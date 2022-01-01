Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Point Grill & Bar

170 Reviews

$

2495 South Huron Rd

Kawkawlin, MI 48631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Steak Sandwich - Full
1/3 LB Hamburger
Farmhouse BBQ Burger

To-Go Beer

Six Pack of Bottles

Growler (64oz Draft Beer)

Out of stock

Draft Beer in a novelty growler with the North Point Grill & Bar Logo.

Howler (32oz Draft Beer)

Out of stock

Brut Champagne

$8.00

Appetizers

A great way to start off dinner, or pick a few to share with loved ones. These apps are family favorites.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Battered Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Hot Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mac n Cheese Bites

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp Appetizer

$6.49

Chip Dip

$5.99

Chip refill

$1.99

French Fry Basket

$3.99

Tator Tot Basket

$3.99

Onion Ring Basket

$5.99

Nacho Chips with Cheese

$3.99

French Onion Dip

$5.99

tortilla chips salsa

$3.99

Sandwiches

Our specialty sandwiches are what we're known for, especially our famous Italian Steak sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of chips or fries & a pickle spear

Italian Steak Sandwich - Full

$11.99

Served on grilled Italian bread with mozzarella cheese & our famous sauce. Full size!

Italian Steak Sandwich - Half

$8.49

Served on grilled Italian bread with mozzarella cheese & our famous sauce. Half size!

Beaver Rd. B.L.T - Full

$9.99

Thick-cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & mayo on our grilled Italian bread. Full size!

Beaver Rd. B.L.T - Half

$6.99

Thick-cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & mayo on our grilled Italian bread. Half size!

Cultivator Club Sandwich - Full

$10.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on Italian bread. Full size!

Cultivator Club Sandwich - Half

$7.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on Italian bread. Half size!

Farmall Philly Steak Sub

$10.99

Shredded steak, onion, green pepper & Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll.

Classic Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on swirled rye.

Kawkawlin Reuben

$10.99

Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on swirled rye.

Farmer's Favorite Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a bun. Want to spice yours up? Order yours Buffalo-style today.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled pork smothered in tangy BBQ sauce, served on a sesame seed bun.

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Battered cod, lettuce & tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Chicken FARM-esan Sandwich

$9.99

Burgers

Our burgers are sourced locally from Ricker's Market in Linwood. All options are served with a pickle spear and your choice of chips or fries.

1/3 LB Hamburger

$8.99

Begin with our 1/3 lb. burger on a big bun, and all the ketchup, mustard, pickle & onion you'd like.

Farmhouse BBQ Burger

$11.99

1/3 pound burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, tangy BBQ sauce & a fried onion ring.

Heat Harvester Burger

$10.99

1/3 pound burger with hot pepper cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, onion & chipotle ranch dressing.

Holy Cow, That's a Big Burger!

$13.99

Two 1/3 pound burger patties piled high with lettuce, pickle, onion & tomato.

Udder-ly Olive Burger

$10.99

1/3 pound burger, Swiss cheese, green olives, lettuce & mayo.

M-13 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/3 pound burger loaded with mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese.

Pizza/Breadsticks

We use only quality toppings, cheese, and dough with our homemade sauce, perfected throughout the years. Our customers know it as "the best pizza in the area."

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Create your own adventure!

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

Build your own masterpiece!

12" North Point Deluxe

$15.99

A long-standing tradition! Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper and your choice of olive.

16" North Point Deluxe

$19.99

A long-standing tradition! Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper and your choice of olive.

Bay County BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

Barnyard BLT Pizza

$15.99+

Bacon and mozzarella baked on our famous crust, then topped with lettuce, tomato & drizzled with mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and onion, drizzled with ranch.

12" Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

16" Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

Bread Sticks

$6.99+

Brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.99+

Our cinnamon sticks are brushed with butter, topped with cinnamon sugar, and drizzled lightly with icing.

12" Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99

16" Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

BLT Flatbread

$9.99

Pizza Flatbread

$9.99

Chicken Wings

Enjoy these wings naked, breaded or boneless. From sweet and savory to tangy and spicy, we've got flavors for every taste.

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Breaded Wings

$7.99+

Naked Wings

$7.99+

Smoked Wings

$7.99+Out of stock

Wraps

Wraps can be ordered in a white or wheat tortilla. All wraps are served with your choice of chips or fries.

