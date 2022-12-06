Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches
North Miznon
526 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
North is Chef Eyal Shani's newest restaurant, specializing in highlighting the flavors of Israeli cuisine in its simplest form. Our kitchen prepares everything in-house and our menu changes daily to reflect what's fresh & new each day. The menu features fresh, seasonal vegetable small plates paired with larger fish and meat dishes designed to share. We combine the vibes of Tel Aviv with the flavors of Israel to introduce you to the North experience on the Upper West Side.
Location
161 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
No Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurant
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New York
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurant