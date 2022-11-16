North Center Brewing

Beer Kraut Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb certified angus beef patty with grilled saurkraut that is simmered in our Bobby English, topped with Swiss cheese and horseradish spread on a grilled brioche bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onions, and served with chips & a pickle spear. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for the chips & pickle for $3.