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Ham, pepperoni, black olives, banana pepper, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles & toasted sesame dressing.

The Countryside Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chefs in the Shed Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & croutons.

The Clucker

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons & shredded cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato & ranch dressing.

Mac N Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac

$10.99

Buffalo Mac

$10.99

Tex-Mex

From wet burritos to taco salad, these options will take you from Kawkawlin, MI to south of the border. All Tex Mex items are served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled meat, tomato, green pepper, onion & cheese cooked inside a flour tortilla.

Nacho Supreme

$10.99+

Nacho chips piled high with seasoned beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Lettuce topped with seasoned beef, tomatoes, cheese, onion, nacho chips & our house tangy salsa dressing.

Wet Burrito

$10.99

Seasoned beef & refried beans wrapped in a burrito and topped with red sauce, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of refried beans, cheese & tortilla chips.

Baskets

Sometimes you just need some simple, tasty fried foods. All baskets are served with your choice of fries or chips.

Fish Basket

$9.99

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Morning After Brat Basket

$7.99+Out of stock

Salads/Soup

Our homemade chili is served daily, and we offer different soups each day. While salads may seem like a lighter fare, be prepared: these are sure to fill large appetites as well.

The Countryside Club Salad

$10.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles & toasted sesame dressing.

Italian Salad

$10.99

Ham, pepperoni, black olives, banana pepper, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chefs in the Shed Salad

$10.99

Turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & croutons.

The Clucker Salad

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons & shredded cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato & ranch dressing.

Small Side Salad

$3.99

Chili Cup

$3.99

Our homemade chili is served daily here at North Point. A family recipe, this chili's a tradition that's been passed on for generations. Cup size.

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Our homemade chili is served daily here at North Point. A family recipe, this chili's a tradition that's been passed on for generations. Bowl size.

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.99

Grilled cheese, CUP soup

$5.99

Grill cheese, BOWL soup

$6.99

Slaw

$1.99

Kids' Menu

Fun choices for our future farmers.

Kid's Cheeseburger with Side

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Strips with Side

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with Side

$5.99

Mac & Cheese with Side

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Sticks with Side

$5.99

Kid's Cod with Side

$5.99

Kid's Small Pizza (No Side)

$5.99

Extras / Add-ons

Side Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Side Marinara 2oz

$0.50

Side Dipping Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Side Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Side Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Side Dipping Sauce 4oz

$1.00

2oz chip dip

$1.00

4oz chip dip

$2.00

Applesauce cup

$1.79

Mandarin Oranges cup

$2.79

T-Shirts

North Point T-Shirt (S)

North Point T-Shirt (S)

$20.00
North Point T-Shirt (M)

North Point T-Shirt (M)

$20.00
North Point T-Shirt (L)

North Point T-Shirt (L)

$20.00
North Point T-Shirt (XL)

North Point T-Shirt (XL)

$20.00
North Point T-Shirt (XXL)

North Point T-Shirt (XXL)

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At North Point, keeping family tradition is important. Our restaurant has gone through many changes throughout the years, including a fire in 2018 that resulted in a total loss of the building (who knew wet towels could self-combust?). As we've rebuilt, 3 traditions we've promised to maintain are the memory of Grandpa Fred's love for farming and tractors, our "world-famous" steak sandwich, and the 30-foot-tall windmill outside. The windmill by the restaurant today is from the farm where Grandma Elaine grew up. It was a working mill and stood many years at the Wegener farm, helping to pump water for the cattle troughs. The windmill represents a family tradition, similar to many of the items featured on our menu that we're sure you'll enjoy.

Website

Location

2495 South Huron Rd, Kawkawlin, MI 48631

Directions

Gallery
North Point Grill & Bar image
North Point Grill & Bar image
North Point Grill & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Souper Cafe - Bay City
orange starNo Reviews
4093 N Euclid bay city, MI 48706
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street
orange starNo Reviews
507 E Midland Street Bay City, MI 48706
View restaurantnext
Tavern 101
orange star4.4 • 1,137
101 Center Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Old City Hall Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,129
814 Saginaw St Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
M2 BBQ - M2 BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
207 Center Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Drift
orange starNo Reviews
814 Saginaw St Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kawkawlin
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston