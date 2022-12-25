Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Park Beer Co - Bankers Hill

3095 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

4 Packs

A Wasp of Bees - DDH Hazy DIPA

A Wasp of Bees - DDH Hazy DIPA

$24.00

Run for your life! It's a giant wasp!! Wait, never mind, it's just a swarm of happy little honey bees. This delicious honey infused hop masterpiece showcases our first time using New Zealand grown Nectaron hops which are just bursting with passionfruit, pineapple, peach, and bright tangerine. We paired that fruit salad with fresh Nelson Sauvin to bring some lychee and tangy gooseberries to the party. An addition of Orange Blossom Honey highlights the already intense citrus fruit profile and when coupled with an abundance of oats makes the mouthfeel so juicy and smooth. Watch out for that hop sting though, but it's nothing another sip won't fix. 8.5% ABV Price includes Sales Tax and CRV.

RIIPin’ in the Park - Riip Collab - DDH West Coast IPA

RIIPin’ in the Park - Riip Collab - DDH West Coast IPA

$22.00

The homies from RIIP Beer Company in Huntington Beach shredded their way down to San Diego to brew up our latest DDH WCIPA "RiiPin' in the Park" hopped with Citra Incognito, Citra Cryo, Columbus Cryo, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo and Freestyle Peacharine. This one is popping with aromas of the dankest sticky icky, fresh pine and perfectly ripe pineapple on the nose, while the sip is delivering mouth watering tasting notes of red strawberry, wild blackberries and juicy peach. We humbly invite you to join our Dankster Squad and we know Ian would approve our invite. 6.8% ABV Price includes Sales Tax and CRV.

McNair's - Scottish Amber Ale

McNair's - Scottish Amber Ale

$16.00

Loaded with a delicious array of the finest British malts, our McNair's Scottish Amber features bold malty flavors of toffee, rich caramel, dark fruits, and toasted bread. Whether you're a malt hound or just looking for a clean, balanced, and approachable beer with uncompromising drinkability, look no further, have a McNair's! 5.5% ABV Price includes Sales Tax and CRV.

Birdie to Bogey - California Pilsner

Birdie to Bogey - California Pilsner

$17.00

Our official disc flingin' beer! Built for ultimate crushability and loaded with Strata, Citra, and Mosaic hops, Birdie to Bogey California Pils is the perfect companion for your next round of bangin' chains! Flavors of zesty lemony-lime citrus, red berries, and subtle pine makes this one an absolute delight to drink. 5.4% ABV Price includes Sales Tax + CRV.

TDH Art is Hard - Green Label - TDH Hazy IPA

TDH Art is Hard - Green Label - TDH Hazy IPA

$22.00Out of stock

And now we proudly present: TDH Art is Hard. If you enjoy our year-round favorite and award-winning Art is Hard Hazy IPA, then you’ll really love this version. We took one of our classics and turned up the intensity a few notches! Triple dry-hopped with Citra Incognito, Citra Cryo, Citra, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, and Motueka hops, this beer offers delightful notes of melon, peach, and lychee. Our brewers just keep churnin' out these hits! 7% ABV Price includes Sales Tax & CRV.

Bird Park - Bohemian Pilsner

Bird Park - Bohemian Pilsner

$16.00

2018 GABF Medal Winner!!! Bird Park Pilsner is your companion to a perfect sunny day at the park. We loaded this refreshing beverage with the finest German malts we could find to deliver a delicate and soft malt backbone reminiscent of delicious fresh baked bread. We layered on the Czech Saaz and German Perle hops to create a mildly spicy and pleasantly floral hop aroma that doesn't quit. After patiently lagering to perfection, Bird Park finishes clean, crisp, and dry with incredible drinkability. 4.7% ABV Price includes Sales Tax + CRV.

Burlingame - Czech Dark Lager

Burlingame - Czech Dark Lager

$16.00

Rich, dark, and malty, Burlingame is our Czech-style Black Lager that offers flavors of toasted bread, bittersweet chocolate, and a prominent roasted note. We named it after the Burlingame historic district in North Park, which is known for its variety of characterful homes built in many popular architectural styles from the early 1900s. We think our Burlingame beer is also quite characterful in that it has many flavors in common with stouts and porters, but with the clean and refined finish you would find in an exceptionally well-crafted lager. 6% ABV Price includes Sales Tax +CRV.

