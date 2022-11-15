American
Bars & Lounges
Northeast Social
985 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our food, your home!
Location
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Betty Danger’s Animal Farm - 2501 Marshall St NE
No Reviews
2501 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurant