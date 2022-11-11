Northampton Brewery
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Northampton Brewery brews fine ales and lagers, served with outstanding food by the friendliest staff around. We're conveniently located in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts on Brewster Court (really) smack dab in the middle of all the public parking. Come on in for a delicious meal, snacks and a couple of beers, or just a couple of beers. Whether you're sitting by the warmth of our fireplace on a chilly winter evening, or under the stars on our rooftop beer garden, our comfortable friendly environment will keep you coming back again and again.
11 Brewster Ct., Northampton, MA 01060
