- Home
- /
- Wichita Falls
- /
- Northside Grill 2710 Central Freeway
This restaurant does not have any images
Northside Grill 2710 Central Freeway
2710 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Burgers & Dogs
- The Classic
Fresh, hand-formed burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with one side.$9.49
- Cheeseburger
Fresh, hand-formed patty topped with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion. Served with one side.$10.49
- Queso Burger
A hand-formed patty topped with our home-made queso & jalapeños. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion. Choose one side.$10.99
- Double Play Burger
Two, hand-formed burger patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Served with one side.$14.99
- Chili Cheese Burger
A hand-formed patty topped with chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion. Choose one side.$13.49
- Patty Melt
Fresh, hand-formed burger topped with grilled onion & Swiss served on rye. Served with one side.$10.49
- Stuffed Jalepeno Burger
A hand-formed patty stuffed with cheddar cheese & jalapeños. Topped with pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with one side.$11.49
- Just a Burger
Fresh, hand-formed burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.$8.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger
Fresh, hand-formed patty topped with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion. Served with one side.$11.99
- Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Burger
Fresh, hand-formed burger topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese. With mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with one side.$12.49
- Hot Mess Burger
A hand-formed patty topped with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, cheddar, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms & diced bacon. Served with one side.$16.49
- Hatch Chile Burger
Fresh, hand-formed burger with green Hatch Chile, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with one side.$11.49
- Beanie Burger
Fresh, hand-formed patty topped with refried beans, queso, cheddar, chili, jalapenos, onions & Fritos. Served with one side.$14.49
- The Ultimate
A Nathon 1/4 lb. hot dog on a bed of fries smothered with chili, queso, cheddar, onions and jalapenos.$13.49
- Smash Burger
A hand-made patty smashed with cheddar cheese, diced bacon, our cream & ranch. Topped with American cheese & drizzled with ranch dressing. Served with one side.$13.49
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A fresh grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion. Served with one side.$11.99
- BLT
Bacon. lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted bun. Served with one side.$10.99
- Ham Toaster
Freshly sliced ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce tomato, pickles & onion on toast. Served with one side.$9.49
- Turkey Toaster
Thinly sliced deli turkey with melted Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with one side.$9.49
- French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie. Served with au jus and one side.$13.49
- Northside Philly
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie. Your choice of one side.$15.49
- Pork Sandwich
Our pork is slow roasted daily. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce & one side.$10.49
- Triple Treat Chicken Sandwich
Fresh, grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms & onions and melty Swiss cheese. With mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with one side.$11.99
- Ham Rueben
Fresh ham topped with sour kraut & Swiss cheese on rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing and one side.$10.49
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast spun in tangy BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Served with one side.$11.49
Wraps
Snack Bar
- Chips & Salsa
Our homemade salsa served with tortilla chips.$4.99
- Chips & Queso
Our homemade salsa and white queso served with tortilla chips.$9.49
- Queso & Guacamole
Our homemade salsa, white queso & guacamole served with tortilla chips.$10.99
- Senator's Dip
Homemade queso with taco meat, guacamole & sour cream. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.$11.49
- Fried Cheese
Five of our famous, made from scratch mozzarella sticks, battered and fried.$9.49
- Half Fried Cheese
Three of our famous homemade mozzarella sticks, battered and fried.$7.49
- The Trio
Three of our most popular snacks all together. Fried cheese, nachos, and grilled chicken quesadillas.$16.99
- Pork Nachos
Crispy corn chips topped with pulled pork, refried beans, melted cheddar, and pico de gallo.$10.49
- Full Nachos
Crispy chips topped with taco meat, refired beans, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives & jalapeños.$16.99
- Half Nachos
The half version of our signature nachos. Crispy tortilla chips topped with taco meat, refried beans, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives & jalapeños.$11.49
- Ballpark Nacho
Crispy tortilla chips topped with homemade queso, chili, pico de gallo & jalapeños.$11.49
- Tailgate Fries
Pulled pork, chipotle BBQ, a fried egg & diced red onions on a bed of fries.$12.49
- 10 Willy Wings
Ten bone-in wings spun in your choice of: "Willy hot", BBQ, Thai, honey BBQ, Kenny's or garlic parmesan. Wings are a mixture of drums and flats....sorry we cannot guarantee only drums or flats.$15.99
- 5 Willy Wings
Five bone-in wings spun in your choice of: "Willy hot", BBQ, Thai, honey BBQ, Kenny's or garlic parmesan. Wings are a mixture of drums and flats....sorry we cannot guarantee only drums or flats.$7.99
- 10 Boneless Wings
Ten boneless chicken wings breaded & spun in your choice of: "Willy hot", BBQ, Thai, honey BBQ, Kenny's or garlic parmesan.$15.99
- 5 Boneless Wings
Ten boneless chicken wings breaded & spun in your choice of: "Willy hot", BBQ, Thai, honey BBQ, Kenny's or garlic parmesan.$7.99
- Basket of Original Fries
Our original fries seasoned with Lawry's seasoning salt.$4.99
- Half Original Fries
Our original fries seasoned with Lawry's seasoning salt.$3.49
- Basket of Fresh Cut Fries
In-house made fries sprinkled with Kenny's seasoning.$4.99
- Half Fresh Cut Fries
In-house made fries sprinkled with Kenny's seasoning.$3.49
- Basket of Q's
Seasoned curly fries.$7.99
- Half Q's
Seasoned curly fries.$5.49
- Full Onion Rings
Our hand-battered onion rings seasoned to perfection.$6.99
- Half Onion Rings$3.99
- Baked Potato Fries
Original fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & chives.$11.99