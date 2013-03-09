Main picView gallery

Rodney's at 436 Main St. 436 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

436 Main Street

Presque Isle, ME 04769

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

436 Main Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle
orange star4.2 • 955
350 Main Street Presque Isle, ME 04769
View restaurantnext
Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
299 Main Street Presque Isle, ME 04769
View restaurantnext
Gambino Brothers Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
Aroostook Centre Mall 830 Main Street Presque Isle, ME 04769
View restaurantnext
Northeastland Hotel (Catering) - 436 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
436 Main Street Presque Isle, ME 04769
View restaurantnext
Mainely Mexican
orange star3.9 • 13
6 State Rd. Presque Isle, ME 04769
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Presque Isle

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle
orange star4.2 • 955
350 Main Street Presque Isle, ME 04769
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Presque Isle
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston