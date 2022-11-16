North High Brewing - Short North
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The building that now houses North High Brewing was originally a Ford dealership in 1917, and the founders set out to restore the building to its original historical glory. Visitors will find numerous salvaged and repurposed architectural elements from throughout Ohio and the nation, including windows and doors from historic OSU buildings, old post offices, and even an 1870’s distillery.
Location
1288 N High St., Columbus, OH 43201
Gallery
