North 3rd

1,916 Reviews

$$

801 N.3rd St,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Popular Items

Wings - One Pound
Mac & Cheese
BYO Bee's Burger

Soups & Salads

Iceberg, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Parsley

Old School Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, Bacon, Onion, Tomato,Parsley, Blue Cheese Dressing **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

N. 3rd Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Onion, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Honey-Truffle Vinaigrette **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Traditional French Onion Gratin

$9.00

Gruyere Crouton **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Honey Truffle Vinaigrette **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Vegetarian Tomato-Fennel Bisque

$10.00

Parmesan, Basil, Vermont Cheddar Grilled Cheese **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Duck Broth, Five Spice, Candied Walnuts **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Appetizers

Wings - One Pound

$16.00

One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side) **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Steamed PEI Mussels

$18.00

Garlic, White Wine, Red Pepper Flakes, Butter, Parsley, Bread **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Cornmeal Crusted Calamari

$16.00

Spicy Marinara (on side), Parsley, Lemon **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Potato & Cheddar Pierogies

$13.00

Caramelized Onions, Chives, Sour Cream **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Smoked Sausage, Garlic, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Butter, Bread **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Sandwiches w/ Hand Cut Fries & Pickle

BYO Bee's Burger

$13.00

Build Your Own! Start With Lettuce, Tomato & Onion & Add What You'd Like! **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Hot Burger

$17.00

Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Lettuce, Hoagie Spread, Long Hot, Spicy Special Sauce, Brioche Bun, Hand Cut Fries **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Crabby Patty

$18.00

Lump Crab, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Basil Mayo, Seeded Bun, Old Bay Fries **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded Cutlet, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Brioche Bun

Honey Dipped Fried Chicken

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, Seeded Bun **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Cubano

$16.00

Ham, Smoked Turkey, Pulled Pork, Cooper Sharp, Pickles, Chipotle, Dijon, Hand Cut French Fries NO OMISSIONS/SUBSTITUTIONS ON CUBANO SANDWICH

Entrees

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Scallion and Almond Rice, Garlic Spinach, Thai Curry Sauce **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Steak Frites

$27.00

Prime Sirloin, Hand Cut French Fries, Spinach, Brandy & Green Peppercorn Steak Jus **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Roasted Free Range Chicken

$24.00

Mashed Potatoes, Spinach, Rosemary Chicken Jus **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Linguini & Clams

$22.00Out of stock

White Wine, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley, Butter, Bread **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Sesame Crusted Tuna Loin

$25.00

Mushroom & Scallion Risotto, Soy-Ginger Red Wine Jus **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Seared Pork Loin

$22.00

Roasted Sweet Potato & Squash Hash, Spinach, Thyme and Apple Pork Jus **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Garlic Breadcrumbs **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Add Pickle

$1.00

Spicy Fries

$8.00

French Fries With Sides of Ketchup and Spicy Mayo **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Roasted Brussels sprouts

$8.00

Toasted Walnuts, Brown Butter **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Eggplant Fries

$10.00

Sriracha Aioli **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Extra Sauces

Side Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

An extra side of blue cheese sauce

Side Ranch Sauce

$1.00

An extra side of ranch sauce

Extra Wing Veggies

$1.00

An extra helping of celery & carrots

Side of Buffalo sauce

$1.00

An extra side of Buffalo sauce

Side of Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

An extra side of Thai Chili sauce

Chili Mayo

$1.00

Desserts

Warm Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Walnut Crumb Topping, Vanilla Ice Cream **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce **Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aqua Panna Natural Spring Water (1L)

$5.00

1 Liter chilled bottle

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (1L)

$5.00

1 Liter chilled bottle

Coca Cola (16oz)

$3.00

16oz fountain made upon arrival

Diet Coke (16oz)

$3.00

16oz fountain made upon arrival

Sprite (16oz)

$3.00

16oz fountain made upon arrival

Ginger Ale (16oz)

$3.00

16oz fountain made upon arrival

Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda (6.8oz Bottle)

$5.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer (16.9oz Bottle)

$5.00Out of stock

Club Soda (16oz)

$1.50

16oz Fountain Made Upon Arrival

Cranberry Juice (10oz)

$3.00

16oz fountain made upon arriva

Pineapple Juice (10oz)

$3.00

10oz can poured upon arrival

Orange Juice (16oz)

$4.00

Fresh OJ 16oz made upon arrival

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Order Now For Immediate Pickup & Take Time to Be Kind! 10% Surcharge added to ALL take out orders

Location

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Gallery
North Third image
North Third image
North Third image

