish / potato bun

Hand Breaded Hot Nash

Hand Breaded Hot Nash

$14.00Out of stock

hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeno relish / potato bun

Grilled North High Chicken

Grilled North High Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Hand Breaded North High Chicken

Hand Breaded North High Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

hand breaded chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Plates

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00Out of stock

beer battered cod / southern style green beans / house fries / tartar sauce

Beef Pot Roast

Beef Pot Roast

$21.00

slow roasted beef pot roast / au jus / brown rice pilaf / southern style green beans

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in sauce / house fries

West Coast Chicken

West Coast Chicken

$22.00

house marinated chicken breasts / grilled peppers & onions / cheddar cheese / brown rice pilaf / roasted brussels sprouts / north high sauce

Sides

Midwest Side Salad

Midwest Side Salad

$6.00

old souls spring mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / pepitas / ranch / half portion of reg

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Sweet Waffle Fries

Sweet Waffle Fries

$6.00
Side Brussel Sprouts

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00

6 Pack

Cover Crop 6 Pack

Cover Crop 6 Pack

$11.99
Five - 6 Pack

Five - 6 Pack

$11.99

Easy drinking dry-hopped pale ale, showcasing aromas of tropical fruit, citrus and lemongrass. Drinks like a session IPA, but with the body to balance the hops

Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$12.99Out of stock
Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

$11.99

Honey Wheat is a smooth and easy drinking wheat ale that isn’t too sweet. The honey is added to the kettle boil, so most of that sugar is fermented into alcohol. The honey and wheat malt come from Ohio farms in De Graff and Marysville, respectively.

Hopes - 6 Pack

Hopes - 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

A West Coast style IPA with floral, citrusy and piney hop aromas balanced by a clean and pleasing bitterness.

Event Deposits

Event Sun-Thurs

$100.00

Event Fri-Sat

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Craft Beer + Scratch made North High Brewpub menu. Conveniently located right off Cedar Rd at the Beachwood mall. Thankful to be apart of the great Beachwood community!

26300 Cedar Rd #1103, Beachwood, OH 44122

