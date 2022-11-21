  • Home
Northern Scout Kitchen 3 Cape Road Raymond, Maine 04071

No reviews yet

3 Cape Road

Raymond, ME 04071

Meals & Deserts

Vegetarian “Samosa” Pie (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$44.00Out of stock

Curried lentils, root veggies, and yukon potatoes. shortcrust bottom with Flaky puff pastry top (9 x 13 pan, 6 servings)

Vegetarian “Samosa” Pie (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$44.00Out of stock

Curried lentils, root veggies, and yukon potatoes. shortcrust bottom with Flaky puff pastry top (9 x 13 pan, 6 servings)

Mac and Cheese (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$35.00Out of stock

Three cheese blend with orecchiette pasta and herbed panko (9 x 13 pan, 6 servings)

Mac and Cheese (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$35.00Out of stock

Three cheese blend with orecchiette pasta and herbed panko (9 x 13 pan, 6 servings)

Apple and Sausage Stuffing (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$18.00Out of stock

Green apple, house made maple sausage, sourdough bread, herbs and chicken broth.(6 x 9 inch pan, 4 servings)

Apple and Sausage Stuffing (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$18.00Out of stock

Green apple, house made maple sausage, sourdough bread, herbs and chicken broth.(6 x 9 inch pan, 4 servings)

Cranberry Sauce (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$11.00Out of stock

Toasted coriander, cranberry and blood orange ( 1 Pint)

Cranberry Sauce (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$11.00Out of stock

Toasted coriander, cranberry and blood orange ( 1 Pint)

Apple Pie (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$24.00Out of stock

Tart green apple and sweet Macintosh, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter crust.

Apple Pie (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$24.00Out of stock

Tart green apple and sweet Macintosh, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter crust.

Spiced Rum Pumpkin Pie (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$25.00Out of stock

Dark spiced rum, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, pumpkin, butter crust.

Spiced Rum Pumpkin Pie (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$25.00Out of stock

Dark spiced rum, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, pumpkin, butter crust.

Truffle and Leek Compound Butter (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$7.00Out of stock

Great for mashed potatoes, 1/2 Pint

Truffle and Leek Compound Butter (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$7.00Out of stock

Great for mashed potatoes, 1/2 Pint

Beef Short Rib Pie (PICKUP WED 11/23 9AM-12PM)

$55.00Out of stock

Caldwell Farms short rib, yukon potatoes, carrots, onion, portobello mushroom, butter crust with puffed pastry top.

Beef Short Rib Pie (PICKUP THURS 11/24 9AM-12PM)

$55.00Out of stock

Caldwell Farms short rib, yukon potatoes, carrots, onion, portobello mushroom, butter crust with puffed pastry top.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hi Folks, We will be open again beginning Thursday, May 5th:) Online ordering will be available for preorders beginning Monday May 2nd. See you soon! Jess & Pat

Website

Location

3 Cape Road, Raymond, ME 04071

Directions

