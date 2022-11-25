Restaurant header imageView gallery

North High Brewing - Circle Centre

31 South Illinois Street

Suite B803A

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Popular Items

Large El Classico Cheese
Large O.G.
Large Margherita

Shareables

Munchie Bread

$12.00

12” crust / house roasted garlic butter / mozzarella blend / parmesan and herb blend / san marzano dipping sauce

Jar A Pickles

$7.00

house brined / white vinegar / beet sugar / peppercorn / mustard seed / crushed red pepper / garlic / fresh dill

Balsamic Brushetta

$13.00

garlic crostini / san marzano / parmesan / prosciutto / balsamic / basil

Polpettes

$14.00

house meatballs / san marzano / parmesan / basil

Italian Charcuterie

$18.00

chef selected meats / rotating selection of cheeses / house crostinis / hot honey

Wings

$18.00

roasted wings tossed in your choice of sauce / celery

Large Specialty Pizza

Large O.G.

$18.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni

Large El Classico Cheese

$17.00

house sauce, pizza cheese, house parmesan blend

Large The Pacer

$20.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni/ capicola / red onion / banana peppers / crushed red pepper

Large The 317

$21.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / banana peppers

Large The Indy

$23.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / house sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / red onion / banana peppers

Large Porkopolis

$26.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / bacon / ham / salami / capicola / prosciutto

Large High n Hot

$20.00

hot azz garlic sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled chicken / bacon / diced celery / ranch or blue cheese drizzle

Large Midwest BBQ

$21.00

honey wheat bbq sauce / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken breast / bacon / red onion / ranch

Large Hot Hawaiian

$19.00

spicy bbq sauce / mozzarella blend / ham / bacon / pineapple / jalapeno / red onion / hot honey drizzle

Large Queen City

$22.00

basil pesto / arugula / roma tomato / red onion / mozzarella blend / prosciutto / parmesan / balsamic

Large Margherita

$22.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / basil / roasted garlic / balsamic drizzle

Large The Crossroads

$23.00

basil pesto / mozzarella blend / nashville hot chicken / capicola / red onion / crushed red pepper / pickled jalapenos / high times hot sauce drizzle

Large Hot Nash

$21.00

ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville style hot chicken / house pickles / red onion / pickled jalapenos / hot honey reduction

Small Specialty Pizza

Small O.G.

$14.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni

Small El Classico Cheese

$13.00

house sauce, pizza cheese, house parmesan blend

Small The Pacer

$15.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni/ capicola / red onion / banana peppers / crushed red pepper

Small The 317

$16.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / banana peppers

Small The Indy

$18.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / house sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / red onion / banana peppers

Small Porkopolis

$21.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / bacon / ham / salami / capicola / prosciutto

Small High n Hot

$15.00

hot azz garlic sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled chicken / bacon / diced celery / ranch or blue cheese drizzle

Small Midwest BBQ

$16.00

honey wheat bbq sauce / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken breast / bacon / red onion / ranch

Small Hot Hawaiian

$19.00

spicy bbq sauce / mozzarella blend / ham / bacon / pineapple / jalapeno / red onion / hot honey drizzle

Small Queen City

$18.00

basil pesto / arugula / roma tomato / red onion / mozzarella blend / prosciutto / parmesan / balsamic

Small Margherita

$18.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / basil / roasted garlic / balsamic drizzle

Small The Crossroads

$18.00

basil pesto / mozzarella blend / nashville hot chicken / capicola / red onion / crushed red pepper / pickled jalapenos / high times hot sauce drizzle

Small Hot Nash

$17.00

ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville style hot chicken / house pickles / red onion / pickled jalapenos / hot honey reduction

GF Specialty Pizza

GF O.G.

$16.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni

GF El Classico Cheese

$15.00

house sauce, pizza cheese, house parmesan blend

GF The Pacer

$17.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni/ capicola / red onion / banana peppers / crushed red pepper

GF 317

$18.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / banana peppers

GF The Indy

$20.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / house sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / red onion / banana peppers

GF Porkopolis

$24.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / bacon / ham / salami / capicola / prosciutto

GF High n Hot

$17.00

hot azz garlic sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled chicken / bacon / diced celery / ranch or blue cheese drizzle

GF Midwest BBQ

$18.00

honey wheat bbq sauce / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken breast / bacon / red onion / ranch

GF Hot Hawaiian

$22.00

spicy bbq sauce / mozzarella blend / ham / bacon / pineapple / jalapeno / red onion / hot honey drizzle

GF Queen City

$20.00

basil pesto / arugula / roma tomato / red onion / mozzarella blend / prosciutto / parmesan / balsamic

GF Margherita

$20.00

san marzano / mozzarella blend / basil / roasted garlic / balsamic drizzle

GF The Crossroads

$20.00

basil pesto / mozzarella blend / nashville hot chicken / capicola / red onion / crushed red pepper / pickled jalapenos / high times hot sauce drizzle

GF Hot Nash

$19.00

ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville style hot chicken / house pickles / red onion / pickled jalapenos / hot honey reduction

Salads

North High House

$11.00

salad mix / cheddar blend / red onion / roma tomato / cucumber / garlic croutons / house ranch

Rocket Baby

$12.00

fresh baby arugula / shaved parmesan / bacon / red onion / roma tomato / balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

salad mix / mozzarella blend / ham / salami / capicola / pepperoni / black olives / red onion / banana peppers / roma tomato / italian vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce / parmesan / croutons / roma tomato / fresh cracked black pepper / caesar dressing

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, House Quinoa Blend, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Parm Cheese, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken / romaine / parmesan / roma tomato / caesar

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken / hot garlic / mixed cheddar / romaine / tomato / onion / ranch

C.B.R Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken / bacon / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomato / onion / ranch