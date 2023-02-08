Northern Duck 1355 Market street

A map showing the location of Northern Duck 1355 Market streetView gallery
Steamed Dumplings

Har Gao虾饺

$11.00

Shrimp dumplings

Shumai燒賣

$11.00

Pork and shrimp dumplings

Spinach har gao菠菜虾饺

$11.00

Scallop Shumai帶子烧卖

$12.00

Shanghai dumplings小籠包

$11.00

Crab Shanghai Dumplings蟹皇小籠包

$15.00

Beef Shuimai

$11.00

Beef Shuimai

$11.00

Fish skin dumplig

$11.00

Beef Balls

$10.00

Pan-fried potstickers

Vege Potstickers齋锅贴

$11.00

Chicken Potstickers鸡锅贴

$11.00

Pork Potstickers猪肉锅贴

$11.00

Seafood Potstickers海鲜锅贴

$12.00

Shrimp & Chive蝦韭菜餃

$11.00

Spinach Potsicker

$11.00

Crystal Shrimp & Chives

$11.00

Juicy Potsticker (beef)

$11.00

Pan-fried bao

Pork Bao煎肉包

$11.00

Chicken Bao煎鸡包

$11.00

Deep-fried

Vege Rolls齋春卷

$11.00

Shrimp Eggrolls蝦 春卷

$11.00

Fried Wonton炸云吞

$11.00

Fried Meat Dumpling鹹水角

$9.00

Sesame Balls煎堆

$10.00

Mango Puff芒果酥

$9.00

Steamed Bao

BBQ Bao叉燒包

$10.00

Chicken Bao蒸鸡包

$10.00

Custard Bao奶皇包

$10.00

Salted Yolk Bao流沙包

$10.00

Red Bean Bao红豆包

$10.00

Vege bao 齋包

$10.00

Green Tea Sesame Lava

$10.00

Salty Egg Lava Bun

$10.00

Poached Dumplings

Beijing Shui Gao北京水饺

$9.00

Shandong Shui Gao山东水饺

$9.00

Hong Kong Shui Gao香港水饺

$12.00

Spicy oil Wonton麻辣云吞

$9.00

Others

Half Ducks半鴨

$60.00

Half Beijing Ducks carved and pre-wrapped with cucumber, green onion, and duck meat with duck sauce.

Whole Duck全鸭

$118.00

Whole Beijing Ducks carved and pre-wrapped with cucumber, green onion, and duck meat with duck sauce.

Chicken Feet凤爪

$9.00

Spare ribs蒸排骨

$9.00

Green Beans绿豆

$12.00

Sugar Cane Shrimp

$16.50

Fried Tofu

$12.00

Tofu and Vege

$12.00

Other Steam

Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf (pork)

$11.00

Bottle waters

arrow head, etc

$5.00

Sparkling water Voss

$7.00

Voss flat

$7.00

Small water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$7.00

Perrier Carbonated Water

$7.00

Vitamin Water

$7.00

Cold Beverages

Red bull

$8.00

Fountain drinks

$5.00

White claw

$10.00

Hot Teas

Jasmine

$3.00

Puer

$3.00

Chrysanthenum

$3.00

Tea Pot Jasmin

$8.00

Tea Pot, Puer

$8.00

Tea Pot, Chrysanthemum

$8.00

Flavored Drinks

Park's Aloe Vera

$7.00

Golden Nest Swallow Nest Beverage

$12.00

Sans

$7.50

Mimosa

Glass

$13.00

Bottomless (2 hours)

$32.00

Sparkling wine

Glass

$12.00

Moet brut

$150.00

Most rose Nectar

$175.00

Clicquot

$175.00

Chandon Brut

$125.00

Chandon Brut

$200.00

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial

$350.00

Most & Chandon Brut

$350.00

Haute Couture French Bubble Rose

$200.00

Liquor

Mimosa

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Well liquor

$9.00

Well cocktail

$11.00

Potato Chips

Kettle Barbeque

$3.00

Kettle Cheddar

$3.00

Kettle Sea Salt

$3.00

Kettle Jalapeno

$3.00

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$3.00

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$3.00

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

$3.00

Bottles

Moet Chandon Brut

$350.00

Most Chandon Rose

$350.00

Chandon brut

$150.00

Emmolo #4

$280.00

Whisper Angel Rose

$150.00

Tito

$300.00

Ketol One

$300.00

Ciroc

$350.00

Greygoose

$350.00

El Silencia Mezcal

$300.00

Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

Don Julio Reposado

$400.00

Don Julio Anejo

$450.00

Don Julio 1942

$850.00

Clas Azu

$800.00

Jameson

$350.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$400.00

Glenfiddich

$400.00

Hennessey VS

$400.00

Hennessey VSOP

$500.00

Remy VSOP

$500.00

Mocktail

Virgin daqari

$15.00

Virgin Margarita

$17.00

Sober me up

$19.00

Virgin beer (non alcolic)

Ginger beer

$9.00

Mocktail fountain

$9.00

Sober soda

$9.00

Food

Extra chilli

$1.00

Rice

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Fountain drink

$5.00

Bottle water

$5.00

RedBull

$8.00

Fried Tofu

$12.00

Spicy Fried Tofu

$13.00

Grilled Nem (3pcs)

$14.00

Har Gao , and Fountain Combo

$16.00

Sum Mai and Fountain Combo

$16.00

Sugarcane Shrimp (3 PCs)

$18.00

Sugarcane Shrimp and Fountain Combo

$22.00

Champagne

Moet & Chanson

$350.00

Most & Chanson Rose

$350.00

Emmolo #4 by Caymus

$280.00

Chandon Brut

$200.00

Borrasca Cave Brut

$200.00

Borrasca Cava Brut

$200.00

Vodka

Tito, 1L

$350.00

Ketol One, 750 ml

$350.00

Ciroc (regular, apple, peach, pineapple)

$350.00

Greygoose, 1 L

$500.00

Tequila

El Silencia Mezca, 750ml

$300.00

Don Julio Bianco, 750ml

$350.00

Don Julio Reposado, 750ml

$600.00

Don Julio Anejo, 750 ml

$600.00

Don Julio 1942 extra Anejo, 750 ml

$850.00

Casamigos Blanco

$600.00

Whiskey

Jameson, 1L

$400.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label, 1L

$400.00

Glenfiddich Scotch Whiskey, 1 L

$400.00

Cognac

Hennessey, 1L

$500.00

Hennessey VSOP, 750ml

$500.00

Remy VSOP, 1L

$600.00

Wine

Whispering Angel Rose

$280.00

Drinks

Cocktails

$15.00

Beer

$10.00

White Claw

$10.00

Well shots

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Vege Eggrolls

$11.00

Red Bull

$10.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Soda

$5.00

Fountain Juice

$5.00

+ redbull

$2.00

+ fountain

$1.00

Food

Fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Vege Eggroll

$11.00

Cocktail

Purple Army

$16.00

BTS Dream

$16.00

Non Alcoholic Cocktail

Bullet Proof Elixir

$13.00

Forever Love

$13.00

Special

Egg Nog

$16.00

Peppermint Martini

$16.00

Drinks

Margarita

$17.00

Spice Island Margaritas

$17.00

Dreams Come True

$17.00

Blissful Gin & Tonic

$17.00

White Winter Eggnog

$17.00

Food

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Chips

$3.00

Vege Eggroll

$13.00

Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa (1 hour)

$30.00

House Champagne Bottle

$80.00

Food

Chicken Strips

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s

Location

1355 Market street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

