Restaurant header imageView gallery

NHB - Kenwood

review star

No reviews yet

7875 Montgomery Rd

Cincinatti, OH 45236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Burrata Caprese
Bavarian Pretzels

Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese

$14.00

baguette / candied bacon / cucumber / cherry tomato / green onion / honey

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

hand breaded / fried crispy / buffalo garlic / avocado ranch

Jar of Pickles

Jar of Pickles

$6.00

hand cut / house brined / dill / garlic / beet sugar / spice sachet

Planked Yellowfin

Planked Yellowfin

$19.00

cucumber / ahi tuna / red pepper / pickled red onion / gochujang / mustard seed

Blistered Brussels

Blistered Brussels

$13.00

halved brussel sprouts / candied bacon / grape tomato / balsamic

Uptown Nachos

Uptown Nachos

$16.00

tortilla chips / beer cheese / chicken / cotija / avocado / jalapeno relish / lettuce / cilantro / avocado ranch

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$12.00

bavarian sourdough / fresh baked / beer mustard / beer cheese

Wings

Wings

$18.00

1 LB. jumbo split fresh wings / double roasted / choice of sauce and dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds w/Hot Honey and Horseradish Aioli

$11.00Out of stock

Garden

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$11.00

local greens / cotija / cucumber / tomato / red onion / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

The Popeye

The Popeye

$12.00

spinach / red onion / tomato / goat cheese / sunflower seeds / bacon / balsamic dressing

Southwest Quinoa Salad

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$13.00

local greens / house quinoa salad / cotija / pico de gallo / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine / shaved parmesan / black pepper / house croutons / caesar

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

burrata mozzarella / red and yellow cherry tomatoes / balsamic drizzle / sea salt / pepper / olive oil / basil

Handhelds

NH Burger

NH Burger

$15.00

double patty / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickle / North High Sauce

Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$16.00

double patty / american cheese / egg / bacon / tomato jam / avocado

Southwest BBQ Burger

Southwest BBQ Burger

$17.00

double patty / cheddar cheese / pickled jalapeno / candied bacon / pickles / lettuce / pickled red onion

Grilled Kenwood

Grilled Kenwood

$15.00

grilled chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Hand Breaded Kenwood

Hand Breaded Kenwood

$15.00

hand breaded chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Grilled Hot Nash Sandwich

Grilled Hot Nash Sandwich

$17.00

grilled Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun

Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich

Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich

$17.00

hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun

The Cod Father

$14.00

Josh's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mains

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

hand breaded / fried crispy / fries / choice of sauce

Hook & Line Ahi

Hook & Line Ahi

$26.00

wild rice / brussels sprouts / chimichurri

Yellowfin Bowl

Yellowfin Bowl

$25.00

wild rice / cucumber / pickled red onion / avocado / gochujang / lemon

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

wild rice / green beans / lemon / dill cream sauce

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$31.00

skirt steak / chimichurri / fries / green beans

West Coast Chicken

West Coast Chicken

$24.00

grilled peppers & onions / cheddar cheeses / wild rice / brussels

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

garlic / red onion / cherry tomato / parmesan

Orecchiette Marzano

Orecchiette Marzano

$14.00

san marzano / garlic / parmesan / basil

Fettuccine Carbonara

Fettuccine Carbonara

$16.00

bacon / garlic / red onion / egg yolk / green onion

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

spicy creamed marzano / roasted red pepper / basil

Orecchiette Primavera

Orecchiette Primavera

$15.00

spinach / garlic / white wine / lemon / fresh vegetable

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00

Wild Rice

$6.00
Brussels

Brussels

$7.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00
1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$7.00

1/2 SW Quinoa

$7.00

1/2 Popeye

$7.00

Desserts

Doughnuts

Doughnuts

$9.00Out of stock

scratch made dough holes / fried to order / cinnamon sugar / fresh berry preserves / orange buttercream frosting

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Orecchiette

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pretzels

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$10.00

Extras

Lg Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Lg Balsamic

$1.00

Lg Beer Mustard

$1.00

Lg Blue Cheese

$1.00

Lg Caesar

$1.00

Lg Gochujang

$1.00

Lg Herb Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Lg Hot

$1.00

Lg Hot Garlic

$1.00

Lg HW BBQ

$1.00

Lg North High Sauce

$1.00

Lg Oil & Vineger

$1.00

Lg Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Lg Zesty Ranch

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Berry Preserves

$1.00

Side of Chimichurri

$1.00

Side of Dill Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno Relish

$1.00

Side of Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Side of Tomato Jam

$1.00

Sm Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Sm Balsamic

$0.50

Sm Beer Mustard

$0.50

Sm Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sm Caesar

$0.50

Sm Gochujang

$0.50

Sm Herb Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sm Hot

$0.50

Sm Hot Garlic

$0.50

Sm HW BBQ

$0.50

Sm North High Sauce

$0.50

Sm Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Sm Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Sm Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Lg Hot Honey

$1.00

Sm Hot Honey

$0.50

Sm Hot Nash Rub

$0.50

Sm Mayo

$0.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side Parm Chz

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Lg Horsey Ailoi

$1.00

Sm Horsey Aioli

$0.50

Lg Tartar

$1.00

Sm Tartar

$0.50

extra chix breast

$5.00

Happy Hour Food

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.50

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.50

hand breaded / fried crispy / buffalo garlic / avocado ranch

Happy Hour Beer

Lager

Lager

$4.00
Cover Crop

Cover Crop

$4.00
Honey Wheat

Honey Wheat

$4.00
Five

Five

$4.00
Hopes

Hopes

$4.00
Falutin

Falutin

$4.00

Ladie's 80s Wine

Ca'Bolani Pinot Grigio Bottle

$19.00

Kulteo Red Blend Bottle

$21.00

Kim Crawford-Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$19.00

Simi-Chardonnay Bottle

$19.00

Kim Crawford-Prosecco Bottle

$21.00

Meiomi-Pinot Noir Bottle

$23.00

Simi-Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$27.00

Unshackled-Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$31.00

Ladie's 80s Punches

Punch Bowl

$24.50

local vodka, fresh seasonal fruit, fresh juice, spiked with a bottle of sparkling tableside

Smoked Old Fashioned Pitcher

$24.50

smoked tableside

Ziggy's Choice

$18.50

seasonal cocktail pitcher, ask server for details

Hocus Pocus Punch Bowl

$18.50

Gameday Special Drinks

Lager

$5.00

Gameday Shot

$5.00

Gameday Special Food

Bavarian Pretzels-Gameday

$8.00

Wings

$12.00

Fish Sandwich and Fries

$14.00

1/2 Nacho

$10.00

High Noon Bucket

High Noon Bucket Mix

$15.00

High Noon Bucket Pineapple

$15.00

High Noon Bucket Peach

$15.00

Ohio Pint Day Special

Ohio Pint Day Glass

$5.00

Ohio Pint Day Glass w/fill

$10.00

Mimosa Bar-Fri-Sun

Mimosa Bar

$39.00

Starters

Jar of Pickles

Jar of Pickles

$8.00

hand cut / house brined / dill / garlic / beet sugar / spice sachet

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.00

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

hand breaded / fried crispy / buffalo garlic / avocado ranch

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese

$16.00

baguette / candied bacon / cucumber / cherry tomato / green onion / honey

Planked Yellowfin

Planked Yellowfin

$21.00

cucumber / ahi tuna / red pepper / pickled red onion / gochujang / mustard seed

Uptown Nachos

Uptown Nachos

$18.00

tortilla chips / beer cheese / chicken / cotija / avocado / jalapeno relish / lettuce / cilantro / avocado ranch

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$14.00

bavarian sourdough / fresh baked / beer mustard / beer cheese

Blistered Brussels

Blistered Brussels

$15.00

halved brussel sprouts / candied bacon / grape tomato / balsamic

Wings

Wings

$20.00

1 LB. jumbo split fresh wings / double roasted / choice of sauce and dressing

Garden

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$13.00

local greens / cotija / cucumber / tomato / red onion / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Southwest Quinoa Salad

