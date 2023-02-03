Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
American

North Shore Inn

658 Reviews

$$

107 Higman Park Rd.

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Deluxe
Junior Burger

Weekly Specials

Chili Cheese Dog

$13.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99+

Fried Beer Battered White Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds served with a Dipping Sauce of your choice

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99+

Fried Thick-Cut, Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Ranch Dressing

Cauliflowers Popper

Cauliflowers Popper

$7.99+

Battered & Deep Fried Cauliflower Bites; Served with Ranch.

Poutine

Poutine

$13.99

Thick, Crispy French Fries topped with Beer-Braised Pulled Pork, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, a Fried Egg and Pork Gravy

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.99

Crispy Oven-Roasted & Fried Chicken Wings dusted in our House Made Cajun Dry Rub, served with a side of Wing Sauce and Dressing of your choice

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Crispy Oven-Roasted & Fried Chicken Wings dusted in our House Made Cajun Dry Rub, served with a side of Wing Sauce and Dressing of your choice

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.99

House Fried Pork Skins dusted in House Made Cajun Dry, Salt, or Cinnamon Sugar

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$9.99

Large Soft Salted Pretzel served with House Made Beer Cheese

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips served with House Made Mild Salsa

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99+

Breaded & Deep Fried Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese; Served with Ranch

Salads

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$8.99+

Romaine & Iceberg Salad Mix with Garden Vegetables, Grilled and Chilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Hard-Boiled Egg and Italian Herb Croutons served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$8.99+

Romaine & Iceberg Salad Mix with Garden Vegetables, Crispy Fried Chicken Slices, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Black Bean and Corn Medley, Mexican Cheese Blend and Crispy, Seasoned Corn Tortilla Strips served with Chipotle Ranch

Fairway

Fairway

$8.99+

Mixed Greens with Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Cherry Tomatoes and Italian Herb Croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$3.99+

Romaine & Iceberg Salad Mix with Garden Vegetables, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Italian Herb Croutons served with your choice of Dressing

Burgers

Classic

Classic

$12.99

1/2lb. Burger with American cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Deluxe

Deluxe

$13.99

1/2lb. Burger topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Olive and Mayo on a Toasted Sesame Bun

Build-Your-Own w/ Cheese

Build-Your-Own w/ Cheese

$12.99

1/2lb. Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Bun with up to 3 Toppings of your choice. Additional Toppings can be added for $0.50 a piece

Build-Your-Own / No Cheese

Build-Your-Own / No Cheese

$11.99

1/2lb. Burger on a Toasted Sesame Bun with up to 3 Toppings of your choice. Additional Toppings can be added for $0.50 a piece

Bleu Ring

Bleu Ring

$13.99

1/2lb. Burger topped with Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Onion Ring on a Toasted Sesame Bun

Ring Of Fire

Ring Of Fire

$14.99

1/2lb. Burger topped with Chipotle Pepperjack Cheese, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Mayo and Onion Ring on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Big Hat

Big Hat

$14.99

1/2lb. Burger topped with Mac N' Cheese, BBQ sauce, Bacon and an Onion Ring on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Bushwood

Bushwood

$14.99

1/2lb. Burger topped with Cheddar cheese, House Made Beer Cheese, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

1/2lb. Burger topped with 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onion on Griddled Marbled Rye Bread

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$10.99

1/4lb. Thick-Sliced Smoked Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of Toasted White, Wheat or Marbled Rye Bread

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$11.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, and Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Hand-Breaded Fried Pork Tenderloin with Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, and Pork Gravy on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Old Shuck Porter-Braised Pulled Pork with Grilled Onion, Spicy Dijon Mustard, & Sweet BBQ Sauce

Foghorn Leghorn

Foghorn Leghorn

$12.99

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Slices with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Bleu Cheese Dressing, and Buffalo Sauce wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Battered & Deep Fried Cod with American Cheese, Lettuce, & House Made Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Buschwacker

$9.99
Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Griddled Salt-Cured Ham and American Cheese on your choice of Toasted White, Wheat or Marbled Rye Bread

