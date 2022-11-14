- Home
- /
- Cincinnati
- /
- NHB - Kenwood
NHB - Kenwood
No reviews yet
7875 Montgomery Rd
Cincinatti, OH 45236
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Fried Pickles
house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch
Whipped Goat Cheese
baguette / candied bacon / cucumber / cherry tomato / green onion / honey
Buffalo Cauliflower
hand breaded / fried crispy / buffalo garlic / avocado ranch
Jar of Pickles
hand cut / house brined / dill / garlic / beet sugar / spice sachet
Planked Yellowfin
cucumber / ahi tuna / red pepper / pickled red onion / gochujang / mustard seed
Blistered Brussels
halved brussel sprouts / candied bacon / grape tomato / balsamic
Uptown Nachos
tortilla chips / beer cheese / chicken / cotija / avocado / jalapeno relish / lettuce / cilantro / avocado ranch
Bavarian Pretzels
bavarian sourdough / fresh baked / beer mustard / beer cheese
Wings
1 LB. jumbo split fresh wings / double roasted / choice of sauce and dressing
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Cheese Curds w/Hot Honey and Horseradish Aioli
Garden
Mixed Greens
local greens / cotija / cucumber / tomato / red onion / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette
The Popeye
spinach / red onion / tomato / goat cheese / sunflower seeds / bacon / balsamic dressing
Southwest Quinoa Salad
local greens / house quinoa salad / cotija / pico de gallo / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
romaine / shaved parmesan / black pepper / house croutons / caesar
Burrata Caprese
burrata mozzarella / red and yellow cherry tomatoes / balsamic drizzle / sea salt / pepper / olive oil / basil
Handhelds
NH Burger
double patty / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickle / North High Sauce
Craft Burger
double patty / american cheese / egg / bacon / tomato jam / avocado
Southwest BBQ Burger
double patty / cheddar cheese / pickled jalapeno / candied bacon / pickles / lettuce / pickled red onion
Grilled Kenwood
grilled chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Hand Breaded Kenwood
hand breaded chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Grilled Hot Nash Sandwich
grilled Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun
Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich
hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun
The Cod Father
Josh's Grilled Cheese
Mains
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded / fried crispy / fries / choice of sauce
Hook & Line Ahi
wild rice / brussels sprouts / chimichurri
Yellowfin Bowl
wild rice / cucumber / pickled red onion / avocado / gochujang / lemon
Blackened Salmon
wild rice / green beans / lemon / dill cream sauce
Steak Frites
skirt steak / chimichurri / fries / green beans
West Coast Chicken
grilled peppers & onions / cheddar cheeses / wild rice / brussels
Fish and Chips
Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo
garlic / red onion / cherry tomato / parmesan
Orecchiette Marzano
san marzano / garlic / parmesan / basil
Fettuccine Carbonara
bacon / garlic / red onion / egg yolk / green onion
Penne Alla Vodka
spicy creamed marzano / roasted red pepper / basil
Orecchiette Primavera
spinach / garlic / white wine / lemon / fresh vegetable
Sides
Desserts
Kids Menu
Extras
Lg Avocado Ranch
Lg Balsamic
Lg Beer Mustard
Lg Blue Cheese
Lg Caesar
Lg Gochujang
Lg Herb Lemon Vinaigrette
Lg Hot
Lg Hot Garlic
Lg HW BBQ
Lg North High Sauce
Lg Oil & Vineger
Lg Spicy BBQ
Lg Zesty Ranch
Side of Avocado
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Berry Preserves
Side of Chimichurri
Side of Dill Cream Sauce
Side of Jalapeno Relish
Side of Pimento Cheese
Side of Tomato Jam
Sm Avocado Ranch
Sm Balsamic
Sm Beer Mustard
Sm Blue Cheese
Sm Caesar
Sm Gochujang
Sm Herb Lemon Vinaigrette
Sm Hot
Sm Hot Garlic
Sm HW BBQ
Sm North High Sauce
Sm Oil & Vinegar
Sm Spicy BBQ
Sm Zesty Ranch
Lg Hot Honey
Sm Hot Honey
Sm Hot Nash Rub
Sm Mayo
Side Bread
Side of Pickles
Side Parm Chz
Breakfast Sandwich
Lg Horsey Ailoi
Sm Horsey Aioli
Lg Tartar
Sm Tartar
extra chix breast
Happy Hour Food
Ladie's 80s Wine
Ladie's 80s Punches
Gameday Special Drinks
Gameday Special Food
High Noon Bucket
Ohio Pint Day Special
Mimosa Bar-Fri-Sun
Starters
Jar of Pickles
hand cut / house brined / dill / garlic / beet sugar / spice sachet
Fried Pickles
house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower
hand breaded / fried crispy / buffalo garlic / avocado ranch
Whipped Goat Cheese
baguette / candied bacon / cucumber / cherry tomato / green onion / honey
Planked Yellowfin
cucumber / ahi tuna / red pepper / pickled red onion / gochujang / mustard seed
Uptown Nachos
tortilla chips / beer cheese / chicken / cotija / avocado / jalapeno relish / lettuce / cilantro / avocado ranch
Bavarian Pretzels
bavarian sourdough / fresh baked / beer mustard / beer cheese
Blistered Brussels
halved brussel sprouts / candied bacon / grape tomato / balsamic
Wings
1 LB. jumbo split fresh wings / double roasted / choice of sauce and dressing
Garden
Mixed Greens
local greens / cotija / cucumber / tomato / red onion / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette
Southwest Quinoa Salad
local greens / house quinoa salad / cotija / pico de gallo / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette
The Popeye
spinach / red onion / tomato / goat cheese / sunflower seeds / bacon / balsamic dressing
Classic Caesar
romaine / shaved parmesan / black pepper / house croutons / caesar
Burrata Caprese
burrata mozzarella / red and yellow cherry tomatoes / balsamic drizzle / sea salt / pepper / olive oil / basil
Handhelds
NH Burger
double patty / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickle / North High Sauce
Craft Burger
double patty / american cheese / egg / bacon / tomato jam / avocado
Southwest BBQ Burger
double patty / cheddar cheese / pickled jalapeno / candied bacon / pickles / lettuce / pickled red onion
Grilled Kenwood
grilled chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Hand Breaded Kenwood
hand breaded chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Grilled Hot Nash Sandwich
grilled Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun
Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich
hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun
Mains
Hook & Line Ahi
wild rice / brussels sprouts / chimichurri
Yellowfin Bowl
wild rice / cucumber / pickled red onion / avocado / gochujang / lemon
Blackened Salmon
wild rice / green beans / lemon / dill cream sauce
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded / fried crispy / fries / choice of sauce
Steak Frites
skirt steak / chimichurri / fries / green beans
Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo
garlic / red onion / cherry tomato / parmesan
Fettuccine Carbonara
bacon / garlic / red onion / egg yolk / green onion
Orecchiette Marzano
san marzano / garlic / parmesan / basil
Orecchiette Primavera
spinach / garlic / white wine / lemon / fresh vegetable
Penne Alla Vodka
spicy creamed marzano / roasted red pepper / basil
Kids Menu
Sides
Extras
Lg Avocado Ranch
Lg Balsamic
Lg Beer Mustard
Lg Blue Cheese
Lg Caesar
Lg Gochujang
Lg Herb Lemon Vinaigrette
Lg Hot
Lg Hot Garlic
Lg Hot Honey
Lg HW BBQ
Lg North High Sauce
Lg Oil & Vineger
Lg Spicy BBQ
Lg Zesty Ranch
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Chimichurri
Side of Dill Cream Sauce
Sm Avocado Ranch
Sm Balsamic
Sm Beer Mustard
Sm Blue Cheese
Sm Caesar
Sm Gochujang
Sm Herb Lemon Vinaigrette
Sm Hot
Sm Hot Garlic
Sm Hot Honey
Sm Hot Nash Rub
Sm HW BBQ
Sm Mayo
Sm North High Sauce
Sm Oil & Vinegar
Sm Spicy BBQ
Sm Zesty Ranch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
North High Kitchen + Bar conveniently located at Kenwood Towne Center!
7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinatti, OH 45236