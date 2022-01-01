Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northampton Diner and Family Restaurant

36 Reviews

$$

1205 Main Street

Northampton, PA 18067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(1) Egg Anystyle w/ Meat

Appetizer

*******As App *******

Boneless Wings

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Fingers (3)

$7.35

Cheese Burger Bites (10)

$5.95

Cheese Steak EggRolls (3)

$6.75

Chicken fingers (3) App

$6.95

Corn Nuggets

$4.75

COWBOY Corn Nuggets (8)

$5.95

Crabcake Bites (4)

$8.95

Fried Fantail Shrimp (5). (Appetizer)

$8.25

Funnel Cake Fries (15)

$3.65

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50

Mini Tacos

$3.95

mozzarella sticks

$5.60

onion rings

$4.35

Pierogies (3)

$3.95

Quesadilla Cheese

$6.95

Sampler App

$9.25

Wings

$9.45

Zucchini Sticks

$4.75

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.15

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Tuna Salad Salad

$8.95

Large Salad (tom,onion,cucumber) only

$6.95

Taco salad Bowl (Beef)

$9.95

Taco Salad Bowl (Chicken)

$9.95

Tossed Salad (side)

$3.45

Soup / Chili

Bowl Soup TOGO

$4.30

12oz

French Onion Soup

$5.30

crock

Quart Soup TOGO

$8.15

32oz

Sides

coleslaw

$2.25

Curley Fries

$2.50

French Fries

$2.25

Pickled Beets

$2.25

Potato Cakes (2)

$2.25

Tossed Salad

$3.45

lettuce, tomato, cuumber,onion, croutons

Veg of the Day

$2.25

Applesauce

$2.25

Triple Decker "CLUB" Sand

B.L.T. Club

$7.35

Cheeseburger Club

$8.95

Chicken Salad Club

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.75

Ham Club

$8.95

Roast Beef Club

$9.05

Tuna Salad Club

$8.95

Turkey Club

$8.95

Cold Sandwich

B.L.T.

$5.15

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.95

Ham Sandwich

$5.35

Cold Meatloaf Sandwich

$5.55

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.55

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Turkey Sandwich

$5.45

Open-Faced Hot Sandwich

O.F. Turkey

$10.45

O.F. Roast Beef

$10.45

O.F. Meatloaf

$10.45

O.F. Roast Pork

$10.45

Hot Sandwich

California Cheese steak sandwich

$7.25

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken cordon blue sand

$8.95

Chicken Parmigiana sand

$7.85

Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.45

Club Melt

$8.95

Fried Crabcake Sandwich

$9.65

Fried eggs on Toast

$4.20

Fried Eggs w/ meat on Toast

$5.70

chice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.85

Gr Cheese w Bacon

$4.95

Gr Cheese w Ham

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.45

with lettuce and tomato

Gyro Beef

$7.65

beef or chicken

Gyro Chicken

$7.65

Hot Dog

$2.80

Meatball Parmigiana sand

$7.55

Monte Cristo

$7.95

turkey, ham ,swiss on french toast bread

Porkroll w/ Cheese

$4.95

Rueben

$7.65

Steak Sandwich

$6.65

Texas Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Trio Steak Sandwich

$9.15

Beef, Chicken, Bacon with sauce and onions

Tuna Melt

$7.75

on rye or pita

Turkey Melt

$7.65

turkey breast, swiss che, russian and coleslaw on grilled rye

Veal Parmigiana sand

$7.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$3.95+

Cheese Burger

$4.65+

Hamburger Deluxe

$6.65+

w/lettuce,Tomato, Onion served with FF

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$7.35+

California Burger (no cheese)

$5.75+

lettuce, tomato, raw onion, gr. pepper and mayo

California Cheese Burger

$6.45+

Frd. Egg Burger

$5.65+

burger topped w/ frd. egg

Koncrete Burger (w\FF)

$9.75

Mac & Cheese Burger

$6.15+

topped with mac & Cheese Bites

Northampton Burger

$8.35

Patty Melt

$8.15

8oz burger w/ bacon, fd. onion, swiss on grilled rye

Southwest Burger

$6.15+

Texas Burger

$6.75+

Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ sauce

Extra Burger patty (8oz)

$4.00

Extra Burger patty (4oz)

$3.00

Wraps

Bridge Wrap

$9.45

onions, sauce, bacon and hot pepper spread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.05

California Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.95

California CHICKEN Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.15

Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.35

onions, and sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap

$9.05

Fried or Grilled Chicken w/ ham, swiss cheese

Chicken Florentine Wrap

$9.05

chicken, spinach and feta cheese

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.25

Rueben Wrap

$8.95

Texas Chicken Wrap

$9.05

Fried or grilled Chicken w/cheddar, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.55

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

onion, pepper, tomato, mushroom and broccoli

Panini

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini

$9.99

Chicken Florentine Panini

$9.99

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.99

Cuban Panini

$9.99

Gyro Panini

$9.99

Ham & Swiss Panini

$9.99

Roast Beef Panini

$9.99

Rueben Panini

$9.99

Turkey Club Panini

$9.99

Veggie Panini (Garden)

$9.99

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$9.35

w/ FF

Fish & Chips

$9.25

w/FF

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.75

w/FF

Fried Clam Strips

$9.50

Dinner

Baby Beef Liver

$11.95

w/ onions & gravy

Black Diamond Steak

$16.95

Br. flounder

$14.25

Br. Salmon

$15.95

Br. Stuffed Flounder

$15.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$13.45

Breaded Veal Patty

$13.65

Broiled Crabcakes

$14.65

Broiled Haddock

$14.25

Broiled Seafood Trio

$16.65

crabcake, shrimp, haddock

Broiled Stuffed Haddock

$15.95

stuffed with crabmeat

Chicken Croquettes

$11.95

-2

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

w/ pasta or 1 veg

Chop Sirlion Steak

$11.95

onions & Gravy

Fried Crabcakes

$14.25

Fried Fantail Shrimp (Dinner)

