Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

North River Tavern

708 Reviews

$

8879 Roswell Rd

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (10)
1/2lb Boneless
Classic Burger

Appetizers Toast Online

NRT U.F.O.s

NRT U.F.O.s

$8.25

2 onions rings wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cream cheese, blended cheese, and diced jalapenos. Coated in Panko bread crumbs and deep fried! Served with a sweet and spicy chili glaze.

City Chicken

$10.50

Skewered grilled chicken tenderloins, marinated in spices, dipped in teriyaki glaze, served with smoky sesame sauce

Nacho Fries

$7.95

Fries topped with melted queso, bacon, and scallions. Served with your choice of ranch or sour cream.

Nacho Tots

Nacho Tots

$8.95Out of stock

Tots topped with melted queso, bacon, and scallions. Served with your choice of ranch or sour cream.

NRT Grilled Pretzel

$5.95

Jumbo pretzel grilled with butter and sprinkled with salt. Served with a side of queso and spicy mustard.

Tavern Taquitos

$9.25

Juicy shredded chicken fried in flour tortilla rolls, smothered in queso, garnished with lettuce and pico del gallo. Served with sour cream.

Yum Yum Bang Bang

Yum Yum Bang Bang

$10.50Out of stock

Fried banana pepper rings and mini shrimp tossed in homemade Bang Bang sauce and served with a side of Yum Yum sauce.

Poppers

$8.95

Homemade cream cheese filled jalapenos served with a side of ranch.

O Rings

$8.25

Hand battered onion rings served with a side of petal sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Hearty fried dill pickle chips with a side of ranch.

Fried Shrooms

$8.25

Hand Battered shroom caps served with a side of ranch.

Cheese Sticks

$8.25

Fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Chips & Avocado Salsa Verde

$6.25

Chips & Queso

$8.25

Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Marinated shredded chicken, pico de gallo, and melted queso over tortilla chips.

Steak Nachos

$12.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, onions, bell peppers, and melted queso over tortilla chips.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.25

Cheese filled grilled tortilla served with a side of lettuce, pico del gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa.

Steak & Onion Quesadilla

$13.25

Cheese filled grilled tortilla filled with grilled steak and onions. Served with a side of lettuce, pico del gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa.

Chicken & Onion Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheese filled grilled tortilla filled with grilled chicken and onions. Served with a side of lettuce, pico del gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.50

Cheese filled grilled tortilla filled with spinach and mushrooms. Served with a side of lettuce, pico del gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa.

Wings Toast Online

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$11.95

6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing

Wings (10)

$16.95

10 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing

Wings (20)

$32.95Out of stock

20 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and 2 dressings

1/2lb Boneless

$11.25

Tender chunks of battered hand cut premium chicken breast served with a regular side and a dressing

1lb Boneless

$19.95

Tender chunks of battered hand cut premium chicken breast served with a regular side and 2 dressings

Salads & Soups Toast Online

Side House Salad

$5.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, blended cheese, croutons, and bacon. Served with 1 dressing.

Large House Salad

$8.25

mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, blended cheese, croutons, and bacon. Served with 2 dressings.

Side Caeser Salad

$5.95

Hearts of romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Large Caeser Salad

$8.25

Hearts of romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Goat Cheese & Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spinach, grilled chicken, fresh goat cheese, balsamic marinated onions, roasted tomatoes. Served with 2 dressings.

Fiesta Salad Bowl

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, blackened chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, homemade black bean corn salsa, fresh avocado, cucumber, tomato, and queso. Served in a fried tortilla bowl with 2 dressings.

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Daily Options

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Daily Options

Plates Toast Online

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$14.95

Hand battered fried shrimp served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.

Fish & Chips

$15.25Out of stock

Beer battered cod served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.

Burgers Toast Online

Classic Burger

$12.95

Ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. With Cheese .50.

Big E's Ranch Burger

Big E's Ranch Burger

$14.25

Bacon, Provolone, Fried Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch

Bleu Cheese & Shroom

$14.25

Grilled onions, grilled shrooms, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles.

Kevin Burger

$13.95

Smoked gouda, bacon, bacon mayo, red onion, lettuce.

Triple Bypass

$14.25

Bacon, cheddar, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo

Pete's Burger

$13.95

Grilled onions, grilled shrooms, swiss cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, mustard

'Merican Burger

'Merican Burger

$14.25

Bacon, fried shrooms, crispy onion straws, white american, yellow american, honey bbq/honey mustard blend. (Merican Sauce)

UFO Burger

UFO Burger

$14.95

NRT UFO atop a burger patty with arugula, pico de gallo, peppered honey may, sweet and spice chili glaze.

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

goat cheese, roasted red pepper, grilled onions, grilled shrooms, spinach on a hamburger bun.

Sandwiches Toast Online

Grilled chicken tenderloins, lettuce, tomato, on a hamburger bun.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.75

Your choice of grilled chicken or thinly sliced ribeye steak. Served on a hoagie roll with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted white american cheese.

Tavern Club

$11.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on country wheat

Cuban Sandwich

$12.75

Moho marinated pulled pork, ham, pickles, swiss, creole mustard on a grilled roll.

Killer Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in wing sauce, american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hamburger bun.

Bear Sandwich

$12.95

Blackened Chicken Tenderoloins, fried egg, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon mayo on Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, & tomato on a hamburger bun.

Wraps Toast Online

Buffalo Wrap

$12.50

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, blended cheese, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Bar Back Wrap

$12.95

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, pepper jack, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or chipotle ranch dressing.

Maria's Adobo Wrap

$12.95

Homemade Adobo Pork, Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Creamy Jalapeno Sauce

Tacos Toast Online

Fish Tacos

$13.50Out of stock

2 Flour Tacos filled with Beer Battered Cod , cilantro lime slaw, and sriracha ranch aioli

SWChili Chicken Tacos

$10.95

3 Flour tortilla tacos with shredded chicken, sweet thai chili sauce, cilantro lime salw, and smoky sesame sauce.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.75

3 Flour tortilla tacos with thinly sliced ribeye, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch aioli, and topped with a fried jalapeno.

TJs Cribb Tacos

$10.95

3 Tacos with fried chicken chunks, bacon, blended cheese and your choice of sauce for each taco.

O.G. Taco Plate

$10.75

3 Hard Shell Corn tacos with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, blended cheese, taco sauce, and sour cream.

Rotisserie Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

3 Flour tortilla tacos with rotisserie seasoned grilled shrimp, avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, red onion, cilantro, and queso.

Sauces, Dressings, & Sides Toast Online

Extra Dressings

$0.65

ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Colelsaw

$3.95

Side Celery & Carrots

$3.95

Side Carrots

$3.95

Side Celery

$3.95

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Side Chips & Avocado Salsa Verde

$3.95

Side Tater Tots

$4.95Out of stock

Side Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Waffle FF

$4.95Out of stock

Side Cheese Fries

$4.95

Side Chips & Queso

$4.95

Side Baked Potato

$4.95

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Side Nacho Tots

$5.95Out of stock

Side Nacho FF

$5.95

Side Nacho Waffle FF

$5.95Out of stock

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Flour Torts

$1.00

2oz Jalepenos

$0.75

2oz Queso

$1.75

2oz Salsa

$0.65

2oz Salsa Verde

$0.65

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

4oz Jalepenos

$1.50

4oz Queso

$3.50

4oz Salsa

$1.30

4oz Salsa Verde

$1.30

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50

Kids Toast Online

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kids Corndog

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Desserts Toast Online

Fried Oreo Sundae

$5.95Out of stock

Big Brownie

$5.95Out of stock

Cheesecake w/Mango Sauce

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50Out of stock

2 Pack Oreo Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

NA Beverages Toast Online

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.50

Tropical Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Water

Coffee

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Choco Milk

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Directions

Gallery
North River Tavern image
North River Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Canton St. Social Roswell
orange star4.2 • 212
14 ELIZABETH WAY ROSWELL, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
PURE Taqueria - Roswell
orange starNo Reviews
1143 Alpharetta Hwy Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.2 • 655
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Standard at Roswell - Roswell ga
orange star4.3 • 446
994 Alpharetta Road Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Novo Cucina
orange star4.6 • 921
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Hammocks Trading Company - 7285 Roswell Road
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sandy Springs

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy Springs
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston