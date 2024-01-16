This restaurant does not have any images
Northport 8103 North Denver Avenue
Portland, OR 97217
Drinks
Beverages
Brunch Cocktails
House Cocktails
Beer
- 2 Towns Pineapple Cider$7.00
- Summer Shandy$7.00
- Boneyard Hop Venom IPA$7.00
- Boneyard RPM IPA$7.00
- Everybody's Hazy IPA$7.00
- Grains of Wrath Pale Ale$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pfrim Pilsner$7.00
- Backwoods Lager$7.00
- O'Haras Irish Red$7.00
- Stout$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- WC- Blackberry$5.00
- WC- Peach$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Ranier$5.00
Wine
- Sparkling - Monte Tondo$14.00
- Prosecco$9.00
- House White$8.00
- Verdejo$11.00
- Chardonnay$13.00
- Albarino$13.00
- House Rose$9.00
- Bella Vino Rosa$13.00
- Chiaro di Stelle Rose$11.00
- House Red$8.00
- Rioja Altos Ibericos Crianza$11.00
- Barbera d'Asti Petraia$11.00
- Soava Spumante Brut$52.00
- Bella Vino Rosato$48.00
- Chiaro di Stelle Rose$44.00
- Verdejo Old Vines$40.00
- Chardonnay Somereto$48.00
- Rias Baixas Albarino$48.00
- Rioja Altos$40.00
- Barbera d'Asti$40.00
- Dao Tinto$60.00
- Nebbiolo Botonero Rosso$62.00
Classic Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bees Knees$12.00
- Boulevardier$13.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dirty Shirley$12.00
- French 75$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Kamikaze Cocktail$11.00
- Last Word$14.00
- Lemondrop Cocktail$12.00
- Long Island$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Side Car$13.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Vesper$13.00
- Vieux Carre$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Whiskey Sour - Egg$14.00
- White Russian$11.00
Liquor
Well
Vodka
Whiskey
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Blantons$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Dickel Rye$9.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Four Roses Blend$10.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$14.00
- Hibiki Harmony$30.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniel's$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Pendleton$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$15.00
- Southern Comfort$12.00
- Suntory Toki$13.00
- Templeton Rye$11.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$14.00
- Weller Full Proof$35.00
- Weller Special Reserve$20.00
- Whicked Pickle$9.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Yamazaki 12$40.00
- Flight$18.00
- Weller 107 Antique$25.00
- Teeling$10.00
Rare Whiskey
- Angel's Envy Rye$27.00
- Angels Envy cask strength$95.00
- Weller 12yr$40.00
- Booker's$30.00
- E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof$44.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$20.00
- Joseph magnus cigar blend$50.00
- Little Book Chapter #4$40.00
- Stagg Jr.$32.00
- Thomas Handy Sazerac$55.00
- Whistle pig 18 year$132.00
- Stagg$60.00
- Pappy 10 Yr$70.00
- Pappy 12yr$87.00
- Pappy 15yr$90.00
- Pappy 20yr$95.00
- Pappy 23yr$180.00
Scotch
Tequila/Mezcal
- Astral Blanco$10.00
- Banhez mezcal$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Repo$18.00
- Cazadores Blanco$12.00
- Cazadores Repo$12.00
- Cincoro Anejo$40.00
- Cincoro Repo$25.00
- Clase Azul Gold$68.00
- Clase Azul Plata$50.00
- Clase Azul Repo$65.00
- Class azul mezcal$110.00
- Corralejo 1821$48.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Don Julio Anejo$19.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Primavera$40.00
- Don julio repo$18.00
- Espolon$11.00
- Gran Patron (smoky)$47.00
- Herradura Anejo$20.00
- Herradura Blanco$13.00
- Herradura Reposado$15.00
- Ilegal Añejo$19.00
- Illegal Repo$17.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva$75.00
- Mandala$52.00
- Mezcal Ilegal Joven$13.00
- Mezcal joven Banhez$11.00
- Milagro Blanco$10.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- ArteNOM Anejo$38.00
- San Matias Reserve$32.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$90.00
- Clase Azul Ultra$350.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Patron Anejo$19.00
Rum/congac
- Appleton Estate Signature$9.00
- Bacardi 8$9.00
- Cruzan Dark$9.00
- Don Q 151$11.00
- Dusse$18.00
- Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum$11.00
- Hennessy$15.00
- Cruzan Coconut$10.00
- Sailor Jerry$9.00
- Selva Rey Chocolate Rum$12.00
- Selva Rey White Rum$12.00
- Selva Rey Coconut Rum$12.00
- Plantation Pineapple$12.00
- Plantation 5yr$11.00
- Plantation 3 Star$9.00
Liqueurs
- Absinthe Ordinaire$9.00
- Amaretto Disaronno$8.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Fernet Branca$9.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Green Chartruese$12.00
- Jager$10.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Lillet Blanc$8.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
- Pama Liqueur$9.00
- St. Germain$11.00
- Rumple Minze$10.00
- Midori$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8103 North Denver Avenue, Portland, OR 97217
