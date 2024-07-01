North Slope
2447 Tunkhannock Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Appetizers
- Giant Pretzel
Soft and warm pretzel, served with House made beer cheese$12.00
- Queso and Chips
Spicy Queso Dip served with house fried tortilla chips$9.00
- Fried Shrimp
8oz fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce$15.00
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls
2 eggrolls made in house with ribeye, peppers, onions, cheddar.$8.00
- French Onion Soup
Croutons, Provolone and Swiss cheeses melted on top$6.00
- Boneless Wing Bites
House marinated and fried bites tossed in sauce of your choice$10.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Battered Cauliflower bites tossed in a sauce of your choice$8.00
- Loaded Nachos
Tortillas topped with queso fresca, romesco salsa, avocado, cilantro lime cream, queso cheese, and scallions. Choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken$14.00
- Fried Calamari and Peppers
Fried Calamari rings and tenticles with hot peppers, severd with marinara$14.00
- Fry Basket$5.00
Handhelds
- Pub Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles, cheese, and special sauce$15.00
- Southwest Burger
Seasoned smashed beef patties, pepperjack, guacamole, jalapenos, and tortilla strips$16.00
- Teriyaki Pineapple Burger
Beef patties, grilled pineapple, teriyaki, Asian slaw, pepper-jack cheese. (Recommended Smashed)$16.00
- Falafel Burger
Fried traditional chickpea falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion topped with tzaziki sauce. Add goat cheese +1$14.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork tossed in house made BBQ on a brioche bun and topped with coleslaw and red onion$14.00
- NS Banh Mi
Basil porketta, ham, onion slaw, cilantro, sriracha aioli on a toasted hero$15.00
- Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, coleslaw, sriracha aioli$16.00
- Ribeye Cheesesteak
Ribeye, caramelized onions and peppers, provolone cheese, drizzled with spicy aioli$16.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, aioli. Served on a brioche bun$14.00
- Southwest Wrap
Breaded chicken, queso fresco, tortilla strips, roasted corn, ranch, guacamole, jalapeno$15.00
- Steak Wrap
Ribeye steak, lettuce, peppers, onions, guacamole, cheddar, romesco salsa$16.00
- Miami Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, whole grain mustard and swiss on thick cut brioche$14.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, house made croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing$13.00
- House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons$12.00
- Asian Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tortilla strips, scallions, with peanut lime dressing$13.00
- Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, goat cheese, avocado, with champagne vinegar dressing$14.00
Tacos
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, purple cabbage, pineapple salsa, cajun seasoning, and cilantro$19.00
- Skirt Steak Tacos
Cilantro citrus skirt steak, roasted corn salsa, coleslaw, cilantro lime sour cream, cheddar cheese$21.00
- Chicken Avocado Tacos
grilled chicken, guacamole, pico, red onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and queso fresca$16.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
Battered cauliflower bites tossed in mild sauce. Topped with roasted corn salsa and ranch dressing.$15.00
Entrees
- Blackened Salmon
Served with lemon risotto and roasted cauliflower$24.00
- NS Mac and Cheese
Gooey three cheese blend, panko, and parsley$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Topped with mild bites, wing sauce, and panko$18.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
BBQ pulled pork, panko, Drizzled with BBQ sauce$17.00
- Korean Fried Chicken Stir Fry
Korean fried chicken bites served over a bowl of stir fry rice. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion$18.00
- Build A Ramen Bowl
Build your own Ramen Bowl$17.00
- Shrimp Pad Thai
Sweet & spicy sauteed shrimp served over noodles and asian slaw. Garnished with scallions and peanuts.$21.00
- Herb Roasted Chicken
with grape tomato and parmesan risotto topped with a white wine herb sauce$19.00
Sides
Specials
- Turkey Club Wrap
1/2 pound turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wrap. Served with chips.$12.00
- Sweet Chili Chicken Nachos
Sweet chili chicken, pickled onions, guacamole, bell peppers, cotija cheese, cilantro, and cheddar cheese.$16.00
- Fish and Chips
Beer battered fish, old bay fries, and tartar sauce.$15.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
