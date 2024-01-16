Northeast Smokehouse Store
306 Boston Rd unit f
Billerica, MA 01821
Meats by the pound
- By the Pound Prime Beef Brisket$15.00+
- By The Pound Pulled Pork$9.25+
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure
- By The Pound Pulled Chicken$9.00+Out of stock
Enjoy the smoky, savory flavor of our slow-cooked BBQ chicken. Brined with secret spices, each piece is smoked to tender, juicy excellence and topped with a mouth-watering BBQ glaze.
- By The Pound Pork Belly Burnt Ends$8.50+Out of stock
Premium duroc heritage pork belly tossed in a sweet and tangy barbecue glaze.
- Half Rack St Louis Ribs$20.00
Premium duroc St Louis Ribs. Seasoned in our honey rub and sauced with our sweet bbq sauce.
- Full rack St. Louis Ribs$35.00
Premium duroc St Louis ribs. Smoked over applewood and topped with sweet bbq sauce
- By The Pound Turkey$10.00+
Smoked turkey is tender, juicy meat with a rich, smoky flavor and a golden-brown skin, perfect for any occasion.
Combo Plates
- Combo Plate 1$17.00
1 meat plate- choose a meat two sides served with a piece of cornbread, bbq sauce and pickled onions
- Combo Plate 2$22.00
two meat plate- choose 2 meats 2 sides. served with cornbread, bbq sauce, and pickled onions
- Combo Plate 3$27.00
3 meat plate- Choose 3 meats sides. Served with cornbread, BBQ sauce and pickled onions
- Mac N Meat$16.00
a heaping portion of our delicious mac & cheese topped with choice of meat & BBQ sauce
SIDES
- "Soon to be Famous" Pasta Salad$3.00+
Our signature side dish, Shell pasta, cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers blended in a sweet and tangy mayo based sauce.
- Coleslaw$3.00+
Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing; our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.
- Potato Salad$3.00+
Tender red bliss potatoes, hard-boiled egg, onions and peppers, tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing.
- Mac N Cheese$3.50+
Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender shell pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor.
- Smokehouse Beans$3.00+Out of stock
Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.
- Cornbread$3.00+
buttery cornbread muffins
- Extra Side of Sauce
- Pint of Sauce$6.00
Specialty Sandwiches
- Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
House smoked prime grade beef brisket for 14 hours; hand carved served on a buttered grilled roll with coleslaw and pickled onions.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure, served on a Grilled roll topped with choice of sauce, coleslaw and pickled onions.
- Smokehouse Chicken Stack$13.00
Our hardwood smoked pulled chicken and thick cut bacon Served on a grilled roll with coleslaw, pickled onions
- Pittmaster$16.00
Signature prime brisket, duroc heritage premium pulled pork, topped with coleslaw & jalapenos and pickled onions. choice of sauce. Served on a grilled roll.
- Nor'easter$14.00
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure, Served on a grilled roll topped with bacon, coleslaw, pickled onions and choice of sauce
- Brisket Philly$16.00
Cheese steak meets BBQ ! Chopped Beef Brisket, Grilled Peppers and onions, Cheddar Cheese Sauce Served on a sub roll.
- Cheese Please !!$14.00
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure. Served on a brioche roll with creamy mac and cheese, choice of sauce and pickled onions.
- Chicken Sizzler$14.00
What the Heck is A Sizzler ?!?! Take a grilled pita bread and top it with Shaved iceberg, diced tomato, crisp bacon, cotija cheese, pickled onions, Alabama Thunder sauce, & your choice of meat, Then Roll it and enjoy the sizzler !!
- Brisket Sizzler$18.00
What the Heck is A Sizzler ?!?! Take a grilled pita bread and top it with Shaved iceberg, diced tomato, crisp bacon, cotija cheese, pickled onions, Alabama Thunder sauce, & your choice of meat, Then Roll it and enjoy the sizzler !!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
