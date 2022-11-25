- Home
North High Brewing - Circle Centre
31 South Illinois Street
Suite B803A
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Popular Items
Shareables
Munchie Bread
12” crust / house roasted garlic butter / mozzarella blend / parmesan and herb blend / san marzano dipping sauce
Jar A Pickles
house brined / white vinegar / beet sugar / peppercorn / mustard seed / crushed red pepper / garlic / fresh dill
Balsamic Brushetta
garlic crostini / san marzano / parmesan / prosciutto / balsamic / basil
Polpettes
house meatballs / san marzano / parmesan / basil
Italian Charcuterie
chef selected meats / rotating selection of cheeses / house crostinis / hot honey
Wings
roasted wings tossed in your choice of sauce / celery
Large Specialty Pizza
Large O.G.
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni
Large El Classico Cheese
house sauce, pizza cheese, house parmesan blend
Large The Pacer
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni/ capicola / red onion / banana peppers / crushed red pepper
Large The 317
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / banana peppers
Large The Indy
san marzano / mozzarella blend / house sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / red onion / banana peppers
Large Porkopolis
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / bacon / ham / salami / capicola / prosciutto
Large High n Hot
hot azz garlic sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled chicken / bacon / diced celery / ranch or blue cheese drizzle
Large Midwest BBQ
honey wheat bbq sauce / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken breast / bacon / red onion / ranch
Large Hot Hawaiian
spicy bbq sauce / mozzarella blend / ham / bacon / pineapple / jalapeno / red onion / hot honey drizzle
Large Queen City
basil pesto / arugula / roma tomato / red onion / mozzarella blend / prosciutto / parmesan / balsamic
Large Margherita
san marzano / mozzarella blend / basil / roasted garlic / balsamic drizzle
Large The Crossroads
basil pesto / mozzarella blend / nashville hot chicken / capicola / red onion / crushed red pepper / pickled jalapenos / high times hot sauce drizzle
Large Hot Nash
ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville style hot chicken / house pickles / red onion / pickled jalapenos / hot honey reduction
Small Specialty Pizza
Small O.G.
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni
Small El Classico Cheese
house sauce, pizza cheese, house parmesan blend
Small The Pacer
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni/ capicola / red onion / banana peppers / crushed red pepper
Small The 317
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / banana peppers
Small The Indy
san marzano / mozzarella blend / house sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / red onion / banana peppers
Small Porkopolis
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / bacon / ham / salami / capicola / prosciutto
Small High n Hot
hot azz garlic sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled chicken / bacon / diced celery / ranch or blue cheese drizzle
Small Midwest BBQ
honey wheat bbq sauce / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken breast / bacon / red onion / ranch
Small Hot Hawaiian
spicy bbq sauce / mozzarella blend / ham / bacon / pineapple / jalapeno / red onion / hot honey drizzle
Small Queen City
basil pesto / arugula / roma tomato / red onion / mozzarella blend / prosciutto / parmesan / balsamic
Small Margherita
san marzano / mozzarella blend / basil / roasted garlic / balsamic drizzle
Small The Crossroads
basil pesto / mozzarella blend / nashville hot chicken / capicola / red onion / crushed red pepper / pickled jalapenos / high times hot sauce drizzle
Small Hot Nash
ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville style hot chicken / house pickles / red onion / pickled jalapenos / hot honey reduction
GF Specialty Pizza
GF O.G.
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni
GF El Classico Cheese
house sauce, pizza cheese, house parmesan blend
GF The Pacer
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni/ capicola / red onion / banana peppers / crushed red pepper
GF 317
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / banana peppers
GF The Indy
san marzano / mozzarella blend / house sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / red onion / banana peppers
GF Porkopolis
san marzano / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / house sausage / bacon / ham / salami / capicola / prosciutto
GF High n Hot
hot azz garlic sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled chicken / bacon / diced celery / ranch or blue cheese drizzle
GF Midwest BBQ
honey wheat bbq sauce / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken breast / bacon / red onion / ranch
GF Hot Hawaiian
spicy bbq sauce / mozzarella blend / ham / bacon / pineapple / jalapeno / red onion / hot honey drizzle
GF Queen City
basil pesto / arugula / roma tomato / red onion / mozzarella blend / prosciutto / parmesan / balsamic
GF Margherita
san marzano / mozzarella blend / basil / roasted garlic / balsamic drizzle
GF The Crossroads
basil pesto / mozzarella blend / nashville hot chicken / capicola / red onion / crushed red pepper / pickled jalapenos / high times hot sauce drizzle
GF Hot Nash
ranch / cheddar cheese / nashville style hot chicken / house pickles / red onion / pickled jalapenos / hot honey reduction
Salads
North High House
salad mix / cheddar blend / red onion / roma tomato / cucumber / garlic croutons / house ranch
Rocket Baby
fresh baby arugula / shaved parmesan / bacon / red onion / roma tomato / balsamic vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
salad mix / mozzarella blend / ham / salami / capicola / pepperoni / black olives / red onion / banana peppers / roma tomato / italian vinaigrette
Caesar
romaine lettuce / parmesan / croutons / roma tomato / fresh cracked black pepper / caesar dressing
Southwest Quinoa Salad
Mixed Greens, House Quinoa Blend, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Parm Cheese, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing