Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northland Sports Pub & Frill

review star

No reviews yet

340 West Northland Avenue

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

APPETIZERS

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

POPPERS

$6.00

MUSHROOMS

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

MINI TACOS

$9.00

10 mini tacos served with salsa & sour cream

PICKLE CHIPS

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA BASKET

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$7.00

FF add to meal

$2.00

Waff add to meal

$2.00

Tots add to meal

$2.00

DELUXE APPETIZERS

STEAK BITES

$15.00

1/2 lb. of tender steak pieces deep fried with side sauce & includes regular fries

NACHOS SUPREME

$13.00

Nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream & salsa. Choice of taco meat, pulled pork or diced chicken

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$12.00

With fries & choice of dipping sauce

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Stuffed w/fried green & red peppers & onions. Side of salsa & sour cream

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE

$8.00

LOADED TOTS

$8.00

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon, cheddar, and crispy jalapenos

MAC & CHEESE PLATE

$10.00

Creamy mac & cheese, served with Texas toast

TACO SALAD

$12.00

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, warm taco meat or chicken, shredded cheddar with your choice of salsa or dressing

SOUP & SALAD BAR

UNLIMITED SALAD BAR

$12.00

CHILI

$5.00

CUP OF SOUP

$4.00

Salad add to meal

$7.00

BURGERS

BIG TEXAS SQUEALER

$14.00

Smothered between BBQ pulled pork, bacon, cole slaw & cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast

HANGOVER BURGER

$14.00

Topped with all your breakfast favorites. Hashbrowns, jalapeños, bacon, egg & smothered in cheddar cheese

BACON AVOCADO

$14.00

Bacon, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce & tomato

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE

$14.00

Crispy jalapeños, fried onion tanglers, creamy chipotle sauce, bacon & pepper jack

UPSIDE / DOWN BURGER

$14.00

Bacon & cheese on 1 side - Mushroom & Swiss on the other, served on grilled Texas toast

FRISCO MELT

$14.00

Bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese served on Texas toast

QUESADILLA Burger

$14.00

Burger patty inside a cheese quesadilla w/pico and side of sour cream

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$14.00

Loaded with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese

BIG PUB BURGER

$14.00

1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions

PATTY MELT

$13.00

Swiss cheese & fried onion on rye bread

FRIED PICKLE BURGER

$14.00

Deep fried pickles, bacon & nacho cheese

PIZZA BURGER

$13.00

Topped with mozzarella sticks, pepperoni & pizza sauce

BYO BURGER

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

GOURMET SANDWICHES

CHOICE CUT TENDERLOIN STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche

CHOICE CUT RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled ribeye smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche

PHILLY SANDWICH

$14.00

Italian beef or smoked turkey, topped w/ onions, peppers, mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun

PULLED PORK & MAC

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork covered in creamy mac & cheese on a hoagie bun

CUBAN

$14.00

Shredded pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard on pressed hoagie

REUBEN

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, & Swiss served on grilled rye bread

BIG TRIPLE MELT

$13.00

Roast Beef, turkey, ham & Swiss served on grilled Texas Toast

FRENCH DIP

$13.00

Au jus included, served on a toasted hoagie bun

FISH SANDWICH

$12.00

Deep fried, topped with tomato, lettuce & tartar

DELUXE PULLED PORK

$12.00

Tender BBQ pulled pork served on Brioche bun with cole slaw & onion tanglers

DELUXE BLT

$12.00

Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes , 6 strips of bacon, mayo & served on grilled Texas toast

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Served on Texas toast

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, honey mustard served on a Brioche bun

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ & mayo on grilled Brioche bun

CHICKEN RANCH BLT

$13.00

Chicken breast topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce & tomatoes on a Brioche bun

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast sautéed mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese on a Brioche bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & pepper jack cheese served on a. Brioche bun

BASIC CHICKEN

$11.00

Grilled or crispy on a toasted Brioche bun

WRAPS

CORDON BLEU WRAP

$13.00

Chicken, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, onion, lettuce, tomato, house made buffalo sauce & ranch dressing

STEAK WRAP

$13.00

Sliced beef, sautéed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, garlic cream sauce & lettuce

CBR WRAP

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & ranch

BLT AVOCADO WRAP

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado

HAM & TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & choice of sauce

WINGS

10PC BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

15PC BONELESS WINGS

$16.00

10PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$11.00

15PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$16.00

HOMEMADE PIZZAS

12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$17.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni

16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$24.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce

12" PHILLY PIZZA

$17.00

Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce

16" PHILLY PIZZA

$24.00

Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce

12" TACO PIZZA

$17.00

Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.

16" TACO PIZZA

$24.00

Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.

12" SUPREME PIZZA

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.

16" SUPREME PIZZA

$24.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.

12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza

16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$18.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS 2 PC. CHICKEN STRIP

$6.00

w/ Fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

w/ Fries

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

w/ Toast

SAUCES

1000 island

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Carolina Reaper

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Jerk

$0.75

Garlic Cream sauce

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

DIET SIERRA MIST

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

MUG ROOT BEER

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

Monster

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

SUN DROP BOTTLES

Regular SUN DROP

$3.50

SUNDAY SPECIAL

CHOICE CUT TENDERLOIN STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

Grilled tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche

CHOICE CUT RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

Grilled ribeye smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche

MONDAY SPECIAL

10PC BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

15PC BONELESS WINGS

$16.00

TUESDAY SPECIAL

TUESDAY TACOS

$1.50

TUESDAY TACOS TO GO

$1.75

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

BIG PUB BURGER

$14.00

1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions

THURSDAY SPECIAL

THURSDAY TRADITIONAL WING

$1.00

FRIDAY SPECIAL

DEEP FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$23.00

SHRIMP DINNER

$17.00

SALMON

$15.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

WALLEYE

$19.00

HADDOCK

$15.00

PERCH

$18.00

DOUBLE ORDER PERCH

$30.00

ALL-U-CAN-EAT WHITEFISH

$13.00

FISH SANDWICH BASKET

$11.00

White fish reorder

SATURDAY SPECIAL

16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$15.00

BURGERS

BIG TEXAS SQUEALER

$14.00

Smothered between BBQ pulled pork, bacon, cole slaw & cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast

HANGOVER BURGER

$14.00

Topped with all your breakfast favorites. Hashbrowns, jalapeños, bacon, egg & smothered in cheddar cheese

BACON AVOCADO

$14.00

Bacon, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce & tomato

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE

$14.00

Crispy jalapeños, fried onion tanglers, creamy chipotle sauce, bacon & pepper jack

UPSIDE / DOWN BURGER

$14.00

Bacon & cheese on 1 side - Mushroom & Swiss on the other, served on grilled Texas toast

FRISCO MELT

$14.00

Bacon, tomato, mayo & Swiss cheese served on Texas toast

QUESADILLA Burger

$14.00

Burger patty inside a cheese quesadilla w/pico and side of sour cream

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$14.00

Loaded with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese

BIG PUB BURGER

$14.00

1000 island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions

PATTY MELT

$13.00

Swiss cheese & fried onion on rye bread

FRIED PICKLE BURGER

$14.00

Deep fried pickles, bacon & nacho cheese

PIZZA BURGER

$13.00

Topped with mozzarella sticks, pepperoni & pizza sauce

BYO BURGER

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

GOURMET SANDWICHES

CHOICE CUT TENDERLOIN STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled tenderloin smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche

CHOICE CUT RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled ribeye smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce on a Brioche

PHILLY SANDWICH

$14.00

Italian beef or smoked turkey, topped w/ onions, peppers, mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun

PULLED PORK & MAC

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork covered in creamy mac & cheese on a hoagie bun

CUBAN

$14.00

Shredded pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard on pressed hoagie

REUBEN

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, & Swiss served on grilled rye bread

BIG TRIPLE MELT

$13.00

Roast Beef, turkey, ham & Swiss served on grilled Texas Toast

FRENCH DIP

$13.00

Au jus included, served on a toasted hoagie bun

FISH SANDWICH

$12.00

Deep fried, topped with tomato, lettuce & tartar

DELUXE PULLED PORK

$12.00

Tender BBQ pulled pork served on Brioche bun with cole slaw & onion tanglers

DELUXE BLT

$12.00

Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes , 6 strips of bacon, mayo & served on grilled Texas toast

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Served on Texas toast

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, honey mustard served on a Brioche bun

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ & mayo on grilled Brioche bun

CHICKEN RANCH BLT

$13.00

Chicken breast topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce & tomatoes on a Brioche bun

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast sautéed mushrooms, onions, & Swiss cheese on a Brioche bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & pepper jack cheese served on a. Brioche bun

BASIC CHICKEN

$11.00

Grilled or crispy on a toasted Brioche bun

WRAPS

CORDON BLEU WRAP

$13.00

Chicken, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, onion, lettuce, tomato, house made buffalo sauce & ranch dressing

