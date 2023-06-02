North Shore Bar 180 Vista Lane
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full service bar and kitchen located on the north end of flathead lake. The North Shore Bar has over 15 Boat Slips for boaters to pull up and dock their boat, as well as parking for street traffic. Located at the Marina Cay Resort in downtown Bigfork.
Location
180 Vista Lane, Bigfork, MT 59911
Gallery
