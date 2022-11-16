Restaurant header imageView gallery
North High Brewing - Ohio City

review star

No reviews yet

2814 Detroit Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

6 Pack

Beware The Friendly Dragon - 6 pack

$14.99Out of stock

BYO 6 Pack

$14.99

Clark 6 pack

$14.99
Cover Crop - 6 Pack

Cover Crop - 6 Pack

$11.99
Five - Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Five - Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$11.99

Easy drinking dry-hopped pale ale, showcasing aromas of tropical fruit, citrus and lemongrass. Drinks like a session IPA, but with the body to balance the hops

Hopes - IPA - 6 Pack

Hopes - IPA - 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

A West Coast style IPA with floral, citrusy and piney hop aromas balanced by a clean and pleasing bitterness.

Munchies

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Hand Breaded Cauliflower / Fried to Order / High Five Garlic Drizzle / Cilantro / Ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

house brined pickles / hand breaded / fried to order / avocado ranch

White Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Wisconsin White Cheddar / Lightly Breaded / Friend to Order / House Made Beer Mustard & Hot Honey

Jar of Pickles

$6.00

North High fry

$9.00

Shareable's

4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

fresh baked bavarian sourdough / high times beer cheese / house mustard

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

crispy double fried wings / tossed or SOS / celery / choice of dressing

High Time Nachos

$17.00

Blistered Balsamic Brussels

$13.00

Tacos

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$15.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Nashville Hot Tacos

Nashville Hot Tacos

$15.00

grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Hook & Line Yellowfin Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Salads

Midwest Greens Salad

Midwest Greens Salad

$10.00

old souls spring mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / pepitas / ranch

North High House Salad

North High House Salad

$11.00

old souls spring mix / crumbled queso fresco / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / pepitas / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

iceberg wedge / candied bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Between The Buns

North High Burger

North High Burger

$11.00+

house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00Out of stock

house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

North High Chicken

North High Chicken

$15.00

grilled or hand breaded & fried chicken breast / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Hot Nash

Hot Nash

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Breast / Bacon / Pimento Cheese / Lettuce / Pickles / Jalapeno Relish / Potato Bun

Plates

West Coast Chicken Dinner

West Coast Chicken Dinner

$23.00

2 beer braised chicken breasts grilled peppers & onions cheddar blend brown rice blistered brussels north high sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

5 house brined and hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in wing sauce / house fries / choice of dressing for dipping

Beef Pot Roast

$22.00

Hook and Line Ahi Dinner

$29.00

Fish & Chips

Sides

Brussels

Brussels

$6.00Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$6.00

Shoestring fries / garlic-herb salt

Southern Green Beans

Southern Green Beans

$6.00

green beans, garlic, onion, bacon, chicken stock, southern flavor town

Sweet potato waffle fries

Sweet potato waffle fries

$6.00

sweet potato waffle fries, fried to order

½ midwest salad

½ midwest salad

$6.00

old souls spring mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / pepitas / ranch / half portion of reg

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

To Go Beer

Hazy Pale Ale - 6 pack

Hazy Pale Ale - 6 pack

$12.99Out of stock
Lager 6 pack

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

KIds cheese quesadilla

$8.00

Kids chicken quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Event Deposits

Event Sun-Thurs

$100.00

Event Fri-Sat

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Scratch made brewpub menu, located in the heart of historical Ohio City Cleveland. Specializing in craft beer, good eats and great times! Can't wait to see you soon

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

