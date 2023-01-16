  • Home
  • /
  • Calmar
  • /
  • Northeast Iowa Community College - Calmar
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northeast Iowa Community College Calmar

review star

No reviews yet

1625 Hwy 150 S.

Calmar, IA 52132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specials

Soup With The Order Of A Sandwich

$2.00

Spaghetti In Grab n Go Cooler

$4.00

Roast Beef, Garlic Herb Potatoes And Corn

$8.00

Beverages

pop

$2.00

Self Serve

Gatorade

$2.00

Pure Tea

$2.25

Self Serve

Bottle Water

$1.00Out of stock

Self Serve

Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Self Serve

Snapple

$2.00

Self Serve

Bai

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50+

Self Serve

Core Water

$2.00

Self Serve

Frappuccino

$3.00

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Cookie Monster

Sugar Cookie

$0.50Out of stock

B.A.C

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

Coffee Small

$1.50+

Coffee

$1.50+

Self Serve

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dine in or carry-out services featuring made-to-order breakfasts and lunch services featuring off-the-grill sandwiches, sides, fresh salads, and pizza.

Location

1625 Hwy 150 S., Calmar, IA 52132

Directions

Gallery
Northeast Iowa Community College image
Northeast Iowa Community College image
Northeast Iowa Community College image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru - 909 S. Mill Street
orange starNo Reviews
909 S. Mill Street Decorah, IA 52101
View restaurantnext
Sugar Bowl - 410 W. Water St.
orange star4.7 • 267
410 W Water St Decorah, IA 52101
View restaurantnext
Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
202 West Water Street Decorah, IA 52101
View restaurantnext
Mabe's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,035
110 E Water St Decorah, IA 52101
View restaurantnext
Sugar Bowl - Fayette - 128 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 S Main Street Fayette, IA 52142
View restaurantnext
Twin Springs Supper Club
orange star4.9 • 398
2149 Twin Springs Road Decorah, IA 52101
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Calmar
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston