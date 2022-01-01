The North Bar & Grill

Oh My Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken fajitas on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers sizzling in a house made maragrita. Comes with a side plate of lettuce, tomato, chesse, sour cream , salsa and 3 warm tortillas Upgrade to shrimp for $1.50, steak for $2.00. Combos are $2.00 Add guac for $0.69 cents