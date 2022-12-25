North Park Beer Co - Bankers Hill

A Wasp of Bees - DDH Hazy DIPA

$24.00

Run for your life! It's a giant wasp!! Wait, never mind, it's just a swarm of happy little honey bees. This delicious honey infused hop masterpiece showcases our first time using New Zealand grown Nectaron hops which are just bursting with passionfruit, pineapple, peach, and bright tangerine. We paired that fruit salad with fresh Nelson Sauvin to bring some lychee and tangy gooseberries to the party. An addition of Orange Blossom Honey highlights the already intense citrus fruit profile and when coupled with an abundance of oats makes the mouthfeel so juicy and smooth. Watch out for that hop sting though, but it's nothing another sip won't fix. 8.5% ABV Price includes Sales Tax and CRV.