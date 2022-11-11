Main picView gallery

Northampton Brewery

11 Brewster Ct.

Northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

Chargrilled Hamburger
Ale Battered Boneless Tenders
French Fries

Appetizer

LG House Nachos

LG House Nachos

$13.25

Monterey jack cheese, jalapeno, black olive and scallion; served with salsa and sour cream

SM Nachos

SM Nachos

$9.95

Monterey jack cheese, jalapeno, black olive and scallion; served with salsa and sour cream

Ale Battered Boneless Tenders

$14.50

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with blue cheese

Bone-In Wings

$14.25

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with blue cheese

Catfish Bites

$11.25

Beer battered and served with tartar sauce and chipotle mayonnaise

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Grilled Quesadilla

$8.95

Garlic and herb tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion; served with sour cream and salsa

French Fries

$3.75

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.25

Chili

Clam Chowder

LG Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Queso Dip

$9.75Out of stock

Salads

SM House Salad

$7.50

Fresh greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and your choice of dressing

LG House Salad

$11.95

Fresh greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and your choice of dressing

SM Classic Caesar

$7.50

Tossed romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

LG Classic Caesar

$9.45

Tossed romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Spicy Chicken Salad

$16.25

Black bean and corn salsa, jalapeno, roasted red pepper, Monterey jack cheese, tortilla strips and Cajun grilled chicken over mixed greens; served with southwestern vinaigrette

Crunchy Thai Salad

$13.75

Red pepper, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, green cabbage, crispy wontons, scallions and spicy peanut sauce over mixed greens; served with cilantro vinaigrette

Walnut and Cranberry Salad

$13.75

Shredded cabbage, granny smith apple, blue cheese crumbles, fried garbanzo beans and red onion over mixed greens; served with your choice of dressing

Burgers

Chargrilled Hamburger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun Cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Monterey Jack

Green Mountain Burger

$15.25

Sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun

Blackened Blue Burger

$14.75

Cajun seared burger patty, caramelized onion, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

$14.75

Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom and reuben dressing on marbled rye bread

Volcano Burger

$15.25

Jalapenos, blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, hot lava sauce and chipotle mayonnaise on a brioche bun

Vegan Burger

$11.25

Garbanzo bean burger with carrots, onion, garlic, mushroom, broccoli, herbs and spices on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion

Fish Fry

Catfish N' Chips

$17.95

Served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar and chipotle mayonnaise

Fish N' Chips

$18.95

Served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar and chipotle mayonnaise

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$15.50

Chargrilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on ciabatta bread

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.75

Beer braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and reuben dressing on marbled rye bread

Basil’s Rathbone

$11.25

Sliced tomato, red onion, provolone, roasted red pepper, fresh basil and garlic mayonnaise on ciabatta bread

Grilled Portabella Sandwich

$13.50

Marinated and chargrilled portabella mushroom, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, red onion, baby spinach and pesto aioli on a brioche bun

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.25

Beer battered fish fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun; served with tartar sauce and chipotle mayonnaise

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Fried chicken, French fries, pickle and choice of sauce

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

Certified angus beef, cheddar cheese, brioche bun, French fries and a pickle

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Herb tortilla with Monterey jack cheese, salsa, sour cream, French fries and a pickle

Sides

Add Full Burger Patty

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Ramakin of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Anchovies

$0.25

Side of Avocado

$2.25

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Side of Bread

Side Of Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Carrot & Celery

$1.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side of Cilantro Vin

$0.75

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

Side of Corn & Beans Salsa

$1.00

Side of Cream Dill Parm

$0.75

Side of Dijon Mustard

Side of Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Hot Lava

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Mayo

Side of Parm Chesse

Side of Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Side of Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side of Pickles (1)

Side of Pickles (5)

$1.00

Side of Russian

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Sauerkraut

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Southwest Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Tartar

$0.50

Side of Tiger

$0.75

Add Burger LTO

$1.25

Add Bacon

$2.00

Desserts

Black Cat Stout Cake

$6.50

Rich stout cake with cream cheese frosting

Cookie Skillet

$6.50

Baked to order chocolate chip cookie with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Brownie Skillet

$6.50

Fresh baked brownie with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Apple Crisp

$6.50Out of stock

Granny smith apples with crumbled walnuts and oat topped; served with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Dish of Ice Cream

$2.00

Plate Charge

$1.00

To Go Beer

32 oz Daniel Shays' Best Bitter

$7.95

Medium bodied, smooth English bitter. ABV 5.5%

32 oz Deckbier

$7.95Out of stock

Drinkable Kolsch-style ale. 5%

32 oz Milk and Cookies

$7.95Out of stock

32 oz Old Brown Dog

$7.95

Our iconic malty brown ale. 6.5%

32 oz Pale Ale

$7.95

Hoppy pale ale. ABV 5.3%

32 oz Pils

$7.95

A crisp German style pilsner. ABV 5.2%

32 oz Pomona

$7.95

Sour ale with raspberries and blackberries. ABV 5.1%

32 oz Pumpkin Ale

$7.95Out of stock

32 oz Some More Porter

$7.95

32 oz Unshakable IPA

$9.95

4-pack Blue Boots IPA

$13.75

Resinous, piney IPA. ABV 6%

4-pack Greyhound IPA

$13.75

4-pack Mean Green

$13.75Out of stock

Merch

Mens Flannel

Mens Flannel

Mens BLACK PLB Tee

Mens BLACK PLB Tee

Mens BLUE PLB Tee

Mens BLUE PLB Tee

Mens BROWN PLB Tee

Mens BROWN PLB Tee

Mens 35th Tee

Mens Long Sleeve

Mens Long Sleeve

Hoodie

Hoodie

Zip Up

Zip Up

Women's PLB Tee

Women's PLB Tee

Women's Long Sleeve

Women's Long Sleeve

$25.00+
Women's Tank

Women's Tank

Womens 35th Tee

Womens Flannel

Womens Flannel

$48.00
Hat B Ball logo

Hat B Ball logo

$20.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Sticker (1)

$1.00

Sticker (3)

$2.50
Mask

Mask

$10.00
Work Shirt

Work Shirt

$40.00

Wreath

$30.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Northampton Brewery brews fine ales and lagers, served with outstanding food by the friendliest staff around. We're conveniently located in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts on Brewster Court (really) smack dab in the middle of all the public parking. Come on in for a delicious meal, snacks and a couple of beers, or just a couple of beers. Whether you're sitting by the warmth of our fireplace on a chilly winter evening, or under the stars on our rooftop beer garden, our comfortable friendly environment will keep you coming back again and again.

11 Brewster Ct., Northampton, MA 01060

Directions

Main pic