Lightning-Fu! - Resident Culture Collab - DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA

Lightning-Fu! - Resident Culture Collab - DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA

$22.00

Test your might with Lightning-Fu! This electrifying collaboration with Resident Culture is a Hazy West Coast IPA that will teleport your tastebuds to a flavor storm of zesty grapefruit rind, ripe tangerine, and mixed berry notes. We suggest grabbing it while you can, it’ll be gone in a flash. 7.2% ABV Price includes Sales Tax and CRV.

Strata Collider - TDH Hazy Triple IPA

Strata Collider - TDH Hazy Triple IPA

$27.00Out of stock

The next release in our "Collider" Series has arrived and this time we dosed it to the max with those wonderfully delicious Strata hops! Strata Collider is a Triple Dry-Hopped Hazy TIPA, filled to the brim with an insane amount of Strata hops, offering notes of tropical mango, ripe strawberry, and juicy citrus. Fasten your seatbelts, because one sip of this full-bodied stunner will absolutely send your palate into orbit. 10% ABV Price includes Sales Tax +CRV.

HATS/BEANIES

BLACK TRIANGLE LOGO BEANIE

BLACK TRIANGLE LOGO BEANIE

$24.00

Waffle Knit Black Beanie with black and gold triangle logo sewn onto the fold. Price includes Sales Tax.

COPPER TRIANGLE LOGO BEANIE

COPPER TRIANGLE LOGO BEANIE

$24.00

Waffle Knit Copper Beanie with gold and white triangle logo sewn onto the fold. Price includes Sales Tax.

BEIGE NP LOGO TRUCKER HAT

BEIGE NP LOGO TRUCKER HAT

$29.00

Beige and Black Trucker style hat features an updated 3 color NP logo embroidered on the front center and another identifying logo along the left side. Price includes Sales Tax.

BLACK NP HAT WITH GOLD LOGO

BLACK NP HAT WITH GOLD LOGO

$29.00

Black Trucker style hat features an updated gold logo embroidered on the front center and another identifying logo along the left side. Price includes Sales Tax.

MENS

GOLDEN LOGO BLACK TSHIRT

GOLDEN LOGO BLACK TSHIRT

$26.00+

Black Tshirt with a golden logo in the back and our circle logo on the front pocket area. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing.

MAROON HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

MAROON HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

$26.00+

Maroon Bella Canvas Tshirt featuring dark brown NP logo on the front left chest and a hop pattern on the back. 100% cotton. Men's sizing. True to size.

TEAL GOLDEN LOGO TSHIRT

TEAL GOLDEN LOGO TSHIRT

$26.00+

Teal Tshirt with gold logos on the front chest and back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella brand in Men’s sizing.

SWAG

DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK

DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK

$5.00

DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK. Includes all 4 dudes in one pack. Cowabunga!

GREEN TRIANGLE LOGO STICKER

GREEN TRIANGLE LOGO STICKER

$1.00

3.75" Triangle Logo Sticker. Peel backing in Beige, Brown and Green.

CIRCLE LOGO STICKER

CIRCLE LOGO STICKER

$1.00

3.5" Monogram Logo Sticker. Peel backing.

NPBC LOGO ENAMEL PIN

NPBC LOGO ENAMEL PIN

$10.00

Our newest logo in white and gold enamel. Features 2 clasps on the back. Price includes Sales Tax.

DISCIPLES OF FU! PIN SET

DISCIPLES OF FU! PIN SET

$32.00

UNISEX

MAROON FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE

MAROON FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE

$45.00+

Maroon Pullover Hoodie with our logo across the front and newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in silver on the back. 100% cotton. True to Size. Independent Brand in Unisex sizing. Price includes Sales Tax.

GREEN FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER SWEATSHIRT

GREEN FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER SWEATSHIRT

$55.00+

Green Pigment Dyed Pullover Sweatshirt with our logo across the front and newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in gold on the back. The green is an Artichoke green color. Note: the gold ink is sparkly. 100% cotton. True to Size. Independent Brand in Unisex sizing. Price includes Sales Tax.

WOMENS

ARMY GREEN HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

ARMY GREEN HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

$26.00+

Army Green Bella Canvas Tshirt featuring dark green NP logo on the front left chest and a hop pattern on the back. 100% cotton. Women's sizing. True to size.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ales & Lagers, Friends & Neighbors- Our second location in the heart of Bankers Hill!

Website

Location

3095 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

