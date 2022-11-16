Restaurant header imageView gallery
North Center Brewing

410 N.Center St.

Northville, MI 48167

Popular Items

Nice Bloobs Blueberry Pie Amber Ale

Appetizers

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

A pile of crispy tots topped with shredded cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Six (6) lightly breaded chicken fingers served with your choice of a side of Ranch, Honey BBQ, or Honey Mustard for dipping.

Supreme Quesadilla

Supreme Quesadilla

$10.50

Mexican blend cheese with spinach, roasted red peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla. Add chicken for $2, add bacon for $1.

Wings

$12.00
Poutine Tots

Poutine Tots

$12.00

Crispy tots covered with a hearty stout gravy and fried white cheddar cheese curds. Add bacon or avocado for $1.

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$13.50

1/2lb angus prime burger cooked to order with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun. Swiss, American, Muenster, or pepperjack cheese available. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.

Baja Angus Burger

Baja Angus Burger

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 lb certified angus burger topped with a chipotle lime glaze, spicy pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on toasted brioche. Served with chips & a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & a pickle for $3.

Beer Kraut Burger

Beer Kraut Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb certified angus beef patty with grilled saurkraut that is simmered in our Bobby English, topped with Swiss cheese and horseradish spread on a grilled brioche bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onions, and served with chips & a pickle spear. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for the chips & pickle for $3.

Wasabi Slaw Burger

Wasabi Slaw Burger

$12.50

Chipotle black bean burger topped with wasabi, spinach, muenster cheese, and slaw. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.

Toasted Sandwiches

Northville Nice Grilled Turkey Sandwich

Northville Nice Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Smoked turkey sandwich with muenster, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard, and mayo served on grilled ciabatta flatbread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.

Northville Naughty Spicy Grilled Turkey Sandwich

Northville Naughty Spicy Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey breast sandwich topped with red onion, leaf lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, and spicy mayo on grilled ciabatta flatbread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$13.50

Classic reuben piled up with corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.

The Suzie Q Fresh Veggie Sandwich

The Suzie Q Fresh Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumber, roasted red peppers, spinach, pepper jack cheese, and spicy Mayo all piled up on grilled ciabatta flatbread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado for $1. Substitute a side salad for the chips and a pickle for $3.

Cheese Me Grilled Cheese

Cheese Me Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American and muenster cheese with tomato on Texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle with apple slices and honey. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.

Salads

Big Brew Salad

Big Brew Salad

$10.50

A generous portion of fresh romaine lettuce and spinach, shredded cheese, tomato, cucumber, and red onion. Choice of italian, ranch, honey mustard, thousand island, or raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a side of garlic toast. Add avocado slices for $1. Add grilled chicken for $2.

Beer

Bobby English ESB

Bobby English ESB

$22.00+

6% ABV - This English style amber ale has light caramel and toffee notes with a slight biscuit finish.

French Toast Malone French Toast Porter

French Toast Malone French Toast Porter

$4.50+

6.5% ABV - This porter is packed with maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla beans which packs a great aroma and an even better flavor.

Hazy Fool NEIPA

Hazy Fool NEIPA

$4.50+

7.2% ABV - A New England Style IPA that has a blend of hops that lend a Sublime flavor of melon, pineapple, and danky citrus.

Liberation Center Pilsner

Liberation Center Pilsner

$4.50+

5% ABV - Classic Lager style that is light, crisp and refreshing, with an added aroma from Copper hops. This brew is the perfect gateway into craft beer and will liberate you from all that you thought you knew!

Nice Bloobs Blueberry Pie Amber Ale

Nice Bloobs Blueberry Pie Amber Ale

$20.00+

6.3% ABV - this amber ale is packed with tons of blueberries and aged on vanilla beans for a smooth finish.

Pain Killer Belgian Tripel

Pain Killer Belgian Tripel

$25.50+

Brewed with Belgian rock candy and honey for just the right amount of sweetness and a hint of cloves. The Belgian yeast yields a banana note on this deceivingly light bodied big brew!

Praise the Sun Saison

Praise the Sun Saison

$4.50+

5.2% ABV - Praise the Sun is a Belgian style Saison spiced with pink peppercorn. An homage to summertime this beer is refreshing and flavorful.

Shipwrecked IPA

Shipwrecked IPA

$18.00+

7.3% ABV - Bold hop aroma on the nose with a crisp, bitter finish, this IPA uses Amarillo and Ekuanot hops to deliver a citrus nose and a bitter, dry finish.

NCB Merch

Beer Club New Member

Beer Club New Member

$100.00
Growler Glass

Growler Glass

$6.50
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.50
NCB Trucker Hat

NCB Trucker Hat

$20.00

Snapback trucker hats in light gray/navy with the NCB logo in navy embroidered on the front.

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Beer Club 20oz mug

Beer Club 20oz mug

$10.00
Beer Club 13oz tulip

Beer Club 13oz tulip

$8.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$30.00
Restaurant info

North Center Brewing - brewery that also offers delicious eats!

Website

Location

410 N.Center St., Northville, MI 48167

Directions