$14.75

Fried Haddock

$14.25

Fried Seafood Trio

$16.25

crabcake, shrimp, frd fish

Grilled Porkchops

$13.95

-2

Lasagna

$12.45

Maren Chicken Breast

$13.45

Meatloaf

$11.95

Meatloaf Parmigiana

$12.75

NY Strip Steak

$16.95

R.J. Special

$12.55

Cheese, onions & Gravy

Rst. Pork

$13.15

over filling

Rst. Turkey

$13.15

over filling

Spaghetti

$9.95

w/ meatballs or meatsauce

Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Texas Chicken  (dinner)

$13.95

grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, & BBQ sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$14.35

w/ pasta or 1 veg

Kids Menu

Burger Kids

$6.45

Chicken Fingers (2) kids

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.25

Hot Dog kids

$5.25

Spaghetti w/ meatball kids

$6.15

Beverages

Milk white/chocolate (one size, No Refill)

$2.15

White or Chocolate

Water (no charge)

COFFEE TOGO

$2.05

Bottled Water

$1.25

Soda 

$2.15

Decaffeinated Coffee

$1.85

Hot Tea

$1.85

Decaffeinated Hot Tea

$1.85

Cold Brew Coffee (NO REFILL)

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.15

Lrg Juice

$2.55

Lemonade (NO REFILL)

$2.15

Pomegranate Water (no refill)

$2.15

Hot Chocolate (NO REFILL)

$2.25

Milkshakes

$4.85

Breakfast Anytime

(1) Egg Anystyle

$3.55

w/ homefries and toast

(1) Egg Anystyle w/ Corned Beef Hash

$6.60

w/ homefries and toast

(1) Egg Anystyle w/ Meat

$5.55

w/ homefries and toast

(2) Eggs Anystyle

$4.90

w/ homefries and toast

(2) Eggs Anystyle w/ Meat

$6.90

w/ homefries and toast

Country Style Eggs

$5.90

2 eggs mixed w/ homefries, onions, and peppers

Omeletes

Bacon Omelet

$6.65

w/ homefries and toast

Bridge Cheesesteak Omelet

$9.25

onion, bacon topped with sauce  w/homefries and toast this has american Cheese included

Cheese Burger Omelet

$8.55

meat, cheese topped with tomato & raw onions  w/homefries and toast

Cheese Omelet

$5.85

w/ homefries and toast

CheeseSteak Omelet

$7.85

onions, topped w/sauce  w/homefries and toast

Chorizo Omelet

$8.45

w/ homefries and toast

Chorizo Omelet w/ homemade cheese sauce

$9.25

w/ homefries and toast

Florentine Omelet

$6.75

spinach and feta w/ homefries and toast

Gyro Omelet

$8.55

gyro meat, onions, tomato, w/ sd taziki sauce w/ homefries and toast

Ham Omelet

$6.65

w/ homefries and toast

Meatlovers Omelet

$8.15

ham, baon & sausage  w/ home fries and toast

Mediterranean Omelet

$7.25

tomato, spinach and feta  w/ homefries and toast

Mushroom Omelet

$5.65

w/ homefries and toast

Plain Omelet

$5.15

w/ homefries and toast

Sausage Omelet

$6.65

w/ homefries and toast

Vegetable Omelet

$7.95

onions, pepper, tomato, mushroom, broccoli w/ homefries and toast

Western Omelet

$7.65

onions, peppers,& ham w/ homefries and toast

From The Grill

1 Fr. Toast

$1.85

1 Pancake

$1.85

Combo

$8.95

2 eggs, meat, choice pancakes o fr. Tst

Creamed Chip Beef

$8.55

Eggs & Meat +

$12.45

Eggs Benedict

$8.95

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$7.75

NY Strip & Eggs

$15.45

Sausage Gravy

$8.55

over Toast or Biscuits

Stuffed French Toast

$7.75

choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Banana Topping

Elvis Stuffed French Toast

$8.95

Cannoli Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Cinnamon swirl panackes

$6.15+Out of stock

Brk Sides

Bagel Plain

$1.95

bagel w/ cream cheese

$2.45

Biscuits (2)

$2.50

Chorizo

$3.75

Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Cup of Creamed Chip Beef

$3.25

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.25

Deli Rye

$1.85

English Muffin

$1.95

Home fries

$2.25

Side Brk Meat

$2.50

Toast

$1.50

Side Cream Cheese (1)

$0.50

Side Smoked Sausage

$3.75

Ala Carte

1 Egg Ala carte no hf

$1.40

2 Eggs Ala Carte no Hf

$2.80
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1205 Main Street, Northampton, PA 18067

Directions

Gallery
Northampton Diner and Family Restaurant image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McKenzie’s Cruisin’ Kart - Miller Supply Ace Hardware Rt 329 & Savage Rd Northampton
orange starNo Reviews
Miller Supply Ace Hardware Rte 329 & Savage Rd Northampton, PA 18067
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
orange starNo Reviews
1808 MacArthur Rd Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
LAURYS STATION AMERICAN GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
5470 PA-145 Laurys Station, PA 18059
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
BURGERIM
orange starNo Reviews
3217 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Northampton
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston