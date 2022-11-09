Restaurant header imageView gallery

North High Brewing - Zionsville NHB - Zionsville

No reviews yet

75 North Main Street

Zionsville, IN 46077

Wings
Chicken Tenders
NH Burger

Tuesday Specials

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$11.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Hook & Line Tuna Tacos

Hook & Line Tuna Tacos

$13.00

grilled or blackened tuna / tomato jam / mango jalapeno salsa / mixed greens / pickled onion / sunflower seeds

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$11.00

grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$11.00

hand breaded cauliflower / high five garlic / lettuce / blue cheese crumbles / pickled red onion / avocado ranch

Wednesday Special

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

Thursday Specials

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00

hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy / north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch

Liquor Selection

Basil Hayden

$12.00+Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Backbone Prime

$8.00+

Bone Snapper Straight Rye

$8.00+

Four Roses - Single Barrel

$12.00+

Fist of Bourbon

$8.00+

Jefferson's Reserve - Ocean Cask

$22.00+

Legent

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Makers Mark 46

$10.00+Out of stock

Middle West Bourbon + Rye

$15.00+Out of stock

Middle West Soul of Scarlet

$15.00+

New Riff

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00+

Wilderness Trail

$9.00+

Willet Pot Still Bourbon

$11.00+

Angel's Envy

$10.00+

Aviation

$7.00+Out of stock

Hendricks

$9.00+

Vim & Petal

$8.00+Out of stock

Hendricks Orbium

$9.00+

Hendricks Neptunia

$9.00+

Sipsmith

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

Kraken

$8.00+

Saltwater Grapefruit Rum

$8.00

Saltwater Lemon Rum

$8.00

Hard Truth Toasted Coconut

$8.00

El Jimador

$6.00+Out of stock

Milagro

$8.00+

Casa Noble - Anejo

$11.00+

Casamigos - Blanco

$12.00+

Kah Reposado

$13.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+Out of stock

Tito's

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+Out of stock

Ketel One

$9.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+Out of stock

Absolut Vodka

$8.00+Out of stock

Prairie Organic

$6.00+

Prairie Organic Cucumber

$6.00+

Three Olives Vanilla

$8.00

Three Olives Rose

$8.00

Three Olives Citron

$8.00

Three Olives Triple Shot

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Suntory Haku

$9.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Paddies

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew

$10.00+Out of stock

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Dewers

$8.00+

Auchentoshan 12 year

$15.00+

Auchentoshan American Oak

$12.00+

Amaretto

$9.00+

Carolans Irish Cream

$8.00+

Courvoisier

$10.00+

Shots

Citron Chiller

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber Freshy Shot

$6.00

prairie organic cucumber vodka / simple syrup / soda water

Grapefruit Freshy

$6.00

prairie organic vodka / grapefruit juice / simple syrup / soda water

Green Tea

$6.00

jameson whiskey / peach schnapps / lemon juice / simple syrup

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

three olives citrus / lemon juice / simple syrup

Lemon Freshy Shot

$6.00

prairie organic vodka / lemon juice / simple syrup / soda water

Pickle Back

$8.00

jameson whiskey / side pickle juice

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

three olives vanilla vodka / pineapple juice / grenadine

White Tea

$6.00

prairie organic vodka / peach schnapps / lemon juice / simple syrup

By The Glass

Mionetto Prosecco

$10.00

The Pale Rose

$11.00

Phantom Chardonnay

$12.00

Four Vines Biker Zinfandel

$12.00

Frescobaldi Remole Rosso

$10.00

Golden Pinot Noir

$11.00

Chamuyo Malbec

$8.00

In Sheeps Clothing Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Pizzolato Organic Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Broletto Lambrusco Sparkling Red

$10.00

The Wave Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

By The Bottle

Bottle Mionetto Prosecco

$38.00

Bottle The Pale Rose

$42.00

Bottle Satellite by Spy Valley Sauv Blanc

$42.00Out of stock

Bottle Phantom Chardonnay

$46.00

Bottle Four Vines Biker Zinfandel

$46.00

Bottle Frescobaldi Remole Rosso

$38.00

Bottle Golden Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bottle In Sheep's Clothing Cabernet

$50.00

Bottle The Wave Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Bottle Broletto Lambrusco

$34.00

Bottle Pizzolato

$22.00

Bottle Chamuyo Malbec

$22.00

Cans

Rose Water

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc Water

$5.00

Bucket Rose

$23.00

Bucket Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

Margarita Tuesdays

Special Tuesday Margarita

$8.00

Special Tuesday Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Special Tuesday Margarita Flight

$20.00

Wine Wednesdays

1/2 Price Bottle Mionetto Prosecco

$19.00

1/2 Price Bottle Phantom Chardonnay

$23.00

1/2 Price Bottle Four Vines Biker Zinfandel

$23.00

1/2 Price Bottle Remole Rosso

$19.00

1/2 Price Bottle Pizzolato Organic Pinot Grigio

$11.00

1/2 Price Bottle Golden Pinot Noir

$21.00

1/2 Price Bottle The Wave Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$21.00

1/2 Price Bottle The Pale Rose

$21.00

1/2 Price Bottle In Sheep's Clothing Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

1/2 Price Bottle Broletto Lambrusco

$17.00

1/2 Price Bottle Chamuyo Malbec

$11.00

Cider & Can Thursday

1/2 Price Rose Water

$2.50

1/2 Price Sauvignon Water

$2.50

1/2 Price Rose Water Bucket

$11.50

1/2 Price Sauvignon Blanc Bucket

$11.50

1/2 Price Bourbon Barrel Cider

$6.00

1/2 Price Peach Hard Cider

$6.00

1/2 isastegi Dry Cider

$4.00

Weekend Specials

Weekend Special Bloody Mary

$7.00

Weekend Special Mimosa

$6.00

Weekend Special Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Weekend Special Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Weekend Special Brunch Flight

$15.00

Holiday Specials

Grapefruit Freshy Drink

$5.00

Lemon Freshy Drink

$5.00

Hot Sumer's Day

$5.00

Cucumber Freshy Shot

$5.00

Grapefruit Freshy Shot

$5.00

Lemon Freshy Shot

$5.00

Star Wars Holiday Special

Oktoberfest Weekend

1/2L Stein Oktoberfest

$6.00

1/2L Stein Pumpkin Hands

$6.00

1/2L Stein Lager

$4.00

1/2L Stein Light Lager

$4.00

1L Stein Cover Crop

$10.00

1L Stein Lager

$10.00

1L Stein Honey Wheat

$10.00

1L Stein Five

$10.00

1L Stein Hopes

$10.00

1L Stein Light Lager

$10.00

1L Stein Oktoberfest

$10.00

1L Stein Pumpkin Hands

$10.00

1L Stein

$10.00

1L Stein Falutin'

$10.00

CANS

Unicorn Tears

$7.00

Munchies

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

hand breaded cauliflower / fried crispy / north high five garlic drizzle / cilantro / ranch

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$13.00

wisconsin white cheddar / lightly breaded / fried crispy / house beer mustard / hot honey

Shareables

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$14.00

four fresh baked bavarian sourdough pretzel sticks / north high beer cheese / house beer mustard

Wings

Wings

$9.00+

fresh & crispy fried wings / tossed in your choice of sauce / served with celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Basil Flatbread

Pepperoni Basil Flatbread

$16.00

san marzano / mozzarella / pepperoni / basil / hot honey drizzle

High N Hot Flatbread

High N Hot Flatbread

$17.00

ranch / mozzarella / buffalo grilled chicken / bacon / red onion / celery / high five garlic drizzle

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

honey-wheat bbq / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken / bacon / black bean & corn salsa / red onion / ranch drizzle

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$15.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$15.00

grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1

Garden

Midwest Greens

Midwest Greens

$11.00

spring mesclun mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / sunflower seeds / ranch

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg wedge / bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch

North High House Salad

North High House Salad

$12.00

spring mesclun mix / cotija cheese / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

shredded lettuce / cheddar blend / pico / black bean & corn salsa / jalapeno relish / fried tortilla strips / zesty ranch / add taco chicken or beef +5

Between The Buns

NH Burger

NH Burger

$10.00+

house burger / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$17.00

house burger / cheddar cheese / bacon / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / honey wheat bbq / potato bun

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich

Hand Breaded Hot Nash Sandwich

$16.00

hand breaded Nashville hot chicken breast / bacon / pimento cheese / lettuce / pickles / jalapeño relish / potato bun

Hand Breaded North High Chicken

Hand Breaded North High Chicken

$16.00

hand breaded chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Plates

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in sauce / house fries

West Coast Chicken

West Coast Chicken

$24.00

house marinated chicken breasts / grilled peppers & onions / cheddar cheese / brown rice pilaf / roasted brussels sprouts / north high sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Tender

$10.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00
Midwest Side Salad

Midwest Side Salad

$6.00
Brussels

Brussels

$6.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00

Extras

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Large Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Large Balsamic

$1.00

Large Blue Cheese

$1.00

Large Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Large High 5 Garlic

$1.00

Large High Times Hot

$1.00

Large Honey Mustard

$1.00

Large Honey Wheat BBQ

$1.00

Large Hot Honey

$1.00

Large North High Sauce

$1.00

Large Ranch

$1.00

Large Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Large Zesty Ranch

$1.00

Large Wing Sauce Sampler

$4.00

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Relish

$1.00

Side Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Small Balsamic

$0.50

Small Beer Mustard

$0.50

Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Small Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Small High Five Garlic

$0.50

Small High Times Hot

$0.50

Small Honey Mustard

$0.50

Small Honey Wheat BBQ

$0.50

Small Hot Honey

$0.50

Small Mayo

$0.50

Small North High Sauce

$0.50

Small Ranch

$0.50

Small Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Small Zesty Ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
North High Brewing's first Brewpub in the Indianapolis area! Join us for craft brews and unique eats!

75 North Main Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

