Northern Nineteen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Northern Nineteen provides golfers with a premium golf experience through delivering exceptional food and beverage services at the restaurant and on the course.
Location
4721 W Circle Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mess Hall Tavern & Grill at VFW Post 1215 - 2775 43rd St NW
No Reviews
2775 43rd St NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurant