Northern Soul Cafe imageView gallery

Northern Soul Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1244 Main st

Springfield, MA 01109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Lunch Special
Sweet Chili Fried Chicken Lunch Special

Entrees

Fried Fish Lunch Special

$15.99

Fried Chicken Lunch Special

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Lunch Special

$15.00

(Seasoned Fried Chicken Wings,Dipped in our homemade Bbq love sauce,2Sides)

Golden BBQ Chicken Lunch Special

$15.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Lunch Special

$15.00

Sweet Chili Fried Chicken Lunch Special

$15.50

Grilled Steak Lunch Special

$19.99

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$5.25

Candied Yams

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cornbread

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Golden BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Soul Food Weekends

Fried Fish Lunch Special

$15.99

Fried Chicken Lunch Special

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Lunch Special

$15.00

(Seasoned Fried Chicken Wings,Dipped in our homemade Bbq love sauce,2Sides)

Buffalo Fried Chicken Lunch Special

$15.00

Golden BBQ Chicken Lunch Special

$15.00

Sweet Chili Fried Chicken Lunch Special

$15.50

Drinks

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.25Out of stock

BlackBerry Ginger Ale

$1.25

Cranberry Ginger Ale

$1.25Out of stock

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1244 Main st, Springfield, MA 01109

Directions

Gallery
Northern Soul Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Student Prince Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,501
8 Fort St Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
Frigo Foods - Springfield
orange star4.7 • 839
90 William St Springfield, MA 01105
View restaurantnext
White Lion Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Main Street Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
Jackalope - Jackalope
orange starNo Reviews
254 Worthington St Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
1636 North - 220 Worthington Street
orange starNo Reviews
220 Worthington Street Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
White Hut
orange star4.2 • 315
280 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Hot Table - Breckwood Shoppes
orange star4.7 • 4,191
455 Breckwood Blvd Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Student Prince Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,501
8 Fort St Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
Mexirico
orange star4.5 • 1,125
64 Hancock st Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Frigo Foods - Springfield
orange star4.7 • 839
90 William St Springfield, MA 01105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston