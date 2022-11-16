Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Koffee

review star

No reviews yet

7726 Post Road

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Popular Items

Drip Coffee Iced
Latte Iced
Drip Coffee Hot

Coffee

Drip Coffee Hot

$2.50+

Fresh roasted in house

Drip Coffee Iced

$3.25+

Fresh roasted in house

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Dark Roast steeped at room temperature for 12 hours for a smooth taste. Served iced

Café au Lait

$3.00+

Dark Roast steeped at room temperature for 12 hours for a smooth taste. Served iced

Nitro

$4.75+

Our cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen for a smooth and creamy texture. Served iced

Box of Joe-Ko

$19.99

Espresso

Red Eye Hot

$5.25+

Drip coffee with a double shot of espresso

Red Eye Iced

$5.25+

Drip coffee with a double shot of espresso

Espresso Shot

$2.25+

Highly concentrated coffee shot

Americano Hot

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with an equal amount of water

Americano Iced

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with an equal amount of water

Latte Hot

$4.00+

Espresso with frothed milk

Latte Iced

$4.00+

Espresso with frothed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and milk foam, served hot

Macchiato

$4.50

Double shot of espresso topped with milk foam, served hot

Specialty Drinks

Café Mocha Hot

$3.75+

Drip coffee with chocolate syrup and frothed milk

Café Mocha Iced

$3.75+

Drip coffee with chocolate syrup and frothed milk

Mocha Latte Hot

$4.75+

Espresso with chocolate syrup and frothed milk

Mocha Latte Iced

$4.75+

Espresso with chocolate syrup and frothed milk

Gilded Lilly Hot

$5.50+

Espresso with honey, chocolate syrup and frothed milk

Gilded Lilly Iced

$5.50+

Espresso with honey, chocolate syrup and frothed milk

Mayday Hot

$5.50+

Espresso and hot chocolate with whipped cream

Mayday Iced

$5.50+

Espresso and hot chocolate with whipped cream

Drinks for Youngsters

Noko Cocoa Hot

$2.75+

Hot cocoa with whipped cream

Noko Cocoa Iced

$2.75+

Hot cocoa with whipped cream

Krazy Milk Hot

$2.75+

Your choice of milk, add a flavor - caramel, coffee, chocolate, honey, maple, vanilla or "round the world"

Krazy Milk Iced

$2.75+

Your choice of milk, add a flavor - caramel, coffee, chocolate, honey, maple, vanilla or "round the world"

Tea and Chai

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00+

Organic loose leaf

Chai Hot

$4.25+

Big train chai latte

Chai Iced

$4.25+

Big train chai latte

Dirty Chai Hot

$6.00+

Chai latte with double shot espresso

Dirty Chai Iced

$6.00+

Chai latte with double shot espresso

Iced Tea

$3.25+

House blended and brewed ice tea

Matcha Latte Hot

$3.75+

Matcha Latte Iced

$3.75+

Fridge

Soda Can

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Vita Coco

$2.75

Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Bagels

Asiago

$2.00

Delivered Daily from Bagel Boys

Plain

$2.00

Delivered Daily from Bagel Boys

Everything

$2.00

Delivered Daily from Bagel Boys

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Delivered Daily from Bagel Boys

Sesame

$2.00

Delivered Daily from Bagel Boys

Spinach

$2.00

Poppy Seed

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

French Macaroon

$1.50
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan roasters who live and work in the same neighborhood. We love our regulars and sharing all our coffee knowledge with them. Come in for our hand crafted specialty drinks and leave with an artisan roasted pound of coffee.

Location

7726 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Directions

