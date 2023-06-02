A map showing the location of North Shore Bar 180 Vista LaneView gallery

North Shore Bar 180 Vista Lane

review star

No reviews yet

180 Vista Lane

Bigfork, MT 59911

North Shore Food

Appetizers

Nachos

$18.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$18.00

Entrees

Lariat Burger

$14.00

King Ranch Burger

$18.00

BLT

$9.00

Wings - Half

$9.00

Wings - Full

$13.00

Sides

Fry Basket

$6.00

Tater Tot Basket

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cans

PBR

$2.00

Coors Light - 16 oz

$5.00

Coors - 16 oz

$5.00

Kokanee

$4.00

Vodka

Vodka Cocktail

Premium Vodka Drinks

$6.00

Well Vodka Drinks

$5.00

Red Wine

Red - BTG

Rose

$7.00

Marques de Cecera

$12.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$9.00

Abeja Cabernet

$25.00

Red - Bottle

Rose

$28.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$30.00

Marques de Cecera

$38.00

Abeja

$87.00

White Wine

White BTG

Freemark Abbey - Chardonney

$27.00

Katherine - Chardonney

$12.00

Matanzas - Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Oynos - Pinot Grigio

$8.00

White - Bottle

Katherine - Chardonnay

$28.00

Matanzas Creek - Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Oynos - Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Freemark Abbey - Chardonnay

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service bar and kitchen located on the north end of flathead lake. The North Shore Bar has over 15 Boat Slips for boaters to pull up and dock their boat, as well as parking for street traffic. Located at the Marina Cay Resort in downtown Bigfork.

Location

180 Vista Lane, Bigfork, MT 59911

Directions