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$15.00

local greens / house quinoa salad / cotija / pico de gallo / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

The Popeye

The Popeye

$14.00

spinach / red onion / tomato / goat cheese / sunflower seeds / bacon / balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar

$14.00

romaine / shaved parmesan / black pepper / house croutons / caesar

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

burrata mozzarella / red and yellow cherry tomatoes / balsamic drizzle / sea salt / pepper / olive oil / basil

Handhelds

NH Burger

NH Burger

$17.00

double patty / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickle / North High Sauce

Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$18.00

double patty / american cheese / egg / bacon / tomato jam / avocado

Southwest BBQ Burger

Southwest BBQ Burger

$19.00

double patty / cheddar cheese / pickled jalapeno / candied bacon / pickles / lettuce / pickled red onion

Grilled Kenwood

Grilled Kenwood

$17.00

grilled chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Hand Breaded Kenwood

Hand Breaded Kenwood

$17.00

hand breaded chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapeños / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / hot garlic sauce / blue cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Grilled Hot Nash Sandwich

Grilled Hot Nash Sandwich

$19.00

grilled Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun

Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich

Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich

$19.00

hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / tomato jam / potato bun

Mains

Hook & Line Ahi

Hook & Line Ahi

$28.00

wild rice / brussels sprouts / chimichurri

Yellowfin Bowl

Yellowfin Bowl

$27.00

wild rice / cucumber / pickled red onion / avocado / gochujang / lemon

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$30.00

wild rice / green beans / lemon / dill cream sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

hand breaded / fried crispy / fries / choice of sauce

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$33.00

skirt steak / chimichurri / fries / green beans

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

garlic / red onion / cherry tomato / parmesan

Fettuccine Carbonara

Fettuccine Carbonara

$18.00

bacon / garlic / red onion / egg yolk / green onion

Orecchiette Marzano

Orecchiette Marzano

$16.00

san marzano / garlic / parmesan / basil

Orecchiette Primavera

Orecchiette Primavera

$17.00

spinach / garlic / white wine / lemon / fresh vegetable

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

spicy creamed marzano / roasted red pepper / basil

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$12.00

Kids Orecchiette

$12.00

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Pretzels

$12.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00
1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$7.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

1/2 SW Quinoa

$7.00

1/2 Popeye

$7.00
Brussels

Brussels

$7.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00

Wild Rice

$6.00

Extras

Lg Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Lg Balsamic

$1.00

Lg Beer Mustard

$1.00

Lg Blue Cheese

$1.00

Lg Caesar

$1.00

Lg Gochujang

$1.00

Lg Herb Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Lg Hot

$1.00

Lg Hot Garlic

$1.00

Lg Hot Honey

$1.00

Lg HW BBQ

$1.00

Lg North High Sauce

$1.00

Lg Oil & Vineger

$1.00

Lg Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Lg Zesty Ranch

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Chimichurri

$1.00

Side of Dill Cream Sauce

$1.00

Sm Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Sm Balsamic

$0.50

Sm Beer Mustard

$0.50

Sm Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sm Caesar

$0.50

Sm Gochujang

$0.50

Sm Herb Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sm Hot

$0.50

Sm Hot Garlic

$0.50

Sm Hot Honey

$0.50

Sm Hot Nash Rub

$0.50

Sm HW BBQ

$0.50

Sm Mayo

$0.50

Sm North High Sauce

$0.50

Sm Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Sm Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Sm Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Sim Room Hourly Rental

Hourly Rental Fee

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

North High Kitchen + Bar conveniently located at Kenwood Towne Center!

Location

7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinatti, OH 45236

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste of Belgium
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14 Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Anderson's New York Deli
orange starNo Reviews
7875 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Hoppin' Vines - CINCINNATI
orange starNo Reviews
8150 Montgomery Road Cinncinatti, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Piazza Discepoli
orange starNo Reviews
7754 Camargo Road Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext
SwingLine - 7710 Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7710 Railroad Ave Madeira, OH 45243
View restaurantnext
Proud Hound Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6717 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinatti

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinatti
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston