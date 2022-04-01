Northland Sports Pub & Frill
No reviews yet
340 West Northland Avenue
Appleton, WI 54911
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
CHEESE CURDS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
POPPERS
MUSHROOMS
ONION RINGS
MINI TACOS
10 mini tacos served with salsa & sour cream
PICKLE CHIPS
CHIPS & SALSA BASKET
SWEET POTATO FRIES
FRENCH FRIES
TATER TOTS
WAFFLE FRIES
MAC & CHEESE BITES
FF add to meal
Waff add to meal
Tots add to meal
DELUXE APPETIZERS
STEAK BITES
1/2 lb. of tender steak pieces deep fried with side sauce & includes regular fries
NACHOS SUPREME
Nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream & salsa. Choice of taco meat, pulled pork or diced chicken
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
With fries & choice of dipping sauce
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Stuffed w/fried green & red peppers & onions. Side of salsa & sour cream
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE
LOADED TOTS
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon, cheddar, and crispy jalapenos
MAC & CHEESE PLATE
Creamy mac & cheese, served with Texas toast
TACO SALAD
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, warm taco meat or chicken, shredded cheddar with your choice of salsa or dressing
BURGERS
BIG TEXAS SQUEALER
Smothered between BBQ pulled pork, bacon, cole slaw & cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast
HANGOVER BURGER
Topped with all your breakfast favorites. Hashbrowns, jalapeños, bacon, egg & smothered in cheddar cheese
BACON AVOCADO
Bacon, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce & tomato
SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE
Crispy jalapeños, fried onion tanglers, creamy chipotle sauce, bacon & pepper jack
UPSIDE / DOWN BURGER
Bacon & cheese on 1 side - Mushroom & Swiss on the other, served on grilled Texas toast
FRISCO MELT
Bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese served on Texas toast
QUESADILLA Burger
Burger patty inside a cheese quesadilla w/pico and side of sour cream
MUSHROOM & SWISS
Loaded with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese
BIG PUB BURGER
1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions
PATTY MELT
Swiss cheese & fried onion on rye bread
FRIED PICKLE BURGER
Deep fried pickles, bacon & nacho cheese
PIZZA BURGER
Topped with mozzarella sticks, pepperoni & pizza sauce
BYO BURGER
Build Your Own Burger
GOURMET SANDWICHES
CHOICE CUT TENDERLOIN STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche
CHOICE CUT RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled ribeye smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche
PHILLY SANDWICH
Italian beef or smoked turkey, topped w/ onions, peppers, mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun
PULLED PORK & MAC
BBQ pulled pork covered in creamy mac & cheese on a hoagie bun
CUBAN
Shredded pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard on pressed hoagie
REUBEN
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, & Swiss served on grilled rye bread
BIG TRIPLE MELT
Roast Beef, turkey, ham & Swiss served on grilled Texas Toast
FRENCH DIP
Au jus included, served on a toasted hoagie bun
FISH SANDWICH
Deep fried, topped with tomato, lettuce & tartar
DELUXE PULLED PORK
Tender BBQ pulled pork served on Brioche bun with cole slaw & onion tanglers
DELUXE BLT
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes , 6 strips of bacon, mayo & served on grilled Texas toast
GRILLED CHEESE
Served on Texas toast
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, honey mustard served on a Brioche bun
CHICKEN CLUB
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ & mayo on grilled Brioche bun
CHICKEN RANCH BLT
Chicken breast topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce & tomatoes on a Brioche bun
SMOTHERED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast sautéed mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese on a Brioche bun
BUFFALO CHICKEN Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & pepper jack cheese served on a. Brioche bun
BASIC CHICKEN
Grilled or crispy on a toasted Brioche bun
WRAPS
CORDON BLEU WRAP
Chicken, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled or crispy chicken, onion, lettuce, tomato, house made buffalo sauce & ranch dressing
STEAK WRAP
Sliced beef, sautéed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, garlic cream sauce & lettuce
CBR WRAP
Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & ranch
BLT AVOCADO WRAP
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado
HAM & TURKEY CLUB WRAP
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo
VEGGIE WRAP
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & choice of sauce
WINGS
HOMEMADE PIZZAS
12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni
16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce
16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce
12" PHILLY PIZZA
Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce
16" PHILLY PIZZA
Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce
12" TACO PIZZA
Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.
16" TACO PIZZA
Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.
12" SUPREME PIZZA
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.
