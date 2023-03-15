Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

North Park Beer Co.

385 Reviews

$$

3038 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92104

Popular Items

Party Cup - Mosaic Lager
TDH Art is Hard - Silver Label - DDH Hazy IPA
ALES & LAGERS LOGO GLASS

4 Packs

Axes of Fu! - Fidens Collab- DDH Hazy DIPA

Axes of Fu! - Fidens Collab- DDH Hazy DIPA

$24.00Out of stock

What happens when you combine the extreme power of "Eugene's Axe" and the magical mysticism of "Hop-Fu!"...still wondering? Well, the wait is over because we teamed up with the main homies from Fidens Brewing to bring a brand new flavor to your mouth! Citra, Strata, and Freestyle Nelson Sauvin will have your taste buds feeling comfortably numb with massive amounts of tropical mango, drippy orange, and juicy strawberry flavors. Here is to wishing you were here because we can't decide whose "Hop-Fu" is better, but one thing we do know is that these hops are hitting harder than a barbed wire-wrapped bat, so you better be careful with this axe! 8.5% ABV Price includes CRV.

The Fu! Crew- DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA

The Fu! Crew- DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA

$18.00

Our beer wouldn’t be quite what it is without The Fu! Crew! Our talented team of brewers has brought home a slew of prestigious awards, so it felt fitting to honor them with a beer. Brewed with Mosaic, Strata, and McKenzie hops, our brewers Zach, John, and Tyson each selected a favorite hop to contribute to this beer. Each sip of this crisp DDH Unfiltered West Coast IPA will offer notes of juicy citrus, mixed berries, and a touch of woody pine. So cheers to The Fu! Crew for holding it down in the brewhouse! 6.5% ABV Price includes CRV.

Birdie to Bogey - California Pilsner

Birdie to Bogey - California Pilsner

$16.00

Our official disc flingin' beer! Built for ultimate crushability and loaded with Strata, Citra, and Mosaic hops, Birdie to Bogey California Pils is the perfect companion for your next round of bangin' chains! Flavors of zesty lemony-lime citrus, red berries, and subtle pine makes this one an absolute delight to drink. 5.4% ABV Price includes CRV.

Covington - American Pilsner

Covington - American Pilsner

$15.00

We used to make a classic style Cream Ale called Covington, but people kept asking us why it didn't contain vanilla and why it wasn't served on nitro... So, we whipped up this dry and crispy lager, a Classic American style Pilsner under the same moniker. Covington (ver 2.0) is brewed with a big dose of flaked maize in the mash and finished with plenty of Hallertau Mittelfruh hops offering bright and hoppy floral flavor and aromas, an easy drinkin' light body, and a snappy, refreshing, and clean finish! If you've been missing our good ole Cream Ale, then you're gonna love Covington American Pilsner! Price includes Sales Tax & CRV. 6% ABV

Hop-Fu! - DDH West Coast IPA

Hop-Fu! - DDH West Coast IPA

$19.00Out of stock

Our flagship, 2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal winning DDH West Coast IPA! Lupulin loaded with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic, and Columbus hops, Hop-Fu! delivers a flying kick to your olfactory system with a blast of complex hop flavors and aromas! Pine, dank resins, fresh flowers, peppery spice, tropical fruit, berries, melon, stone fruit, and a lingering citrusy finish all make this one delicious West Coast IPA. 7.5% ABV Price includes Sales Tax & CRV.

NP Pils - Bavarian Style Pils

NP Pils - Bavarian Style Pils

$15.00

Close your eyes, take a sip, and transport your tastebuds to a Bavarian Biergarten with NP Pils, our newest Barvarian-Style Pils! Lovingly layered with traditional Noble hops, this Pils offers delightful notes of honey wheat bread and light caramel balanced with a grassy, mild bitterness. It’s exactly the sort of beer that makes you want to throw on some lederhosen and drink outside with friends. 4.6% ABV Price includes CRV.

Party Cup - Mosaic Lager

Party Cup - Mosaic Lager

$16.00

This straw-colored lager might look like some cheap swill you'd find at a raging kegger, but take one whiff and you'll know the party is in your cup! To make this heady beverage, we paired the palest malt we could find with some rice and gave it a whopping 6 IBUs. Then, we fermented it low and slow with our favorite German lager yeast to yield the best dang boring lager we could make. But oh boy, things took a turn for party town once we added a gigantic dose of Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo dry hops! The resulting liquid offers a pungent expression of tangerine, lemon, ripe tropical fruit, gooseberries, juicy hop resins, and blueberries that leap from your glass. Extremely crushable, deliciously dank, and refreshing! 5% ABV Price includes CRV.

