North Park Beer Co.

Axes of Fu! - Fidens Collab- DDH Hazy DIPA

$24.00 Out of stock

What happens when you combine the extreme power of "Eugene's Axe" and the magical mysticism of "Hop-Fu!"...still wondering? Well, the wait is over because we teamed up with the main homies from Fidens Brewing to bring a brand new flavor to your mouth! Citra, Strata, and Freestyle Nelson Sauvin will have your taste buds feeling comfortably numb with massive amounts of tropical mango, drippy orange, and juicy strawberry flavors. Here is to wishing you were here because we can't decide whose "Hop-Fu" is better, but one thing we do know is that these hops are hitting harder than a barbed wire-wrapped bat, so you better be careful with this axe! 8.5% ABV Price includes CRV.