Sides

Chip & Dip Basket

Chip & Dip Basket

$4.99

House Fried Pub Chips with House Made French Onion Dip

Fry Basket

Fry Basket

$3.99

Basket of French Fries

Chili Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Junior Burger

Junior Burger

$7.99

1/4lb. Burger Patty with American Cheese, Ketchup, & Mustard on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.99

1/4lb. All Beef Dog with Ketchup and Mustard on a Poppy Seed Bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

4pc. Fried Chicken Tenders served with a side of your choice

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Traditional Grilled Cheese with tons of American Cheese between your choice of Toasted White, Wheat or Marbled Rye Bread

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese in between 2 Grilled Flour Tortillas. Add shredded Chicken or Pulled Pork for $3 more.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

The cheesiest!

Ice Cream Bars

Green Dragon

Green Dragon

$6.00+

Oreo & Butterfinger Cookie layer, Mint Ice Cream, and Semi Sweet Chocolate topped with Oreo pieces & Butterfinger crumbs.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00+

Graham Cracker crust filled with Key Lime Ice Cream with a White Chocolate shell.

Fancy Pants Raspberry

Fancy Pants Raspberry

$6.00+

Vanilla Ice Cream and Fresh Raspberries are layered over a Graham Cracker crust. Dark Chocolate dip with coarse Sea Salt.

Summertime S'mores

Summertime S'mores

$6.00+

Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream over a Graham Cracker Crust with a Semi Sweet Chocolate coating & topped with Toasted Mini Marshmallows.

Caramel Cashewlicious

Caramel Cashewlicious

$6.00+

Pretzel and Caramel layer, Vanilla Ice Cream, Semi Sweet Chocolate, & Cashews

Toffee Crunch

Toffee Crunch

$6.00+

Vanilla Wafers, Vanilla Ice Cream, Semi Sweet Chocolate, Toffee bits, & Milk Chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00+

Shortbread Cookie layer, Strawberry-Lemon Ice Cream, & White Chocolate dip

German's Chocolate Cake

German's Chocolate Cake

$6.00+

Pecan & Coconut Icing layer topped with Chocolate Ice Cream, Semi Sweet Chocolate, and Toasted Coconut & Pecans

Sauces/Extras

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chip Dip

$0.50

Pork Gravy

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Ketchup

BBQ

$0.50

Mustard

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

1,000 Island

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Thai Chile

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Croutons

$0.50

Pepperjack Slice

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Single Onion Ring

$0.75

Beer

4 Pack - Old Tom's

4 Pack - Old Tom's

$7.99

5.5% Lager

4 Pack - Happy Guy

4 Pack - Happy Guy

$8.47

6.1% Dry-Hopped Pilsner

4 Pack - Tacklebox

4 Pack - Tacklebox

$10.59

7.5% Hazy IPA

4 Pack - Oh My Guava

4 Pack - Oh My Guava

$10.59

5.3% Pink Guava Kolsch

4 Pack - Old Shuck

4 Pack - Old Shuck

$9.99

5% London Porter

4 Pack - Conjurer

4 Pack - Conjurer

$10.59

8.7% Belgian Golden Strong

4 Pack - Buckrider

4 Pack - Buckrider

$10.59Out of stock

6.7% Belgian IPA

4 Pack - Costa Norte

$8.99
4 Pack - 415AM

4 Pack - 415AM

$11.65

6.3% White IPA in support of The Alex Mandarino Foundation

Single Can - Costa Norte

$5.00

Single Can - Happy Guy

$5.00

Single Can - Tacklebox

$6.00

Liquor Bottles

Blue Tick Bourbon 750ml

Blue Tick Bourbon 750ml

$45.00Out of stock
Ridgeback Rye 750ml

Ridgeback Rye 750ml

$45.00

Garito Agave 750ml

$35.00
Drivelswigger Rum 750ml

Drivelswigger Rum 750ml

$30.00
Thameside Gin 750ml

Thameside Gin 750ml

$30.00
Dima Vodka 750ml

Dima Vodka 750ml

$25.00

Legend's Club

Legends Club Membership

$75.00

Ambassador Membership

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning burgers and beer - friendly, comfortable atmosphere - weekly specials and great service

Website

Location

107 Higman Park Rd., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Directions