TDH Art is Hard - Silver Label - DDH Hazy IPA

TDH Art is Hard - Silver Label - DDH Hazy IPA

$22.00

And now we proudly present: TDH Art is Hard. If you enjoy our year-round favorite and award-winning Art Is Hard Hazy IPA, then you’ll really love this version. We took one of our classics and turned up the intensity a few notches! Triple dry-hopped with Citra Incognito, Citra Cryo, Citra, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, and Motueka hops, this beer offers delightful notes of melon, peach, and lychee. Our brewers just keep churnin' out these hits! 7% ABV Price includes CRV.

Merch

GLASSWARE

NPBC6 STEMMED GLASS

NPBC6 STEMMED GLASS

$10.00

Stemmed NPBC6 commemorative glass. 5.5 oz capacity.

ALES & LAGERS LOGO GLASS

ALES & LAGERS LOGO GLASS

$10.00

Ales and lagers, Friends and Neighbors Ribbon logo on one side and Green Triangle logo on other side. 16 oz Willi Becher glass. Dishwasher safe.

GOLDEN PHENIX GLASS

GOLDEN PHENIX GLASS

$10.00

The official Breakfast Mug of North Park! Pour one of our Golden Phenix cans directly into the mug for the perfect breakfast pairing. 16 oz Glass mug with Gold designs. Hand wash only. Do not place in the dishwasher as it may discolor the gold print.

HATS/BEANIES

PEACH BEANIE

PEACH BEANIE

$23.00

Waffle Knit Peach Beanie with our Happy Face Hop Buddy on a cheerful yellow hem tag.

TEAL BEANIE

TEAL BEANIE

$23.00

Teal knit beanie with our Happy Face Hop Buddy on a cheerful yellow hem tag.

RUST ORANGE 5 PANEL PATCH HAT

RUST ORANGE 5 PANEL PATCH HAT

$30.00

Rust Orange Cotton/Poly 5 panel hat with our triangle logo patch on the front and a rope detail across the bill. Water Resistant. Adjustable snapback.

BLACK BEANIE W/ TRIANGLE LOGO

BLACK BEANIE W/ TRIANGLE LOGO

$22.50

Black Waffle Knit Beanie with a gold and black triangle logo.

COPPER BEANIE W/ TRIANGLE LOGO

COPPER BEANIE W/ TRIANGLE LOGO

$22.50

Copper Waffle Knit Beanie with a gold and black triangle logo.

BEIGE NP LOGO TRUCKER HAT

BEIGE NP LOGO TRUCKER HAT

$27.00

Beige and Black Trucker style hat features an updated 3 color NP logo embroidered on the front center and another identifying logo along the left side. Price includes Sales Tax.

CARAMEL NP LOGO HAT

CARAMEL NP LOGO HAT

$27.00

Caramel Trucker style hat features an updated 3 color NP logo embroidered on the front center and another identifying logo along the left side. Price includes Sales Tax.

MENS

MAROON HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

MAROON HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

$25.00+

Maroon Bella Canvas Tshirt featuring dark brown NP logo on the front left chest and a hop pattern on the back. 100% cotton. Men's sizing. True to size.

GREEN + ORANGE LOGO TSHIRT

GREEN + ORANGE LOGO TSHIRT

$25.00+

Evergreen t-shirt with poppy orange logos on front and back. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella Canvas brand in Men’s sizing. Price includes Sales

BLACK POCKET GREEN HOP TSHIRT

BLACK POCKET GREEN HOP TSHIRT

$27.00+

Black t-shirt with our newest logo in green on the pocket with our triangle logo on the back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing. Sizes S - XXL available. Price includes Sales Tax.

GREEN NP TSHIRT

GREEN NP TSHIRT

$25.00+

Military Green Tshirt with tonal logos on the front chest and back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella brand in Men’s sizing. Price includes Sales Tax.

GOLDEN LOGO BLACK TSHIRT

GOLDEN LOGO BLACK TSHIRT

$25.00+

Black Tshirt with a golden logo in the back and our circle logo on the front pocket area. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing.

TEAL GOLDEN LOGO TSHIRT

TEAL GOLDEN LOGO TSHIRT

$25.00+

Teal Tshirt with gold logos on the front chest and back nape. 100% cotton. True to Size. Bella brand in Men’s sizing.

CLASSIC LOGO INDIGO TSHIRT

CLASSIC LOGO INDIGO TSHIRT

$24.00+

Indigo Blue t-shirt with one color circle logo on the front and larger North Park Beer Co logo on the back. 100% cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Men’s sizing.

SWAG

TRIANGLE LOGO PATCH

TRIANGLE LOGO PATCH

$5.00

3.5" triangle logo patch in black and golden yellow. Heat seal backing.

DISCIPLES OF FU! PIN SET

DISCIPLES OF FU! PIN SET

$30.00

Our beloved Disciples of Fu! Buddies- are available for purchase in the cutest enamel pin set! 4 pins in all.

DISCIPLES OF FU! - TOTE BAG

DISCIPLES OF FU! - TOTE BAG

$15.00

Very sturdy large tote bag in a beige color and featuring a fun Disciples of Fu! design on the front. Great for your grocery run or for toting several 4 packs! 17.75"w x 15.75"h x 6.25"d Handles are 32" long with a 16" drop and a gusset on the bottom so it expands to tote all of your items!

GREEN CHECKERBOARD TOTE BAG

GREEN CHECKERBOARD TOTE BAG

$17.00

Large tote bag in a seafoam green color. Featuring a new checkered design on front. Great for your grocery run or for toting several 4 packs!

DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK

DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK

$5.00

DISCIPLES OF FU! STICKER PACK. Includes all 4 dudes in one pack. Cowabunga!

MEGA-FU! STICKER

MEGA-FU! STICKER

$1.00

Sticker featuring our Mega-Fu! character.

NPBC LOGO ENAMEL PIN

NPBC LOGO ENAMEL PIN

$10.00

Our newest logo in white and gold enamel. Features 2 clasps on the back. Price includes Sales Tax.

HOP-FU! STICKER

HOP-FU! STICKER

$1.00

Hop-Fu! mascot now on a sticker! Price includes sales tax.

FUN STICKER PACK

FUN STICKER PACK

$3.00

A fun trio of stickers featuring some of our favorite can label designs- Party Cup Mosaic Lager, Lambocito Fruited Sour Ale, and Save Versus Fire Rye Pilsner!

SPOOKY STICKER PACK

SPOOKY STICKER PACK

$3.00

A Spooky Sticker Pack of 3 of our spookiest beers! 3 different stickers in this pack--Sorta Mostly Dead, Phantom Haptics and X-raying Flowers

BEER BUDDIES STICKER PACK

BEER BUDDIES STICKER PACK

$5.00

4 Beer Buddies + 1 Triangle sticker in this fun pack! Peel backing.

GREEN TRIANGLE LOGO STICKER

GREEN TRIANGLE LOGO STICKER

$1.00

3.75" Triangle Logo Sticker. Peel backing in Beige, Brown and Green.

CIRCLE LOGO STICKER

CIRCLE LOGO STICKER

$1.00

3.5" Monogram Logo Sticker. Peel backing.

UNISEX

MAROON FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE

MAROON FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE

$42.50+

Maroon Pullover Hoodie with our logo across the front and newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in silver on the back. 100% cotton. Runs a little large. Independent Brand in Unisex sizing.

BLACK CHAMPION FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE

BLACK CHAMPION FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER HOODIE

$56.00+

Black Pullover Hoodie with our logo across the front and the newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in silver on the back. Very Limited amount available. 50% cotton/50% polyester. True to Size. Champion Brand Powerblend Hoodie in Unisex sizing.

GREEN CREWNECK FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER

GREEN CREWNECK FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS PULLOVER

$52.00+

Green Pigment Dyed Pullover Sweatshirt with our logo across the front and newest Ales and Lager, Friends and Neighbors logo in gold on the back. The green is an Artichoke green color. Note: the gold ink is sparkly. 100% cotton. True to Size. Independent Brand in Unisex sizing.

DISCIPLES OF FU! BEIGE TSHIRT

DISCIPLES OF FU! BEIGE TSHIRT

$28.00+

Beige Tshirt featuring the Disciples of Fu! characters on the back and our triangle logo on the front. Bella Canvas Brand. 100% Cotton, Unisex sizing.

BLACK & GREEN CHECKERED LONG SLEEVE TSHIRT

BLACK & GREEN CHECKERED LONG SLEEVE TSHIRT

$35.50+

Black Bella Canvas Long Sleeve Tshirt. Unisex sizing. 100% Cotton. Features new Green Checker Logo on left front chest and dual checkerboard pattern down the sleeves. Small green triangle logo on the back nape. 100% Cotton. True to size.

WOMENS

ARMY GREEN HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

ARMY GREEN HOP PATTERN TSHIRT

$25.00+

Army Green Bella Canvas Tshirt featuring dark green NP logo on the front left chest and a hop pattern on the back. 100% cotton. Women's sizing. True to size.

BLACK LOGO TANK TOP

BLACK LOGO TANK TOP

$22.50+

Very limited amount available. Black Tank Top with gold logos on front and back. 65%/35% poly + cotton. True to Size. Next Level brand in Women’s sizing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ales & Lagers, Friends & Neighbors- Our flagship location in the heart of North Park!

Website

Location

3038 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Map
