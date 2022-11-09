Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northern Barrell Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

--10 North Main Street Building 6

Voorheesville, NY 12186

Order Again

Popular Items

BARRELL BURGER
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

STARTERS

BARRELL PRETZEL

$14.00

GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL SERVED WITH BEER CHEESE AND MUSTARD

NACHO PLATTER

$13.00

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, BEER CHEESE, CORN BEAN SALSA, CREMA

6 CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00

6 Bone in Wings, Served with Choice of: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Sweet & Sour Sauce

BUFFALO DIP

$13.00

SIGNATURE BUFFALO SAUCE, CREAM CHEESE, SHREDDED CHICKEN, BLUE CHEESE, CRISPY CHICKEN SKIN, AND CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

POUTINE

$13.00

French Fries, Fried Cheese Curds, Roasted Chicken Gravy & Beer Cheese

LOADED CHILI

$8.00

Topped with Melted Cheese, Sour Cream and Corn Tortilla Chips

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$8.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF RED SAUCE OR MELBA

SANDWICHES

BARRELL BURGER

$15.00

WAGYU BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MELTED CHEDDAR, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BEER CHEESE, TOASTED HOAGIE

Veggie Sloppy Joe

$15.00

BLACK BEANS, LENTILS, MUSHROOM, ARTICHOKE, GARLIC, ROASTED RED PEPPER AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

BUTTERMILK & HOUSE HOT SAUCE MARINATED CHICKEN, COLESLAW, HONEY MUSTARD, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

BEER MARINATED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

LAGER MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, WITH CRISPY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, GARLIC AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toasted Sourdough

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, House BBQ, Coleslaw, Toasted Brioche Bun

GORGONZOLA BURGER

$17.00

WAGYU BURGER, RED ONION MARMALADE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SALADS

CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parm, Garlic Butter Croutons, White Anchovy Caesar Dressing

NORTHERN HARVEST SALAD

$11.00

Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Feta, Walnuts, Orange Slices, Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette

BARRELL SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Roasted Carrots, Radish With Chicken & Lemon Garlic

BARRELL SALAD WITH SALMON

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Roasted Carrots, Radish With Salmon & Sesame Ginger Dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Spring Mix, Carrots, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Dressing

WRAPS

BARRELL WRAP WITH CHICKEN

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Roasted Carrots, Radish With Chicken & Lemon Garlic

NORTHERN HARVEST WRAP

$12.00

Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Feta, Walnuts, Orange Slices, Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Spring Mix, Onions, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Dressing

CEASAR WRAP

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parm, Garlic Butter Croutons, White Anchovy Caesar Dressing

BARRELL WRAP WITH SALMON

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Roasted Carrots, Radish With Salmon & Sesame Ginger Dressing

MAC AND CHEESE

BARRELL MAC

$14.00

SIGNATURE CHEESE SAUCE, CRISPY PRETZEL BREADCRUMBS

ENTREE

LASAGNA

$20.00Out of stock

House Bolognese, Ricotta, Fontina, Parmesan

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$24.00

Beef Gravy, Herb Mashed Potatoes

SALMON

$22.00

Spinach, Peppers, Garlic Cream Sauce

CHICKEN N BISCUTS

$19.00

CHICKEN LEG, BUTTERMILK BISCUITS, CARROTS, PEAS, CHICKEN GRAVY

LITTLE BUDDIES

Buddy Mac

$8.00

Ooey Gooey And Cheesey, With A Crunchy Panko Topping

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

On A Brioche Bun, With Lettuce And Tomato

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

On A Buttery Sourdough Bread

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

With Your Choice Of House Made Ranch Or Sweet Honey Mustard

HAMBURGER

$8.00

SIDES

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE BARRELL MAC

$1.50

SIDE KETTLE CHIPS

$1.99

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$1.00

SIDE MACARONI SALAD

$1.50

SIDE CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.00

SPECIALS

Fish And Chips

$20.00

Korean BBQ Chicken`

$16.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$15.00

SAUCES/ DRESSINGS

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

SIDE CRANBERRY DRESSING

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

SIDE MAYO

SIDE MAYO, CHIPOLTE

SIDE PRETZEL MUSTARD

SIDE RANCH

SIDE RANCH, SPICY

SIDE RASPBERRY MELBA

Out of stock

SIDE RED SAUCE

SIDE HOT SAUCE

SIDE GRAVY

$0.75

DESSERT

PECAN BROWNIE

$5.99

APPLE CRISP

$5.99Out of stock

PUMPKIN CRISP

$6.99Out of stock

Cannoli

$7.00

Whoopie Pie

$5.00

HOLIDAY MENUS

Thanksgiving Dinner Pre Order Feeds 8-10 People and Includes: Turkey Breast, Dark Meat and Gravy Mashed Potato Stuffing Green Beans & Carrots Dinner Rolls Reheating Instructions Please Select Pick Up Day for November 24th

THANKSGIVING FEAST TO GO PREORDER

$150.00

Pre Order Only, Please Select November 24th as Pick Up Day Feeds 8-10 People and Includes: Turkey Breast, Dark Meat and Gravy Mashed Potato Stuffing Green Beans & Carrots Dinner Rolls Reheating Instructions

EXTRA TURKEY

$70.00

EXTRA MASHED POTAOES

$20.00

EXTRA STUFFING

$20.00

EXTRA GREEN BEANS & CARROTS

$20.00

EXTRA ROLLS

$10.00

EXTRA GRAVY

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a Family owned and run business! We love great beers and even better food. We hope you do too!!

Location

--10 North Main Street Building 6, Voorheesville, NY 12186

Directions