STEAK WRAP

$13.00

Sliced beef, sautéed onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, garlic cream sauce & lettuce

CBR WRAP

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & ranch

BLT AVOCADO WRAP

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado

HAM & TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & choice of sauce

WINGS

10PC BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

15PC BONELESS WINGS

$16.00

10PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$11.00

15PC TRADITIONAL WINGS

$16.00

HOMEMADE PIZZAS

12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$17.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni

16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$24.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced red onions, mozzarella cheese & ranch sauce

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

Creamy white sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo chicken & red onions, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce

12" PHILLY PIZZA

$17.00

Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce

16" PHILLY PIZZA

$24.00

Shredded beef, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mozzarella cheese & garlic cream sauce

12" TACO PIZZA

$17.00

Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.

16" TACO PIZZA

$24.00

Salsa, seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, black olives, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.

12" SUPREME PIZZA

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.

16" SUPREME PIZZA

$24.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives.

12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza

16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$18.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS 2 PC. CHICKEN STRIP

$6.00

w/ Fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

w/ Fries

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

w/ Toast

FRIDAY SPECIAL

DEEP FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$23.00

SHRIMP DINNER

$17.00

SALMON

$15.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

WALLEYE

$19.00

HADDOCK

$15.00

PERCH

$18.00

DOUBLE ORDER PERCH

$30.00

ALL-U-CAN-EAT WHITEFISH

$13.00

FISH SANDWICH BASKET

$11.00

White fish reorder

APPETIZERS

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

POPPERS

$6.00

MUSHROOMS

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

MINI TACOS

$9.00

10 mini tacos served with salsa & sour cream

PICKLE CHIPS

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA BASKET

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$7.00

DELUXE APPETIZERS

STEAK BITES

$15.00

1/2 lb. of tender steak pieces deep fried with side sauce & includes regular fries

NACHOS SUPREME

$13.00

Nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream & salsa. Choice of taco meat, pulled pork or diced chicken

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$12.00

With fries & choice of dipping sauce

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Stuffed w/fried green & red peppers & onions. Side of salsa & sour cream

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE

$8.00

LOADED TOTS

$8.00

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon, cheddar, and crispy jalapenos

MAC & CHEESE PLATE

$10.00

Creamy mac & cheese, served with Texas toast

TACO SALAD

$12.00

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, warm taco meat or chicken, shredded cheddar with your choice of salsa or dressing

SAUCES

1000 island

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Carolina Reaper

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Jerk

$0.75

Garlic Cream sauce

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

SOUP & SALAD BAR

UNLIMITED SALAD BAR

$12.00

CHILI

$5.00

CUP OF SOUP

$4.00

Salad add to meal

$7.00

Sweatshirt

Employee thin sweatshirt

$27.00

Customer thin sweatshirt

$35.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$40.00

Customer Sweatshirt

$60.00

Shirts

Employee shirt

$12.00

Candy

Candy

$2.00

Lodge

Fruit Tray

$55.00

Veggie Tray

$45.00

Cheese and Sausage

$55.00

House Chips with Salsa

$25.00

Pub Chips and French Onion Dip

$25.00

Deviled Eggs

$25.00

BBQ Meatballs 50 piece

$65.00

Teriyaki Meatballs 50 piece

$65.00

Mango Habanero Meatballs 50 pieces

$65.00

Boneless Wings 3 dozen

$45.00

Traditional Wings 3 dozen

$55.00

Shredded Chicken Sliders 25 piece

$35.00

Ham and Cheese Sliders 25 piece

$35.00

Turkey and Cheese Sliders 25 piece

$35.00

Taco and Nacho Buffet per person +$2 beans and rice per person

$13.50

Hot Sandwich Buffet per person +$2 potato salad per person

$14.50

On Wisconsin Burgers and Brats Buffet per person

$15.00

Pizza and Breadstick Buffet per person +$1.50 salad +$6.00 wings per person

$14.00

Taco Dip

$25.00

Lodge Deposit

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood pub with daily food and drink specials. Full Menu available for Dine In, Take Out

Website

Location

340 West Northland Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Meade Street Bistro
orange star4.5 • 93
2729 N Meade St. Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Happy Bellies Bake Shop
orange star4.7 • 713
2107 N Richmond St Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
orange starNo Reviews
2107 North Richmond Street Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Urban Modern Kitchen - 800 E Wisconsin Avenue
orange star4.1 • 22
800 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
GingeRootz Asian Grille - 2920 North Ballard Road
orange starNo Reviews
2920 North Ballard Road Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston