The North Bar & Grill

254 Reviews

$$

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Order Again

Popular Items

I want to go home (Pasta)
I don't know (boneless Wings)
Whiskey Apocalypse Burger

Appetizers

Almost Famous Sliders

$10.00

2 beef sliders topped with Swiss and Pepper Jack cheese, deep fried to a golden crisp, and topped with ketchup, mustard, mayo, diced onions and tomatoes with a side bed of lettuce.

Balsamic Glazed Steak Bites

$13.00

Tender marinated steak bites on a bed of sautéed mushrooms and onions. Topped with crispy onion strings and served with a creamy horseradish sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

12 Cajun fried shrimp tossed in Mango 3000 glaze atop a bed of lettuce.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

3 BBQ pulled pork sliders smothered in cheddar cheese topped with coleslaw.

Boneless Wings

$13.00

WET SAUCE - Honey BBQ, Chipotle BBQ 3000, Lenerd's BBQ 3000, Creamy Buffalo, Satan's Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, C's hot sauce, Lakes's Best Teriyaki, Korean BBQ, Whiskey glaze, Suicide Sauce, DRY RUB'S - House Rub, Lemon pepper , Cajun

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheese curds served with marinara or cheese dip

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Cowboy Butter Shrimp

$12.00

12 sautéed shrimp smothered in cowboy butter served with a homemade cocktail sauce.

fisher man bobs fish tacos

$11.00

Home style Tacos

$9.00

Mexican Street Tacos

$10.00

2 braised pulled pork tacos with shredded cheese on 2 flour tortilla's dipped in chile sauce, served with a side of cilantro/radish pork stock. add a extra taco for $3.00

Nacho Libre Dip

$10.00

Your choice of meat smothered in our homemade queso, topped with sautéed onions and jalapeños.

Potstickers

$10.00

Pork dumplings on a bed of slaw served with a asian infused sauce topped with scallions

Pretzel Stix

$10.00

3 soft pretzel sticks served with cheese dip or nacho cheese dip.

Quesadillas

$12.00

Chicken or beef quesadilla with sautéed onions and peppers with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. add salsa .50, guac .99, sub steak or double meat $2.00

Spicy Chicken Sliders

$10.00

3 fried chicken sliders coated in our satan's buffalo with a heap of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese.

Superbowl Sliders

$10.00

3 Hawaiian rolls loaded with honey ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese and Swiss cheese. spread with mayo and dipped in sweet butter glaze.

Traditional Wings

$13.00

WET SAUCE - Honey BBQ, Chipotle BBQ 3000, Lenerd's BBQ 3000, Creamy Buffalo, Satan's Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, C's hot sauce, Lakes's Best Teriyaki, Korean BBQ, Whiskey glaze, Suicide Sauce, DRY RUB'S - House Rub, Lemon pepper , Cajun

Trashcan Nachos

$15.00

Homemade corn chips stacked high with diced tomatoes, black olives, onion, shredded cheese, jalapeños all smothered in queso served with a side of lettuce and sour cream with the choice of chicken, beef or pulled pork. add salsa for .99, guac 1.49, sub steak or double meat for $2.00.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

8oz patty o a bed of lettuce, tomato, and thousand island with your choice of cheese.

California Burger

$10.00

brioche bun with a generous spread of mayo topped with lettuce and tomato. add cheese - .99

Cheeseburger

$12.00

classic beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island with your choice of cheese.

BBQ 3000 Burger

$15.00

Our famous brisket beef patty on a bed of coleslaw topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, BBQ 3000 and crispy onion strings with a Nashville baby back rib.

Peanut Butter Prince

$12.00Out of stock

Pepper Jack Bacon Brisket Burger

$14.00

A brisket beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, with a spicy mayo.

Poseidon Burger

$15.00

a burger mixed with lobster meat on a brioche bu with a spread of Poseidon aioli, topped with american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup and mustard

Suicide Burger

$15.00

Diced habanero and Serrano peppers mixed into a handmade juicy Lucy patty with gooey American cheese inside. Topped with queso sauce and Fire hot Cheetos on a bed on lettuce and tomato.

Whiskey Apocalypse Burger

$15.00

A bed of bacon topped with a brisket patty, melted pepper jack cheese, sliced steak, more bacon, fried onion strings, then drizzled in a homemade whiskey glaze

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.00

Ground beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, shredded cheese, and a honey mustard sauce in a tortilla wrap

BLT

$11.00

Thick cut bacon with lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli with your choice of white or wheat bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with tomato, onion, lettuce, bacon and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar wrap

$11.00

Cock-A-Doodle-Do

$15.00

cow-a-dilla wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped in a quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, onions, and jalapenos with a savory chipotle southwest aioli

Crybaby Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy tempura battered chicken breast marinated in Minnesota's Crybaby Craig's hot sauce on a bed of coleslaw topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and a crybaby aioli

Grilled chicken sandwhich

$12.00

kiss on a island

$14.00

shrimp po boy

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato and crispy shrimp on a hoagie bun topped with a generous portion of po'boy sauce

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Tender sliced steak smothered in sauteed onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a sourdough bread hoagie with a creamy horseradish and a side of au jus

Surfers On Acid

$14.00

Sauteed steak and shrimp covered in pepper jack cheese on a bed of southwest chipotle sauce on a hoagie bun topped with diced peppers, onions, jalapenos with a Mango 3000 finish

Philly

$11.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled chicken with parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes tossed in a creamy ceasar dressing. add a breadstick - .99

