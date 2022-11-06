Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Alley & Vine

106 Reviews

$$

1332 Park Street Unit D

Alameda, CA 94501

Order Again

Give the Gift of Caviar!

A&V White Sturgeon Caviar Service

A&V White Sturgeon Caviar Service

$110.00

1 ounce California white sturgeon caviar, chive crème fraîche, preserved onion, challah toast, lightly pickled cucumbers, and a mother-of-pearl spoon

Cocktails

Place Your Bets

$30.00

serves 2 - bourbon, strawberry, cocchi rosa, mint {contains dairy}

Euro Trip

$28.00

serves 2 - irish whiskey, px sherry, lo-fi amaro, benedictine, suze

Beer

HenHouse Pilsner

$12.00Out of stock

'A Chiller Runs Through It', Santa Rosa {16 oz. can} - 5.0%

Topa Topa 'Chief Peak' IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Ventura, CA - 7.0%

Non Alcoholic

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tea & Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Mr. Espresso 12 oz.

Espresso

$4.00

Mr. Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mr. Espresso 12 oz.

Latte

$4.00

Mr. Espresso 12 oz.

Americano

$4.00

Mr. Espresso 12 oz.

Mocha

$5.00

Mr. Espresso 12 oz.

Tea

$4.00

Five Mountains Heirloom Organic Tea

SPARKLING

BILLECART-SALMON BRUT ROSÉ

$176.00

NV, Mareuil-Sur-Aÿ

CORAZZA PROSECCO

$36.00

Treviso, Italy NV

DE SAINT-GALL CHAMPAGNE

$123.00

NV Extra-Brut Le Blanc de Blancs, Côte des Blancs Grand Cru

DELAMOTTE BRUT

$120.00

Le Mesnil-sur-Oger NV

DOM PÉRIGNON BRUT

$275.00

Épernay 2010

DOMAINE BAUD GENERATION 9 CREMANT

$68.00

NV Crémant du Jura Brut 'Sauvage', Le Vernois

DOMAINE DE LA PALEINE

$54.00

NV Brut, Saumur

GRAN MORAINE BRUT

$105.00

NV, Yamhill-Carlton

J BRUT ROSÉ

$80.00

Russian River Valley NV

J VINEYARDS BRUT

$72.00

NV 'Cuvée 20' Brut, Russian River Valley

PIOLLOT BRUT NATURE

$135.00

NV "Mepetit", Polisot

SALON LE MESNIL 2007 BLANC DE BLANCS

$849.00

Le Mesnil-sur-Oger

TAITTINGER - COMTES DE CHAMPAGNE

$255.00

Brut Blanc de Blancs, Reims 2007

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

$112.00

Reims NV

CHANDON BY THE BAY RESERVE

$76.00

WHITE WINE

MERRY EDWARDS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$72.00

Russian River Valley 2019

MORLET SAUVIGNON BLANC

$55.00

2019 Les Petits, Sonoma County

WHITEHAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$44.00

2021, Marlborough

PETER MICHAEL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$125.00

2019 'L’Apres-Midi', Knights Valley-Sonoma County

KOSTA BROWNE CHARDONNAY

$175.00

One Sixteen, Russian River Valley 2020

PETER MICHAEL CHARDONNAY

$205.00

2020 'Belle Côte', Knights Valley-Sonoma County

TALBOTT CHARDONNAY

$68.00

2018 'Sleepy Hollow Vineyard', Santa Lucia Highlands

TWILL CHARDONNAY

$65.00

2017, Willamette Valley, Oregon

STONESTREET CHARDONNAY

$81.00

Alexander Valley 2016

BREWER CLIFTON CHARDONNAY

$71.00

CHATEAU DE BEAUCASTEL BLANC

$165.00

2019 Roussane/Grenache Blanc, Chateauneuf-du-Pape

DIDIER CHARTON-VACHET MONTAGNY

$62.00

2018 'Théophanie'

DOMAINE DE MARCE TOURAINE

$48.00Out of stock

2020 'Coulée Galante', Touraine Oisly

DOMAINE J.M. BOILLOT PULIGNY-MONTRACHET

$205.00

2020

DOMAINE LAROCHE CHABLIS

$76.00

'Champs Royaux', Chablis 2019

DOMAINE MICHEL BRIDAY RULLY

$85.00

2020 'Gresigny', 1er Cru

DOMAINE POIRON-DABIN MUSCADET

$44.00

2020 'Sur Lie - Vielles Vignes' Muscadet Sèvre et Maine

HUBERT BROCHARD SANCERRE

$73.00

2020 Tradition, Sancerre

JEAN-MARC BROCARD CHABLIS GRAND CRU

$202.00

2018 Bougros

L. MICHEL CHABLIS BUTTEAUX 1ER CRU

$112.00

2019 Butteaux Vieilles Vignes

L. MICHEL CHABLIS GRAND CRU

$198.00

2019 Vaudésir

YANNICK CADIOU CHABLIS

$68.00

2019 'Vigneron'

DOMAINE POIRON-DABIN MUSCADET

$44.00

2020 'Sur Lie - Vieilles Vignes' Muscadet Sèvre et Maine

JJ PRUM RIESLING

$110.00

2020 Spätlese, Bernkasteler Badstube, Mosel

ROSÉ

DAOU ROSÉ

$56.00

2021 Rosé of Grenache, Paso Robles

RED WINE

BREWER-CLIFTON PINOT NOIR

$76.00

Sta. Rita Hills 2019

COPAIN PINOT NOIR

$59.00Out of stock

Tous Ensemble, Sonoma Coast 2017

FEL PINOT NOIR

$75.00

Anderson Valley 2019

J VINEYARDS PINOT NOIR

$83.00Out of stock

2019 Russian River Valley

LUCIENNE PINOT NOIR

$95.00

'Doctor’s Vineyard', Santa Lucia Highlands 2019

LYNMAR ESTATE PINOT NOIR

$142.00

2018 'Quail Hill', Russian River Valley

MERRY EDWARDS PINOT NOIR

$88.00

2019 Sonoma Coast

SEA SMOKE PINOT NOIR

$225.00

TEN, Sta. Rita Hills 2019

WILLIAMS SELYEM PINOT NOIR

$218.00

'Vista Verde Vineyard', San Benito County 2019

AXR CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$155.00

2016 Napa Valley

CHÂTEAU ARNAULD HAUT-MEDOC

$99.00

2015 Cru Bourgeois

CHÂTEAU LAROSE-TRINTAUDON HAUT-MEDOC

$57.00

2018 Cru Bourgeois Supérieur

LOUIS MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$96.00

2018 Napa Valley

LOUIS MARTINI MONTE ROSSO

$235.00

Monte Rosso, Sonoma Valley 2016

MORLET COEUR DE VALLEE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$310.00

2016 Napa Valley

MORLET NAPA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$110.00

2015 "Les Petits", Napa Valley

PALERMO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$98.00

Napa Valley 2019

RAMEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$104.00

2015 Napa Valley

SILVER OAK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$150.00

2018, Alexander Valley

THE MASCOT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$265.00

2017, Napa Valley

WOODWARD CANYON CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$104.00

2018 Washington

LA JOTA MERLOT

$166.00

2016 'Howell Mountain', Napa Valley

DUCKHORN MERLOT

$88.00

Napa Valley 2019

B. LEIGHTON SYRAH

$72.00

2018 'Olsen Brothers Vineyard', Yakima Valley

EX POST FACTO SYRAH

$79.00

Santa Barbara County 2020

MARIETTA SYRAH

$65.00

2017 'Gibson Block', McDowell Valley

STORYBOOK ZINFANDEL

$68.00

Mayacamas Range-Napa Valley 2016

TURLEY ZINFANDEL

$85.00

2020 Pesenti Vineyards, Paso Robles

BOUCHARD PÈRE & FILS Les Lavieres

$145.00

Les Caillerets 1er Cru, Volnay, Burgundy, France 2018

CHÂTEAU BOURGNEUF

$110.00

Pomerol 2014

CHÂTEAU CANTENAC BROWN

$179.00

2017 Margaux

CHÂTEAU COS D'ESTOURNEL

$599.00

Saint-Estèphe 2003

CHÂTEAU DE BEAUCASTLE

$214.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2019

CHÂTEAU LAROSE-TRINTAUDON HAUT-MEDOC

$57.00

2018 Cru Bourgeois Supérieur

CHÂTEAU PICHON LONGUEVILLE

$415.00

'Comtesse de Lalande' 2015, Pauillac

DOMAINE LECHENEAUT CHAMBOLLE-MUSIGNY

$189.00

2017, Chambolle-Musigny, Burgundy

E. GUIGAL GIGONDAS

$69.00

2018

VINCENT GIRARDIN SANTENAY

$100.00

2019 'Le Beauregard', 1er Cru

ALLEGRINI CORVINA

$46.00

2018 'Palazzo Della Torre', Rosso Veronese

BRANCAIA TOSCANA

$124.00

2016 'Ilatraia' Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Verdot/Cabernet Franc

DAMILANO CANNUBI BAROLO

$192.00

Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2015

MOSCHIONI ROSSO CELTICO

$99.00

2012 Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Friuli Colli Orientali

RATTI BARBERA D'ASTI

$42.00

2020 Battaglione

TORRE MUGA RIOJA

$212.00

2016

TERMES Tinta de Toro

$56.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Alley & Vine looks forward to serving you soon!