16" SUPREME PIZZA
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizza
16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
KIDS MENU
SAUCES
SUNDAY SPECIAL
MONDAY SPECIAL
TUESDAY SPECIAL
THURSDAY SPECIAL
FRIDAY SPECIAL
SATURDAY SPECIAL
BURGERS
BIG TEXAS SQUEALER
Smothered between BBQ pulled pork, bacon, cole slaw & cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast
HANGOVER BURGER
Topped with all your breakfast favorites. Hashbrowns, jalapeños, bacon, egg & smothered in cheddar cheese
BACON AVOCADO
Bacon, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce & tomato
SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE
Crispy jalapeños, fried onion tanglers, creamy chipotle sauce, bacon & pepper jack
UPSIDE / DOWN BURGER
Bacon & cheese on 1 side - Mushroom & Swiss on the other, served on grilled Texas toast
FRISCO MELT
Bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese served on Texas toast
QUESADILLA Burger
Burger patty inside a cheese quesadilla w/pico and side of sour cream
MUSHROOM & SWISS
Loaded with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese
BIG PUB BURGER
1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions
PATTY MELT
Swiss cheese & fried onion on rye bread
FRIED PICKLE BURGER
Deep fried pickles, bacon & nacho cheese
PIZZA BURGER
Topped with mozzarella sticks, pepperoni & pizza sauce
BYO BURGER
Build Your Own Burger
GOURMET SANDWICHES
CHOICE CUT TENDERLOIN STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche
CHOICE CUT RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH
Grilled ribeye smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche
PHILLY SANDWICH
Italian beef or smoked turkey, topped w/ onions, peppers, mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun
PULLED PORK & MAC
BBQ pulled pork covered in creamy mac & cheese on a hoagie bun
CUBAN
Shredded pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard on pressed hoagie
REUBEN
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, & Swiss served on grilled rye bread
BIG TRIPLE MELT
Roast Beef, turkey, ham & Swiss served on grilled Texas Toast
FRENCH DIP
Au jus included, served on a toasted hoagie bun
FISH SANDWICH
Deep fried, topped with tomato, lettuce & tartar
DELUXE PULLED PORK
Tender BBQ pulled pork served on Brioche bun with cole slaw & onion tanglers
DELUXE BLT
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes , 6 strips of bacon, mayo & served on grilled Texas toast
GRILLED CHEESE
Served on Texas toast
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, honey mustard served on a Brioche bun
CHICKEN CLUB
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ & mayo on grilled Brioche bun
CHICKEN RANCH BLT
Chicken breast topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce & tomatoes on a Brioche bun
SMOTHERED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast sautéed mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese on a Brioche bun
BUFFALO CHICKEN Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & pepper jack cheese served on a. Brioche bun
BASIC CHICKEN
Grilled or crispy on a toasted Brioche bun
WRAPS
CORDON BLEU WRAP
Chicken, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled or crispy chicken, onion, lettuce, tomato, house made buffalo sauce & ranch dressing
STEAK WRAP
Sliced beef, sautéed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, garlic cream sauce & lettuce
CBR WRAP
Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & ranch
BLT AVOCADO WRAP
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado
HAM & TURKEY CLUB WRAP
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo
VEGGIE WRAP
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & choice of sauce
WINGS
HOMEMADE PIZZAS
12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni
16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce
16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce
12" PHILLY PIZZA
Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce
16" PHILLY PIZZA
Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce
12" TACO PIZZA
Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.
16" TACO PIZZA
Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.
12" SUPREME PIZZA
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.
16" SUPREME PIZZA
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizza
16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
KIDS MENU
FRIDAY SPECIAL
APPETIZERS
DELUXE APPETIZERS
STEAK BITES
1/2 lb. of tender steak pieces deep fried with side sauce & includes regular fries
NACHOS SUPREME
Nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream & salsa. Choice of taco meat, pulled pork or diced chicken
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
With fries & choice of dipping sauce
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Stuffed w/fried green & red peppers & onions. Side of salsa & sour cream
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE
LOADED TOTS
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon, cheddar, and crispy jalapenos
MAC & CHEESE PLATE
Creamy mac & cheese, served with Texas toast
TACO SALAD
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, warm taco meat or chicken, shredded cheddar with your choice of salsa or dressing
SAUCES
Lodge
Fruit Tray
Veggie Tray
Cheese and Sausage
House Chips with Salsa
Pub Chips and French Onion Dip
Deviled Eggs
BBQ Meatballs 50 piece
Teriyaki Meatballs 50 piece
Mango Habanero Meatballs 50 pieces
Boneless Wings 3 dozen
Traditional Wings 3 dozen
Shredded Chicken Sliders 25 piece
Ham and Cheese Sliders 25 piece
Turkey and Cheese Sliders 25 piece
Taco and Nacho Buffet per person +$2 beans and rice per person
Hot Sandwich Buffet per person +$2 potato salad per person
On Wisconsin Burgers and Brats Buffet per person
Pizza and Breadstick Buffet per person +$1.50 salad +$6.00 wings per person
Taco Dip
Lodge Deposit
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your neighborhood pub with daily food and drink specials. Full Menu available for Dine In, Take Out
340 West Northland Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911