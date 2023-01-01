Main picView gallery

Northeast Smokehouse

11 Apex Drive

Marlborough, MA 01752

Meats

Prime Brisket

$30.00

Enjoy the rich, smoky taste of our expertly cooked beef brisket. Slow smoked for 14 hours to reach juicy, flavorful perfection

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Our BBQ pulled pork is slow smoked to perfection, juicy and tender with a bold, smoky flavor.

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Enjoy the smoky, savory flavor of our slow-cooked BBQ chicken. Brined with secret spices, each piece is smoked to tender, juicy excellence and topped with a mouth-watering BBQ glaze.

St Louis Ribs 1/2 rack

$13.00

Get ready to sink your teeth into some finger-licking-good ribs! Our slow-smoked St. Louis ribs are seasoned with a secret blend of spices, grilled to tender perfection and coated in a lip-smacking BBQ sauce. The ultimate BBQ experience awaits you.

St Louis' ribs full rack

$24.00

Get ready to sink your teeth into some finger-licking-good ribs! Our slow-smoked St. Louis ribs are seasoned with a secret blend of spices, grilled to tender perfection and coated in a lip-smacking BBQ sauce. The ultimate BBQ experience awaits you

Sides

Mac & Cheese Small

$3.00

Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender macaroni pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor. Perfect on its own or as a side dish, our Macaroni and Cheese is sure to be a hit!

Mac & Cheese Large

$6.00

Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender macaroni pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor. Perfect on its own or as a side dish, our Macaroni and Cheese is sure to be a hit!

BBQ Beans Small

$3.00

Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.

BBQ Beans Large

$6.00

Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.

Cole Slaw Small

$3.00

Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing; our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.

Cole Slaw LG

$6.00

Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing, our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.

Pasta Salad Sm

$3.00

Pasta Salad LG

$6.00

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Chicken Sizzler

$12.00

Pittmaster

$18.00

Say Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Brisket

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Pulled Pork

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Chicken

$10.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Catering Menu

catering packages

Sandwich Platter

$12.95

Smokehouse Platter

$14.95

Smokehouse Combo 1

$16.95

Smokehouse Combo 2

$17.95

Smokehouse Combo 3

$18.95

Smokehouse Combo 4

$19.95

The Pitt Boss

$23.95

Macaroni & Cheese

BBQ Beans

Cole Slaw

Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

Wings & Apps

Smokehouse 30 pc

$40.00

Firehouse 30 pc

$40.00

Northeastern 30 pc

$42.00

Southern Thunder 30 pc

$42.00

Smokehouse Twinkies 12 pc

$35.00

Smoked queso & Chips

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Northeast smokehouse Original BBQ

