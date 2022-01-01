- Home
Northampton Diner and Family Restaurant
36 Reviews
$$
1205 Main Street
Northampton, PA 18067
Popular Items
Appetizer
*******As App *******
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Fingers (3)
Cheese Burger Bites (10)
Cheese Steak EggRolls (3)
Chicken fingers (3) App
Corn Nuggets
COWBOY Corn Nuggets (8)
Crabcake Bites (4)
Fried Fantail Shrimp (5). (Appetizer)
Funnel Cake Fries (15)
Garlic Bread
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mini Tacos
mozzarella sticks
onion rings
Pierogies (3)
Quesadilla Cheese
Sampler App
Wings
Zucchini Sticks
Salads
Sides
Triple Decker "CLUB" Sand
Cold Sandwich
Open-Faced Hot Sandwich
Hot Sandwich
California Cheese steak sandwich
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Chicken cordon blue sand
Chicken Parmigiana sand
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Club Melt
Fried Crabcake Sandwich
Fried eggs on Toast
Fried Eggs w/ meat on Toast
chice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Fried Fish Sandwich
Gr Cheese w Bacon
Gr Cheese w Ham
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato
Gyro Beef
beef or chicken
Gyro Chicken
Hot Dog
Meatball Parmigiana sand
Monte Cristo
turkey, ham ,swiss on french toast bread
Porkroll w/ Cheese
Rueben
Steak Sandwich
Texas Chicken Sandwich
Trio Steak Sandwich
Beef, Chicken, Bacon with sauce and onions
Tuna Melt
on rye or pita
Turkey Melt
turkey breast, swiss che, russian and coleslaw on grilled rye
Veal Parmigiana sand
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Hamburger Deluxe
w/lettuce,Tomato, Onion served with FF
Cheese Burger Deluxe
California Burger (no cheese)
lettuce, tomato, raw onion, gr. pepper and mayo
California Cheese Burger
Frd. Egg Burger
burger topped w/ frd. egg
Koncrete Burger (w\FF)
Mac & Cheese Burger
topped with mac & Cheese Bites
Northampton Burger
Patty Melt
8oz burger w/ bacon, fd. onion, swiss on grilled rye
Southwest Burger
Texas Burger
Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ sauce
Extra Burger patty (8oz)
Extra Burger patty (4oz)
Wraps
Bridge Wrap
onions, sauce, bacon and hot pepper spread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
California Cheese Steak Wrap
California CHICKEN Cheese Steak Wrap
Cheese Steak Wrap
onions, and sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chicken w/ ham, swiss cheese
Chicken Florentine Wrap
chicken, spinach and feta cheese
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Rueben Wrap
Texas Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled Chicken w/cheddar, Bacon and BBQ sauce
Turkey Club Wrap
Veggie Wrap
onion, pepper, tomato, mushroom and broccoli
Panini
Baskets
Dinner
Baby Beef Liver
w/ onions & gravy
Black Diamond Steak
Br. flounder
Br. Salmon
Br. Stuffed Flounder
Breaded Chicken Breast
Breaded Veal Patty
Broiled Crabcakes
Broiled Haddock
Broiled Seafood Trio
crabcake, shrimp, haddock
Broiled Stuffed Haddock
stuffed with crabmeat
Chicken Croquettes
-2
Chicken Parmigiana
w/ pasta or 1 veg
Chop Sirlion Steak
onions & Gravy
Fried Crabcakes
Fried Fantail Shrimp (Dinner)
Fried Haddock
Fried Seafood Trio
crabcake, shrimp, frd fish
Grilled Porkchops
-2
Lasagna
Maren Chicken Breast
Meatloaf
Meatloaf Parmigiana
NY Strip Steak
R.J. Special
Cheese, onions & Gravy
Rst. Pork
over filling
Rst. Turkey
over filling
Spaghetti
w/ meatballs or meatsauce
Stuffed Shells
Texas Chicken (dinner)
grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, & BBQ sauce
Veal Parmigiana
w/ pasta or 1 veg
Kids Menu
Beverages
Milk white/chocolate (one size, No Refill)
White or Chocolate
Water (no charge)
COFFEE TOGO
Bottled Water
Soda
Decaffeinated Coffee
Hot Tea
Decaffeinated Hot Tea
Cold Brew Coffee (NO REFILL)
Iced Tea
Lrg Juice
Lemonade (NO REFILL)
Pomegranate Water (no refill)
Hot Chocolate (NO REFILL)
Milkshakes
Breakfast Anytime
(1) Egg Anystyle
w/ homefries and toast
(1) Egg Anystyle w/ Corned Beef Hash
w/ homefries and toast
(1) Egg Anystyle w/ Meat
w/ homefries and toast
(2) Eggs Anystyle
w/ homefries and toast
(2) Eggs Anystyle w/ Meat
w/ homefries and toast
Country Style Eggs
2 eggs mixed w/ homefries, onions, and peppers
Omeletes
Bacon Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
Bridge Cheesesteak Omelet
onion, bacon topped with sauce w/homefries and toast this has american Cheese included
Cheese Burger Omelet
meat, cheese topped with tomato & raw onions w/homefries and toast
Cheese Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
CheeseSteak Omelet
onions, topped w/sauce w/homefries and toast
Chorizo Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
Chorizo Omelet w/ homemade cheese sauce
w/ homefries and toast
Florentine Omelet
spinach and feta w/ homefries and toast
Gyro Omelet
gyro meat, onions, tomato, w/ sd taziki sauce w/ homefries and toast
Ham Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
Meatlovers Omelet
ham, baon & sausage w/ home fries and toast
Mediterranean Omelet
tomato, spinach and feta w/ homefries and toast
Mushroom Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
Plain Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
Sausage Omelet
w/ homefries and toast
Vegetable Omelet
onions, pepper, tomato, mushroom, broccoli w/ homefries and toast
Western Omelet
onions, peppers,& ham w/ homefries and toast
From The Grill
1 Fr. Toast
1 Pancake
Combo
2 eggs, meat, choice pancakes o fr. Tst
Creamed Chip Beef
Eggs & Meat +
Eggs Benedict
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
NY Strip & Eggs
Sausage Gravy
over Toast or Biscuits
Stuffed French Toast
choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Banana Topping
Elvis Stuffed French Toast
Cannoli Stuffed French Toast
Cinnamon swirl panackes
Brk Sides
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
1205 Main Street, Northampton, PA 18067