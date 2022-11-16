Restaurant header imageView gallery

North High Brewing - Short North

review star

No reviews yet

1288 N High St.

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel
Chips 'n Onion Dip
Meat Sweats

Munchies

Jar A Pickles

Jar A Pickles

$3.00

house brined / white vinegar / beet sugar / peppercorn / mustard seed / crushed red pepper / garlic / fresh dill

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

fresh baked bavarian sourdough / high times beer cheese / house mustard

Chips 'n Onion Dip

Chips 'n Onion Dip

$4.00

Salt & pepper kettle chips / high five french onion dip / scratch made / beer infused

Shareables

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$5.00

chicken or jackfruit (+$5) / five beer cheese/ black bean & corn salsa / pico / cotija cheese blend / lettuce / pickled jalapeño / avocado ranch / cilantro / stacked coast to coast

Wings

Wings

$15.00

1 pound smoked n roasted crispy / tossed or SOS / celery / choice of dressing

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.00

house hummus/tortilla chips/celery sticks/carrots/cucumbers/grape tomatoes [vegan & gluten free]

Flatbreads

The O.G.

The O.G.

$11.00

san marzano/pizza cheese/pepperoni

El Classico Cheese

El Classico Cheese

$10.00

san marzano/pizza cheese/parmesan/herbs

Meat Sweats

Meat Sweats

$13.00

san marzano/pizza cheese/pepperoni/bacon/grilled chicken/ham/oregano/parm cheese

High N Hot

High N Hot

$12.00

ranch/pizza cheese/grilled chicken/bacon/High 5 Garlic/red onion/diced celery

Ohio BBQ

Ohio BBQ

$12.00

Honey Wheat BBQ/cheddar cheese/grilled chicken breast/bacon/roasted red pepper/red onion/black bean and corn salsa/ranch

Hot Nash

Hot Nash

$12.00

ranch/cheddar cheese/nashville style hot chicken/house pickles/red onion/cherry peppers/hot honey reduction

C.B.R.

C.B.R.

$12.00

ranch/cheddar cheese/grilled chicken/bacon/red onion/roasted red pepper/ranch drizzle

Leo "No Dough"

Leo "No Dough"

$13.00

GF cauliflower crust/san marzano/jackfruit/red onion/cherry pepper/roasted red pepper/tomatoes/black bean & corn salsa/balsamic

Sho-No Hawaiian

Sho-No Hawaiian

$13.00

honey wheat BBQ/mixed cheddar-pizza cheese/ham/roasted pineapple/cherry peppers/bacon/red onion/hot honey drizzle

Handhelds

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00
BBQ Bacon Chicken Wrap

BBQ Bacon Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Salads

North High House

North High House

$10.00

old souls spring mix / crumbled queso fresco / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / pepitas / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce/parmesan cheese/croutons/house caesar dressing

Sides

Half House Side Salad

Half House Side Salad

$4.00

old souls spring mix / crumbled queso fresco / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / pepitas / herbed lemon vinaigrette / half portion - north high house

Half Caesar Side Salad

Half Caesar Side Salad

$4.00
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$3.00

salt & peppered kettle chips

6 Pack

Cover Crop - Blonde Ale - 6 Pack

Cover Crop - Blonde Ale - 6 Pack

$11.99

A light bodied, easy drinking golden ale that is crisp, refreshing finish. Very approachable and classifies as our “Light Beer 2.0”, made from locally grown malt and hops.

Falutin - Hazy IPA - 6 Pack

Falutin - Hazy IPA - 6 Pack

$11.99

A soft hazy IPA brewed with an expressive yeast strain to produce aromas of ripe peaches, combined with large quantities of mosaic, cashmere, simcoe and citra to create huge aromas of pineapple, ripe peaches and oranges.

Five - Dry Hopped Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Five - Dry Hopped Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$10.99

Five is our most award winning beer. An approachable dry hopped pale ale with aromas of lemongrass and tropical fruit.

Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

$10.99

Honey Wheat is a smooth and easy drinking wheat ale that isn’t too sweet. The honey is added to the kettle boil, so most of that sugar is fermented into alcohol. The honey and wheat malt come from Ohio farms in De Graff and Marysville, respectively

Hopes - Flagship IPA - 6 Pack

Hopes - Flagship IPA - 6 Pack

$11.99

A Balanced WC IPA highlighted by an uplifting blend of floral and citrus hop aroma, very approachable and has a crisp finish.

Oktoberfest - 6 Pack

Oktoberfest - 6 Pack

$11.99

Dry- hopped with comet, Apollo, and galaxy hops, this 8.8% double IPA blends bitterness with notes of pineapple, citrus and mango that would make any Starman proud.

Pumpkin Hand - 6 Pack

$11.99
Grapefruit Walleye - 6 Pack

Grapefruit Walleye - 6 Pack

$12.99Out of stock
Hazy Pale

Hazy Pale

$10.99
Vienna Lager 6 Pack

Vienna Lager 6 Pack

$11.99
Lager - 6 Pack

Lager - 6 Pack

$11.99

Beware the Friendly Dragon - 6 Pack

$14.99

Growlers - 64oz

64oz Growler - Hopes

$20.00

Includes Brand New 64oz Growler - If interested in a Fill, Please approach bar upon arrival!

64oz Growler - Honey Wheat

$20.00

Includes Brand New 64oz Growler - If interested in a Fill, Please approach bar upon arrival!

64oz Growler - Five

$20.00

Includes Brand New 64oz Growler - If interested in a Fill, Please approach bar upon arrival!

64oz Growler - Cover Crop

$20.00

Includes Brand New 64oz Growler - If interested in a Fill, Please approach bar upon arrival!

64oz Growler - Yeoman

$20.00

Includes Brand New 64oz Growler - If interested in a Fill, Please approach bar upon arrival!

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The building that now houses North High Brewing was originally a Ford dealership in 1917, and the founders set out to restore the building to its original historical glory. Visitors will find numerous salvaged and repurposed architectural elements from throughout Ohio and the nation, including windows and doors from historic OSU buildings, old post offices, and even an 1870’s distillery.

Location

1288 N High St., Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

