North High Brewing - Zionsville NHB - Zionsville
75 North Main Street
Zionsville, IN 46077
Popular Items
Tuesday Specials
Chicken Tacos
southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish
Beef Tacos
southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish
Hook & Line Tuna Tacos
grilled or blackened tuna / tomato jam / mango jalapeno salsa / mixed greens / pickled onion / sunflower seeds
Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
hand breaded cauliflower / high five garlic / lettuce / blue cheese crumbles / pickled red onion / avocado ranch
Thursday Specials
Liquor Selection
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Backbone Prime
Bone Snapper Straight Rye
Four Roses - Single Barrel
Fist of Bourbon
Jefferson's Reserve - Ocean Cask
Legent
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Middle West Bourbon + Rye
Middle West Soul of Scarlet
New Riff
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Wilderness Trail
Willet Pot Still Bourbon
Angel's Envy
Aviation
Hendricks
Vim & Petal
Hendricks Orbium
Hendricks Neptunia
Sipsmith
Sailor Jerry
Kraken
Saltwater Grapefruit Rum
Saltwater Lemon Rum
Hard Truth Toasted Coconut
El Jimador
Milagro
Casa Noble - Anejo
Casamigos - Blanco
Kah Reposado
Wheatley
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vodka
Prairie Organic
Prairie Organic Cucumber
Three Olives Vanilla
Three Olives Rose
Three Olives Citron
Three Olives Triple Shot
Belvedere
Suntory Haku
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jameson
Paddies
Tullamore Dew
Crown Royal
Dewers
Auchentoshan 12 year
Auchentoshan American Oak
Amaretto
Carolans Irish Cream
Courvoisier
Shots
Citron Chiller
Cucumber Freshy Shot
prairie organic cucumber vodka / simple syrup / soda water
Grapefruit Freshy
prairie organic vodka / grapefruit juice / simple syrup / soda water
Green Tea
jameson whiskey / peach schnapps / lemon juice / simple syrup
Lemon Drop Shot
three olives citrus / lemon juice / simple syrup
Lemon Freshy Shot
prairie organic vodka / lemon juice / simple syrup / soda water
Pickle Back
jameson whiskey / side pickle juice
Pineapple Upside Down
three olives vanilla vodka / pineapple juice / grenadine
White Tea
prairie organic vodka / peach schnapps / lemon juice / simple syrup
By The Glass
Mionetto Prosecco
The Pale Rose
Phantom Chardonnay
Four Vines Biker Zinfandel
Frescobaldi Remole Rosso
Golden Pinot Noir
Chamuyo Malbec
In Sheeps Clothing Cabernet Sauvignon
Pizzolato Organic Pinot Grigio
Broletto Lambrusco Sparkling Red
The Wave Sauvignon Blanc
By The Bottle
Bottle Mionetto Prosecco
Bottle The Pale Rose
Bottle Satellite by Spy Valley Sauv Blanc
Bottle Phantom Chardonnay
Bottle Four Vines Biker Zinfandel
Bottle Frescobaldi Remole Rosso
Bottle Golden Pinot Noir
Bottle In Sheep's Clothing Cabernet
Bottle The Wave Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Broletto Lambrusco
Bottle Pizzolato
Bottle Chamuyo Malbec
Margarita Tuesdays
Wine Wednesdays
1/2 Price Bottle Mionetto Prosecco
1/2 Price Bottle Phantom Chardonnay
1/2 Price Bottle Four Vines Biker Zinfandel
1/2 Price Bottle Remole Rosso
1/2 Price Bottle Pizzolato Organic Pinot Grigio
1/2 Price Bottle Golden Pinot Noir
1/2 Price Bottle The Wave Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
1/2 Price Bottle The Pale Rose
1/2 Price Bottle In Sheep's Clothing Cabernet Sauvignon
1/2 Price Bottle Broletto Lambrusco
1/2 Price Bottle Chamuyo Malbec
Cider & Can Thursday
Weekend Specials
Holiday Specials
Oktoberfest Weekend
1/2L Stein Oktoberfest
1/2L Stein Pumpkin Hands
1/2L Stein Lager
1/2L Stein Light Lager
1L Stein Cover Crop
1L Stein Lager
1L Stein Honey Wheat
1L Stein Five
1L Stein Hopes
1L Stein Light Lager
1L Stein Oktoberfest
1L Stein Pumpkin Hands
1L Stein
1L Stein Falutin'
Munchies
Fried Pickles
house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower
hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy / north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
wisconsin white cheddar / lightly breaded / fried crispy / house beer mustard / hot honey
Shareables
Flatbreads
Pepperoni Basil Flatbread
san marzano / mozzarella / pepperoni / basil / hot honey drizzle
High N Hot Flatbread
ranch / mozzarella / buffalo grilled chicken / bacon / red onion / celery / high five garlic drizzle
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
honey-wheat bbq / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken / bacon / black bean & corn salsa / red onion / ranch drizzle
Tacos
Garden
Midwest Greens
spring mesclun mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / sunflower seeds / ranch
Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge / bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch
North High House Salad
spring mesclun mix / cotija cheese / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce / cheddar blend / pico / black bean & corn salsa / jalapeno relish / fried tortilla strips / zesty ranch / add taco chicken or beef +5
Between The Buns
NH Burger
house burger / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
BBQ Burger
house burger / cheddar cheese / bacon / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / honey wheat bbq / potato bun
Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Veggie Burger
house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich
hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / potato bun
Hand Breaded North High Chicken
hand breaded chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Plates
Kids Menu
Extras
Chicken Breast
Large Avocado Ranch
Large Balsamic
Large Blue Cheese
Large Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette
Large High 5 Garlic
Large High Times Hot
Large Honey Mustard
Large Honey Wheat BBQ
Large Hot Honey
Large North High Sauce
Large Ranch
Large Spicy BBQ
Large Zesty Ranch
Large Wing Sauce Sampler
Pimento Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Beer Cheese
Side Jalapeno
Side Jalapeno Relish
Side Mango Salsa
Side of Pickles
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream
Small Avocado Ranch
Small Balsamic
Small Beer Mustard
Small Blue Cheese
Small Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette
Small High Five Garlic
Small High Times Hot
Small Honey Mustard
Small Honey Wheat BBQ
Small Hot Honey
Small Mayo
Small North High Sauce
Small Ranch
Small Spicy BBQ
Small Zesty Ranch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
North High Brewing's first Brewpub in the Indianapolis area! Join us for craft brews and unique eats!
75 North Main Street, Zionsville, IN 46077