American
Bars & Lounges

Northeast Social

985 Reviews

$$

359 13th Avenue NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Popular Items

Social Burger
Root Vegetable Bisque
Bibb Lettuce

Appetizers

French Baguette

$5.00

With house whipped garlic butter

Market Cheese

$10.00

One cheese with sweet onion marmalade, micro greens, crostini

Double Market Cheese

$14.00

Two cheeses with sweet onion marmalade, micro greens, crostini

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$13.00

Cracked black pepper, lemon, olive oil, crostini

Double Beef Carpaccio

Double Beef Carpaccio

$25.00

Twice the meat, cracked black pepper, lemon, olive oil, crostini

Flat Bread

$17.00

Flat bread

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Mizuna Greens, Soy Sesame Dressing, Pink Peppercorn Tofu Puree, Tobiko, Fried Hijiki

Fries

$5.00

With house aioli

Marinated Olives

$9.00

mixed olives, lemon, olive oil

3 Crostini

$1.00

Sausage Plate

$14.00

Homemade Sausage with seasonal accompaniments

Salads and Soup

Bibb Lettuce

$9.00

Roasted Turnip and Baby Carrots, Toasted Almonds, Pear and Thyme Dressing, Beet Puree

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Cured Salmon Lox, Herbed Cream Cheese, Lemon-caper Vinaigrette, Everything Bagel Seasoning

Root Vegetable Bisque

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Cream, Ginger

Sandwiches

Social Burger

Social Burger

$18.00

half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries

Northeast Cubano

$18.00

Marinated Chicken, Ham, Ancho Chili Mustard Aioli, Pickled Fresno, Ciabatta

The Panda

$18.00

Pho Braised Italian Beef, Fried Vermicelli, Pickled Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Basil

Entrees/Pasta

Braised Short Rib

$30.00

Braised Fall Vegetables, Soft Polenta

Smoked Duroc Pork Chop

$32.00

Spaghetti Squash Pave, Couliflower, Sage Brown Butter

Prime Manhattan Strip

$38.00

Roasted Herbed Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Roasted Garlic Glace

Gnocchi

$23.00

Oyster and Cremini Mushrooms Stroganoff, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Thyme, Roasted Garlic

Bolognese

$26.00

Confit Duck, Pappardelle, Mirepoix, Pancetta Chip

Manicotti

$25.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash, Honey, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Spinach Basil Cream, Walnuts

Market Fish

$32.00

Market Fish and Accompaniments

Spaghetti

$26.00

Shrimp, Green Curry, Red Bell Peppers, Pearl Onions, Green Tea, Lemon Grass, Coconut Milk

Dessert

Rosemary Panna Cotta

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Coffee Chantilly Cream, Orange Caramel

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food, your home!

Website

Location

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Northeast Social image
Northeast Social image

Map
