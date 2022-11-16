  • Home
Northeast Iowa Community College Peosta Campus

No reviews yet

8342 NICC Drive

Peosta, IA 52068

Grab and Go

Bars or Cake or Creme Filled Cookie

$1.50

Cookies

$0.75

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Sm Specialty Salad - cold

$1.50

Meat and Cheese Tray

$1.75

Mini Veggie Tray

$1.50

Bag Chips

$2.30

Grandma Cookies

$1.50

to go containers

$0.35

Cracker Packages

$0.75

Nuts

$2.25

Honey Roasted Nuts

$1.00

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$0.85

Extra Sauce & Dressings

$0.25

portion cup

Fruit Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Bosco Sticks

$3.50

Muffins

$2.00

CHEWY MARSHMALLOW TREAT

$2.00

GLUTEN FREE

FRESH FRUIT

$1.00

Chex Mix

$1.00

1.75 oz.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

SMALL CHIPS

$0.50

Cheese or Maranara

$0.50

HOLIDAY MEAL

$6.00

PIE

$2.00

Pop Tart

$1.00

Chicken tenders (3)

$3.75

Coffee

Coffee small

$1.00

small cup 12 oz.

Coffee large

$1.25

large 16oz. cup

Coffee craft

$4.00

Serves 4

Coffee large pot

$18.00

serve 25

Hot Chocolate small

$1.25

12. oz

Hot Chocolate large

$1.50

16 oz, cup

Cappuccino small

$1.25

12 oz. cup

Cappuccino large

$1.50

16 oz cup

Pop

Bottled Pop

$2.00

20 oz

Can Soda

$1.25

12 oz

Miscellaneous Beverages

Juices

$2.00

Frappuccino

$2.00

Bottled water

$1.25

Propel water

$2.00

Bubbl'r Sparkling Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

14 oz bottle

ROCK STAR

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW RISE

$2.00

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.00

20 oz. PROPEL WITH LID

$2.50

WITH LID

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Dine-in and carry out services offering breakfast and made to order lunches featuring sandwiches, sides, salads, and pizza.

8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, IA 52068

Directions

Northeast Iowa Community College image
Northeast Iowa Community College image
Northeast Iowa Community College image

