North Park Beer Co.
385 Reviews
$$
3038 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
4 Packs
Axes of Fu! - Fidens Collab- DDH Hazy DIPA
What happens when you combine the extreme power of "Eugene's Axe" and the magical mysticism of "Hop-Fu!"...still wondering? Well, the wait is over because we teamed up with the main homies from Fidens Brewing to bring a brand new flavor to your mouth! Citra, Strata, and Freestyle Nelson Sauvin will have your taste buds feeling comfortably numb with massive amounts of tropical mango, drippy orange, and juicy strawberry flavors. Here is to wishing you were here because we can't decide whose "Hop-Fu" is better, but one thing we do know is that these hops are hitting harder than a barbed wire-wrapped bat, so you better be careful with this axe! 8.5% ABV Price includes CRV.
The Fu! Crew- DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA
Our beer wouldn’t be quite what it is without The Fu! Crew! Our talented team of brewers has brought home a slew of prestigious awards, so it felt fitting to honor them with a beer. Brewed with Mosaic, Strata, and McKenzie hops, our brewers Zach, John, and Tyson each selected a favorite hop to contribute to this beer. Each sip of this crisp DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA will offer notes of juicy citrus, mixed berries, and a touch of woody pine. So cheers to The Fu! Crew for holding it down in the brewhouse! 6.5% ABV Price includes CRV.
Birdie to Bogey - California Pilsner
Our official disc flingin' beer! Built for ultimate crushability and loaded with Strata, Citra, and Mosaic hops, Birdie to Bogey California Pils is the perfect companion for your next round of bangin' chains! Flavors of zesty lemony-lime citrus, red berries, and subtle pine makes this one an absolute delight to drink. 5.4% ABV Price includes CRV.
Covington - American Pilsner
We used to make a classic style Cream Ale called Covington, but people kept asking us why it didn't contain vanilla and why it wasn't served on nitro... So, we whipped up this dry and crispy lager, a Classic American style Pilsner under the same moniker. Covington (ver 2.0) is brewed with a big dose of flaked maize in the mash and finished with plenty of Hallertau Mittelfruh hops offering bright and hoppy floral flavor and aromas, an easy drinkin' light body, and a snappy, refreshing, and clean finish! If you've been missing our good ole Cream Ale, then you're gonna love Covington American Pilsner! Price includes Sales Tax & CRV. 6% ABV
Hop-Fu! - DDH West Coast IPA
Our flagship, 2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal winning DDH West Coast IPA! Lupulin loaded with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic, and Columbus hops, Hop-Fu! delivers a flying kick to your olfactory system with a blast of complex hop flavors and aromas! Pine, dank resins, fresh flowers, peppery spice, tropical fruit, berries, melon, stone fruit, and a lingering citrusy finish all make this one delicious West Coast IPA. 7.5% ABV Price includes Sales Tax & CRV.
NP Pils - Bavarian Style Pils
Close your eyes, take a sip, and transport your tastebuds to a Bavarian Biergarten with NP Pils, our newest Barvarian-Style Pils! Lovingly layered with traditional Noble hops, this Pils offers delightful notes of honey wheat bread and light caramel balanced with a grassy, mild bitterness. It’s exactly the sort of beer that makes you want to throw on some lederhosen and drink outside with friends. 4.6% ABV Price includes CRV.
Party Cup - Mosaic Lager
This straw-colored lager might look like some cheap swill you'd find at a raging kegger, but take one whiff and you'll know the party is in your cup! To make this heady beverage, we paired the palest malt we could find with some rice and gave it a whopping 6 IBUs. Then, we fermented it low and slow with our favorite German lager yeast to yield the best dang boring lager we could make. But oh boy, things took a turn for party town once we added a gigantic dose of Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo dry hops! The resulting liquid offers a pungent expression of tangerine, lemon, ripe tropical fruit, gooseberries, juicy hop resins, and blueberries that leap from your glass. Extremely crushable, deliciously dank, and refreshing! 5% ABV Price includes CRV.
TDH Art is Hard - Silver Label - DDH Hazy IPA
And now we proudly present: TDH Art is Hard. If you enjoy our year-round favorite and award-winning Art Is Hard Hazy IPA, then you’ll really love this version. We took one of our classics and turned up the intensity a few notches! Triple dry-hopped with Citra Incognito, Citra Cryo, Citra, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, and Motueka hops, this beer offers delightful notes of melon, peach, and lychee. Our brewers just keep churnin' out these hits! 7% ABV Price includes CRV.
Merch
GLASSWARE
NPBC6 STEMMED GLASS
Stemmed NPBC6 commemorative glass. 5.5 oz capacity.
ALES & LAGERS LOGO GLASS
Ales and lagers, Friends and Neighbors Ribbon logo on one side and Green Triangle logo on other side. 16 oz Willi Becher glass. Dishwasher safe.
GOLDEN PHENIX GLASS
The official Breakfast Mug of North Park! Pour one of our Golden Phenix cans directly into the mug for the perfect breakfast pairing. 16 oz Glass mug with Gold designs. Hand wash only. Do not place in the dishwasher as it may discolor the gold print.
HATS/BEANIES
PEACH BEANIE
Waffle Knit Peach Beanie with our Happy Face Hop Buddy on a cheerful yellow hem tag.
TEAL BEANIE
Teal knit beanie with our Happy Face Hop Buddy on a cheerful yellow hem tag.
RUST ORANGE 5 PANEL PATCH HAT
Rust Orange Cotton/Poly 5 panel hat with our triangle logo patch on the front and a rope detail across the bill. Water Resistant. Adjustable snapback.
BLACK BEANIE W/ TRIANGLE LOGO
Black Waffle Knit Beanie with a gold and black triangle logo.
COPPER BEANIE W/ TRIANGLE LOGO
Copper Waffle Knit Beanie with a gold and black triangle logo.
BEIGE NP LOGO TRUCKER HAT
Beige and Black Trucker style hat features an updated 3 color NP logo embroidered on the front center and another identifying logo along the left side. Price includes Sales Tax.
CARAMEL NP LOGO HAT
Caramel Trucker style hat features an updated 3 color NP logo embroidered on the front center and another identifying logo along the left side. Price includes Sales Tax.
MENS
MAROON HOP PATTERN TSHIRT
Maroon Bella Canvas Tshirt featuring dark brown NP logo on the front left chest and a hop pattern on the back. 100% cotton. Men's sizing. True to size.
GREEN + ORANGE LOGO TSHIRT
Evergreen t-shirt with poppy orange logos on front and back. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella Canvas brand in Men’s sizing. Price includes Sales
BLACK POCKET GREEN HOP TSHIRT
Black t-shirt with our newest logo in green on the pocket with our triangle logo on the back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing. Sizes S - XXL available. Price includes Sales Tax.
GREEN NP TSHIRT
Military Green Tshirt with tonal logos on the front chest and back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella brand in Men’s sizing. Price includes Sales Tax.
GOLDEN LOGO BLACK TSHIRT
Black Tshirt with a golden logo in the back and our circle logo on the front pocket area. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing.
TEAL GOLDEN LOGO TSHIRT
Teal Tshirt with gold logos on the front chest and back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella brand in Men’s sizing.
CLASSIC LOGO INDIGO TSHIRT
Indigo Blue t-shirt with one color circle logo on the front and larger North Park Beer Co logo on the back. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing.
SWAG
TRIANGLE LOGO PATCH
3.5" triangle logo patch in black and golden yellow. Heat seal backing.
DISCIPLES OF FU! PIN SET
Our beloved Disciples of Fu! Buddies- are available for purchase in the cutest enamel pin set! 4 pins in all.
DISCIPLES OF FU! - TOTE BAG
Very sturdy large tote bag in a beige color and featuring a fun Disciples of Fu! design on the front. Great for your grocery run or for toting several 4 packs! 17.75"w x 15.75"h x 6.25"d Handles are 32" long with a 16" drop and a gusset on the bottom so it expands to tote all of your items!
GREEN CHECKERBOARD TOTE BAG
Large tote bag in a seafoam green color. Featuring a new checkered design on front. Great for your grocery run or for toting several 4 packs!
DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK
DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK. Includes all 4 dudes in one pack. Cowabunga!
MEGA-FU! STICKER
Sticker featuring our Mega-Fu! character.
NPBC LOGO ENAMEL PIN
Our newest logo in white and gold enamel. Features 2 clasps on the back. Price includes Sales Tax.
HOP-FU! STICKER
Hop-Fu! mascot now on a sticker! Price includes sales tax.
FUN STICKER PACK
A fun trio of stickers featuring some of our favorite can label designs- Party Cup Mosaic Lager, Lambocito Fruited Sour Ale, and Save Versus Fire Rye Pilsner!
SPOOKY STICKER PACK
A Spooky Sticker Pack of 3 of our spookiest beers! 3 different stickers in this pack--Sorta Mostly Dead, Phantom Haptics and X-raying Flowers
BEER BUDDIES STICKER PACK
4 Beer Buddies + 1 Triangle sticker in this fun pack! Peel backing.
GREEN TRIANGLE LOGO STICKER
3.75" Triangle Logo Sticker. Peel backing in Beige, Brown and Green.
CIRCLE LOGO STICKER
3.5" Monogram Logo Sticker. Peel backing.
UNISEX
MAROON FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE
Maroon Pullover Hoodie with our logo across the front and newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in silver on the back. 100% cotton. Runs a little large. Independent Brand in Unisex sizing.
BLACK CHAMPION FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE
Black Pullover Hoodie with our logo across the front and the newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in silver on the back. Very Limited amount available. 50% cotton/50% polyester. True to Size. Champion Brand Powerblend Hoodie in Unisex sizing.
GREEN CREWNECK FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER
Green Pigment Dyed Pullover Sweatshirt with our logo across the front and newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in gold on the back. The green is an Artichoke green color. Note: the gold ink is sparkly. 100% cotton. True to Size. Independent Brand in Unisex sizing.
DISCIPLES OF FU! BEIGE TSHIRT
Beige Tshirt featuring the Disciples of Fu! characters on the back and our triangle logo on the front. Bella Canvas Brand. 100% Cotton, Unisex sizing.
BLACK & GREEN CHECKERED LONG SLEEVE TSHIRT
Black Bella Canvas Long Sleeve Tshirt. Unisex sizing. 100% Cotton. Features new Green Checker Logo on left front chest and dual checkerboard pattern down the sleeves. Small green triangle logo on the back nape. 100% Cotton. True to size.
WOMENS
ARMY GREEN HOP PATTERN TSHIRT
Army Green Bella Canvas Tshirt featuring dark green NP logo on the front left chest and a hop pattern on the back. 100% cotton. Women's sizing. True to size.
BLACK LOGO TANK TOP
Very limited amount available. Black Tank Top with gold logos on front and back. 65%/35% poly + cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Women’s sizing.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Ales & Lagers, Friends & Neighbors- Our flagship location in the heart of North Park!
3038 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104