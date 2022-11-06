Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northern Eighty Eight

1000 North Point Circle

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Popular Items

Steak n Cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
6 PC Wings Original

Hot Subs

Steak n Cheese

$9.99+

Chicken n Cheese

$8.99+

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.99+

Combos

Cheeseburger Combo

$14.25

Two Juicy Angus beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Onions and American Cheese

The Capitol Combo

$14.25

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, 88 Sauce, Pepper Relish, Provolone Cheese, Onions and Mushrooms

The Florida Ave. Combo

$12.75

Turkey Burger Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions and American Cheese

The Georgia Ave. Combo

$17.50

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon and Provolone Cheese

The Monument Combo

$25.50

Four Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Pepper Relish, American Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onions, Fried Egg, and Smokey Bacon on a DBL Decker Bun

The Original Combo

$13.25

Two Juicy Angus beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, and Onions

The Park Road Combo

$13.75

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, 88 Sauce, Pickles, Onions and Charred Jalapenos

The Penn Ave. Combo

$15.25

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pepper Relish, American Cheese, Pickles and Onions

The Vet Memorial Combo

$18.50

Three Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Charred Jalapenos, Steak Sauce, Smoked Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese

Vegetarian Burger

$17.75

Burgers

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, 88 Sauce, Pepper Relish, Provolone Cheese, Onions and Mushrooms

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Two Juicy Angus beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Onions and American Cheese

The Capitol

$12.75

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, 88 Sauce, Pepper Relish, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms

The Florida Ave.

$10.25

Turkey Burger Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions and American Cheese

The Georgia Ave.

$14.75

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon and Provolone Cheese

The Monument

$22.50

Four Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Pepper Relish, American Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onions, Fried Egg, and Smokey Bacon on a DBL Decker Bun

The Original

$10.50

Two Juicy Angus beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, and Onions

The Park Road

$10.75

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, 88 Sauce, Pickles, Onions and Charred Jalapenos

The Penn Ave.

$12.50

Two Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pepper Relish, American Cheese, Pickles and Onions

The Vet Memorial

$15.75

Three Juicy Angus Beef Patties Served with Charred Jalapenos, Steak Sauce, Smoked Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese

Vegetarian Burger

$15.25

Kids Cheese Burger Meal

Kids Cheese Burger Meal

$11.25

A single all beef patty with cheese that comes with fresh cut fries and a small kids drink.

Kids Original Burger Meal

Kids Original Burger Meal

$10.25

A single all beef patty that comes with fresh cut fries and a small kids drink.

Kids Cheese Burger Only

Kids Cheese Burger ONLY

$8.75

Kids Original Burger Only

Kids Original Burger ONLY

$7.75

Wings

3 PC Wings Original

$9.99

6 PC Wings Original

$13.99

Additional Wing

$2.75

Smokes N Dogs

The U Street Smoke

$7.75

Grilled Half Smoke Sausage Served on a Soft Bun with Onions, Mustard, and Northern 88 House Chili

The Howard Smoke

$7.50

Grilled Half Smoke Sausage Served on a Soft Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, and Jalapeno

The Original Smoke

$6.75

Grilled Half Smoke Sausage Served on a Soft Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish

The Chuck Brown Dog

$5.50

Grilled Dog Served on a Soft Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, Relish and Sauerkraut

The Anacostia Dog

$5.75

Grilled Dog Served on a Soft Bun with Creamy Cheese, Northern 88 Chili and diced onion

The Original Dog

$4.75

Grilled Dog Served on a Soft Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish

Kids Dog Combo

$8.50

All beef Hot dog that comes with fresh cut fries and a small kids drink.

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chili

$1.00

Large Fry

$5.50

Specialties

Steak n Cheese Fries

$8.50

Rib Eye Steak and Creamy Cheese Sauce Over Fresh Cut Fries

Chicken n Cheese Fries

$7.50

Chicken Steak and Creamy Cheese Sauce Over Fresh Cut Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75

Northern 88 House Chili and Creamy Cheese Sauce over Fresh Cut Fries

Beverages

Half n Half

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75

Small Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.75

Bottle Soda

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.75

Can Soda

$1.25

Snacks

Bonton BBQ

$0.99

Bonton Plain

$0.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location

1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30022