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, egg, avocado slices served with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Corn, tomato, onion, avocado, shredded cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips layered on a bed of lettuce tossed i a southwest ranch. Choice of grilled or crispy

chef salad

$12.00

Dinner

Elbow pasta tossed in a creamy white cheddar cheese with steak and chicken served with a warm breadstick

All Day Breakfast

$11.00

Your choice of bacon or ham, 2 scrambled eggs, white toast, and smashbrowns. Add cheese to eggs- $0.99 Extra meet- $1.75

Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Cajun seasoned chicken and shrimp with onions and peppers tossed in fettuccine. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese served with a warm breadstick

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Potato chip encrusted chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw with your choice of sauce

Fish and Chips

$14.00

3 pieces of cod served with fries, coleslaw with a side of tarter sauce

Korean BBQ Grill Mix

$15.00

Korean glazed steak or chicken sauteed with onions and peppers to perfection, served with cilantro jasmine rice, vegetable mix and a warm pita bread

Oh My Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken fajitas on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers sizzling in a house made maragrita. Comes with a side plate of lettuce, tomato, chesse, sour cream , salsa and 3 warm tortillas Upgrade to shrimp for $1.50, steak for $2.00. Combos are $2.00 Add guac for $0.69 cents

logan stroganoff

$14.00

loopies lo mein

$13.00

lobster mac and cheese

$15.00

bourbon resurrection

$20.00

monte cristo

$14.00

Kids

I don't care (Grilled Cheese)

$5.50

I don't know (boneless Wings)

$5.50

I don't want that (Burger)

$5.50

I guess (Mac)

$5.50

I want to go home (Pasta)

$5.50

I'm not hungry (Tenders)

$5.50

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tots

$5.00

Basket of Waffle Fries

$6.00

side of Coleslaw

$4.00

House ceaser Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Side of linguini

$4.00

Smash browns

$1.00

bowl of ice cream

$5.00

Basket Of Potato Chips

$4.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00

add ons

avocado

$0.99

bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

balsamic vin small

$0.69

balsamic vin large

$0.99

bbq 3000 small

$0.69

bbq 3000 large

$0.99

beer cheese small

$0.99

beer cheese large

$1.25

blue cheese small

$0.69

blue cheese large

$0.99

breadstick

$0.99

burger bun

$2.00

c's hot sauce small

$0.69

C's hot sauce large

$0.99

Caesar small

$0.69

Caesar large

$0.99

cajun dry small

$0.69

cajun dry large

$0.99

chicken breast ( 1 breast)

$3.50

chipotle aioli small

$0.69

chipotle aioli large

$0.99

corn small

$0.69

corn large

$0.99

Creamy buffalo small

$0.69

creamy buffalo large

$0.99

creamy horseadish small

$0.69

creamy horseradish large

$0.99

cry baby aioli small

$0.69

cry baby aioli large

$0.99

Cry baby hot sauce small

$0.69

cry baby hot sauce large

$0.99

Dry siracha small

$0.69

dry sriracha large

$0.99

Egg ( 1 egg)

$1.50

Extra brisket patty

$4.00

extra burger patty

$3.50

extra posiden patty

$4.50

Extra suicide patty

$4.50

french small

$0.69

french large

$0.99

fried onions

$0.69

Fried shrimp ( 6 count)

$4.00

garlic parm small

$0.69

garlic parm large

$0.99

guacamole small

$0.99

guacamole large

$1.25

honey bbq small

$0.69

honey BBQ large

$0.99

honey mustard small

$0.69

Honey mustard large

$0.99

house rub small

$0.69

house rub large

$0.99

jamaican jerk small

$0.69

Jamaican jerk large

$0.99

japs small

$0.69

japs large

$0.99

korean bbq small

$0.69

korean BBQ large

$0.99

lakes best teriyaki small

$0.69

lakes best teriyaki large

$0.99

Lemon pepper small

$0.69

lemon pepper large

$0.99

lettuce

$0.69

Mango 3000 small

$0.69

mango 3000 large

$0.99

marinara small

$0.69

marinara large

$0.99

mayo small

$0.69

mayo large

$0.99

pickles

$0.69

pita bread ( 2 pieces)

$1.69

po boy small

$0.69

po boy large

$0.99

potato chips

$1.50

queso small

$0.99

queso large

$1.25

ranch small

$0.69

ranch large

$0.99

raw onions

$0.69

reaper hot sauce small

$1.50

reaper hot sauce large

$2.00

salsa small

$0.69

salsa large

$0.99

satans buffalo small

$0.69

satans buff large

$0.99

sauteed onions

$0.69

sauté mushrooms

$0.69

sautéed shrimp (6 count)

$4.00

scorpions hot sauce small

$1.50

scorpion hot sauce large

$2.00

season sour cream small

$0.69

season sour cream large

$0.99

sesame ginger small

$0.69

sesame ginger large

$0.99

shredded cheese

$0.69

sour cream small

$0.69

sour cream large

$0.99

spicy aioli (sriracha) small

$0.69

spicy aioli (sriracha) large

$0.99

steak

$6.50

suicide sauce small

$1.50

suicide sauce large

$2.00

Sweet butter glaze small

$0.69

sweet butter glaze large

$0.99

tarter sauce small

$0.69

tarter sauce large

$0.99

thousand island small

$0.69

thousand island large

$0.99

tomato

$0.69

tortilla chips

$0.99

Whiskey glaze small

$0.69

whiskey glaze large

$0.99

Lobster side

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come order from our amazing menu!

Website

Location

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Directions

Gallery
The North Bar & Grill image
The North Bar & Grill image

